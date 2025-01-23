Slay like Katrina Kaif with her most iconic fashion looks: Recreate her top 7 popular characters

Katrina Kaif is no stranger to being in the limelight, both on-screen and off. From her dazzling dance numbers to her red carpet appearances, she’s been serving iconic looks that have left fans swooning. Katrina’s wardrobe is nothing short of a Bollywood blockbuster in itself. If fashion were a movie, she’d be the superstar who always gets a standing ovation! Slay like Katrina Kaif(Pexels)

Remember her stunning bridal look in Jab Tak Hai Jaan or the chic dresses in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara? Katrina has an uncanny ability to mix timeless elegance with modern sass, creating a style statement that’s as versatile as her filmography. One moment, she’s channeling vintage Bollywood charm in a saree; the next, she’s rocking street-style chic with sneakers and hoodies.

For anyone looking to amp up their wardrobe, Katrina’s style diary is like a treasure chest of inspiration. Think flowy dresses for your next beach vacay (Bang Bang vibes, anyone?), or bold power suits to channel your inner boss lady. And, of course, who could forget her ethereal bridal looks that have redefined wedding goals for a generation? Whatever your vibe, there’s a Katrina-approved outfit waiting to make you feel like the main character in your own movie. So, grab your popcorn (and your shopping list), because Katrina Kaif’s fashion is a cinematic experience you don’t want to miss. Take a cue from her iconic looks and let your wardrobe roll out its own blockbuster moments.

Katrina Kaif's best 7 looks to recreate:



The breezy pink saree look from Bharat

Katrina’s gorgeous pink saree with subtle embroidery in the song ‘Aithey Aa’ from Bharat is a classic. To recreate this look, pair a lightweight pink saree with a sleeveless blouse in a matching tone. Complete the look with bangles and comfy mojaris for a graceful appearance.

The red dress look from Bang Bang

Her red dress from a scene in Bang Bang is unforgettable. Recreate it with a long red dress with a waist cutout. Keep the accessories to a minimal and wear subtle kitten heels to shine as bright as the Bollywood diva herself.

Also read: Myntra Sale Style Parade 2025: Best deals on western wear for men and women

The regal red bridal saree from Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Katrina’s traditional red bridal saree in Jab Tak Hai Jaan is iconic. Opt for a heavily embroidered sheer red saree paired with a matching blouse. Add jhumkas and bangles, and finish with gold or red juttis for a truly majestic vibe.

The white gown from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Her strappy white gown from her wedding scene in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara radiates elegance. Pick a fitted white gown with minimal embellishments. Pair it with dainty silver or studs and nude stilettos for a sleek and sophisticated look.

The military green playsuit from Tiger Zinda Hai

Katrina’s super hot military green playsuit from the song in Tiger Zinda Hai is a personal favourite. Choose a playsuit or simply pair a knotted shirt with matching shorts. Complete the look with a belt and some goth accessories.

Also read: Myntra Style Parade is LIVE: Best deals on bags, footwear, apparels and more

The maroon lace dress from Fitoor

The deep red dress that Katrina wore in Fitoor is straight out of a fairytale. Recreate it with a maroon or red lace midi dress and pair it with boots and subtle earrings.

The glamorous black saree from Singh Is King

Katrina’s stunning black saree in the song ‘Teri Ore’ from Singh Is King is a perfect blend of glamour and sophistication. To recreate this look, choose a sheer black saree with a matching blouse and sequins. Pair it with hoop earrings and strappy black heels to channel your inner Bollywood diva.

Katrina Kaif’s iconic film looks are a masterclass in versatile fashion, offering endless inspiration for every occasion. Be it the elegance of a saree, the gorgeousness of a gown, or the bold charm of a playsuit, her wardrobe always knows how to make a statement. So, take cues from her unforgettable styles and turn every day into your own red carpet moment.

Slay like Katrina Kaif FAQs What are some of Katrina Kaif’s most iconic film looks? Katrina Kaif’s most iconic film looks include her pink saree in Bharat, the red bridal saree from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the maroon dress from Fitoor, and the red dress from Bang Bang. Each of these looks showcases her effortless style and versatility, from traditional elegance to modern glamour.

Which accessories should I pair with Katrina Kaif’s bridal look from Jab Tak Hai Jaan? For Katrina’s bridal look from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, pair a red heavily embroidered saree with traditional gold jewellery, such as a choker, large earrings, and bangles. Complete the look with gold or red embellished juttis for a regal and elegant finish.

What is the best way to channel Katrina Kaif’s playsuit look? To channel Katrina’s bold playsuit look, choose a knotted shirt with matching shorts. Keep the accessories minimal and pair it with boots for a fierce vibe.

How can I recreate Katrina Kaif’s saree look from Bharat? To recreate Katrina’s pink saree look from Bharat, opt for a lightweight pink chiffon or georgette saree with subtle embroidery. Pair it with a sleeveless blouse, silver jhumkas, and strappy silver heels.

