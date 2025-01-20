Myntra FWD: Stylish and trendy winter wardrobe essentials for Gen Z to slay this season

When it comes to winter fashion, Gen Z doesn’t just want to stay warm, they want to make a statement. Enter Myntra FWD: the ultimate destination where style meets the chill! If you’re looking to rock a puffer jacket with flair or layer up with some cosy knits, Myntra FWD has everything you need to turn heads while you brave the cold. The latest winter wear is here, and it’s cooler than your playlist. Myntra FWD is about building an epic winter wardrobe that screams confidence. For the guys, think bomber jackets, comfy sweaters, and boots that are as rugged as they are stylish. Ladies, get ready to embrace oversized coats, funky scarves, and thigh-high boots. No matter your vibe, Myntra FWD makes sure your winter style is on point and unbeatable. Stylish and trendy winter wardrobe essentials for Gen Z(Pexels)

Myntra FWD knows that Gen Z’s style is all about standing out without saying a word. From colourful stoles that add a pop of personality to stylish jackets, this is your one-stop shop for fashion that’s as fun and bold as you are. Why freeze your fashion game when you can heat things up with Myntra FWD? It has got you covered with the most stylish, affordable, and trendy winter wear for both men and women.

Top picks for women:

Hoodies

Hoodies are like the best friend you can always count on for warmth and style. They come in endless styles such as oversized, cropped, or with fun graphic prints. Pair them with leggings, jeans, or even a skirt for an effortlessly cool vibe that never goes out of style.

Puffer jackets

Puffer jackets are the true OG of winter wear. Available in every colour and style imaginable, puffer jackets add that perfect blend of warmth and street style to your winter wardrobe. A puffer jacket ensures you stay warm while keeping your fashion game strong. Add a pop of colour or go classic with black.

Coats

For those days when you want to channel your inner diva, a coat is the way to go. Luxurious, dramatic, and undeniably stylish, coats make every outfit feel special. Be it a winter gala or just adding a touch of glamour to a casual look, coats give you that ultra-glam vibe. Throw one over a simple dress, jeans, or even a sweater, and instantly elevate your look.

Also read: Ladies, wrap it right: Jackets that deserve a spot in your wardrobe

Sweaters

Sweaters aren’t just winter wear, they're a vibe, especially for the stylish Gen Z queens out there! Imagine rocking a chic oversized sweater, paired with those trendy high-waisted jeans and combat boots, absolutely slaying it. These sweaters are the ultimate blend of comfort and fashion and you get to show off your unique style effortlessly.

Top picks for men:

Bomber jackets

When it comes to winter fashion, bomber jackets are the undisputed kings. Pair it with a hoodie underneath for maximum street cred, or layer it over a turtleneck for a sharp yet laid-back style. No matter your choice, you’ll be making moves while keeping warm.

Hooded sweatshirts

The hooded sweatshirt is a must-have for any laid-back winter wardrobe. Easy to layer or wear solo, they come in all colours and designs, from sporty to graphic prints. Throw it under your jacket for a street-style vibe or pair it with joggers for an off-duty look that’s comfy yet cool.

Also read: Take inspo from Deepika Padukone’s iconic movie looks: From Piku to Veronica

Sweaters

For men who love a little sophistication, sweaters are the timeless winter classic. These sweaters are perfect for wearing under jackets or pairing with casual trousers for a polished, suave vibe. The beauty of a sweater is in its versatility, you’ll always look sharp and stay warm.

Fleece jackets

Fleece jackets are the ultimate in comfort and practicality without sacrificing style. Super soft and warm, these jackets are perfect for layering on chilly days or wearing alone during slightly warmer winter moments. A fleece jacket brings a sporty yet stylish twist to your everyday look. Pair it with jeans or joggers, and you’ll be ready for whatever winter throws your way.

With Myntra FWD, you can layer up in style with a range of chic winter wardrobe essentials. It has everything you need to stay warm and fashionable this season. Embrace winter with confidence and let Myntra FWD take your style game to the next level.

Stylish and trendy winter wardrobe essentials for Gen Z FAQs What are the best winter wardrobe essentials for women on Myntra FWD? Myntra FWD offers a fabulous selection of winter must-haves for Gen-Zs, including cozy hoodies, trendy puffer jackets, glamorous faux fur coats, and stylish heeled boots. Whatever your style, Myntra FWD has the perfect pieces to help you stay warm and fashionable all winter long.

Can I find trendy winter jackets on Myntra FWD? Absolutely! Myntra FWD has a fantastic range of winter jackets—from oversized puffers and classic trench coats to luxe faux fur styles. These jackets not only keep you warm but also ensure you stay on top of the latest trends.

Are there budget-friendly winter fashion options on Myntra FWD? Yes, Myntra FWD has a range of winter fashion options at various price points. From affordable hoodies to stylish jackets, you can find budget-friendly pieces that keep you warm without sacrificing on style.

How can I style fleece jackets for winter with Myntra FWD? Jackets are versatile winter staples, and Myntra FWD offers a variety of styles that can be paired with everything from sweaters to skirts and dresses. Whether you’re dressing up for a night out or keeping it casual for the day, Myntra FWD has all the jackets you need to elevate your winter look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.