Trendy boots at 40% off and above: Step up your winter fashion game affordably

Nothing makes a fashion statement louder than a pair of trendy boots. Myntra’s collection of boots for men and women is designed to level up your winter wardrobe, combining cutting-edge designs with unbeatable comfort. From classic leather boots that add sophistication to any outfit to edgy combat styles that exude confidence, there’s a pair for every personality. With discounts at 40% off and above, owning these winter essentials won’t burn a hole in your wallet. It’s time to step up, quite literally, and let your footwear steal the show all season long. Trendy boots at 40% off and above(Pexels)

Winter fashion often means compromising style for warmth, but Myntra’s boots prove you can have both. Crafted to withstand chilly winds and icy terrains, these boots enhance your overall look. Imagine pairing a chic pair of knee-high boots with a cosy trench coat or rugged outdoor boots with a woollen jacket for effortless style. And with over 40% off, these trendsetters are as practical as they are fashionable. Every step you take in these boots not only keeps you snug but also ensures you’re the most stylish person in the room.

While winter may come and go, Myntra’s boots are here to stay. These are timeless pieces that promise to remain a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Their superior craftsmanship, trendy designs, and comfortable fit make them a must-have for every fashion enthusiast. With discounts of 40% and above, there’s no better excuse to indulge in footwear that combines quality, utility, and unparalleled style.

Loading Suggestions...

Trendy boots for men:

Rugged outdoor boots

Designed for adventurers, rugged outdoor boots are built to conquer any terrain with their sturdy soles and durable materials. If you’re hiking in the mountains, road-tripping through rough paths, or navigating city streets, these boots deliver unmatched comfort and style. Their rugged charm adds a masculine edge to your outfit, pairing perfectly with cargo pants or denims.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Classic leather boots

Timeless and sophisticated, classic leather boots are a must-have for men who appreciate versatile fashion. From formal meetings to casual weekends, their smooth leather finish elevates any outfit effortlessly. These boots exude confidence and class, making them the go-to choice for men who want to leave a lasting impression.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Tiny tots, big chill: Keep your kids warm with the coolest winter wear picks

High-top sturdy boots

With their lace-up design and chunky soles, high-top combat boots are both stylish and sturdy, offering unmatched comfort and ankle support. Perfect for street-style looks, concerts, or casual errands, they pair effortlessly with ripped jeans and oversized hoodies. These boots are made for men who aren’t afraid to take bold strides and let their footwear do the talking.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Chelsea boots

Chelsea boots are the epitome of refined fashion. Their slip-on design adds practicality while the premium leather or suede finish radiates sophistication. These are great for both formal and casual settings, they pair well with slim-fit jeans or tailored suits. If you’re heading to a business meeting or a date night, Chelsea boots ensure you walk in with confidence and elegance.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Trendy boots for women:

Chic ankle boots

Ankle boots are a winter essential, blending style and practicality effortlessly. Their versatile design makes them perfect for pairing with everything from skinny jeans to flowy dresses. Ideal for casual outings or office wear, they’re compact, stylish, and oh-so-comfortable. With subtle detailing like buckles or zippers, they elevate even the simplest ensembles.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: From reel to real: Top 7 winter looks inspired from the film ‘The Holiday'

Knee-high boots

Knee-high boots are the ultimate statement piece for winter, exuding elegance and power. Ideal for layering with oversized coats or pairing with cosy sweater dresses, they effortlessly combine warmth with high fashion. Their flattering silhouette elongates your legs, making them a favourite for chic winter evenings.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Chunky platform boots

Bold, edgy, and undeniably trendy, chunky platform boots are a winter wardrobe essential for women who love to stand out. Their thick soles provide added height and unmatched comfort, making them ideal for long days out. These boots pair perfectly with everything from leather jackets to oversized hoodies, bringing a touch of street-style vibe to any outfit. They’re great for navigating snowy streets without compromising on style.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Lace-up heeled boots

For women who want the perfect blend of femininity and edge, lace-up heeled boots are the answer. Their stylish design, combined with intricate laces, makes them a standout piece in any winter wardrobe. Ideal for pairing with midi skirts or slim-fit jeans, they add an effortlessly chic vibe to your look. The added height of the heels elongates your frame, while the laced detail adds a touch of playful sophistication.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Myntra’s wide range of trendy boots for both men and women offers the perfect footwear to take your winter fashion up a notch. From rugged outdoor boots to chic ankle designs, each pair is crafted to provide both comfort and style, making sure you step into the season with confidence. And with discounts of 40% and above, you can indulge in top-tier fashion affordably.

Similar stories for you:

Ladies, wrap it right: Jackets that deserve a spot in your wardrobe

Winter wardrobe must-haves for women: Cosy, chic, and ready to brave the cold

Step into winter in style: Must-have boots to take your fashion game up a notch

Trendy boots for women FAQs What sizes are available for Myntra’s winter boots? Myntra offers a wide range of sizes for both men and women, typically ranging from small to extra-large. Sizes may vary depending on the brand and style, but you can easily check the size guide on each product page to find your perfect fit.

Can I return or exchange my boots if they don’t fit or if I change my mind? Yes, Myntra has a hassle-free return and exchange policy. If your boots don’t fit or if you change your mind, you can initiate a return or exchange within the specified time frame, usually 30 days. Be sure to keep the original packaging and tags intact for the return process.

Are the boots waterproof or water-resistant? Many of Myntra’s winter boots are water-resistant, designed to keep your feet dry in light rain or snow. However, some styles, especially those made of leather or suede, may not be fully waterproof. Always check the product details for specific water-resistant features before purchasing.

How do I care for my winter boots to ensure they last? To keep your winter boots looking great, clean them regularly with a damp cloth to remove dirt, especially if they’re made of leather or suede. Apply a protective water-resistant spray to safeguard against moisture and stains. Store them in a dry, cool place when not in use and avoid overstuffing them to maintain their shape.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.