Myntra Style Parade is LIVE: Up to 80% off on bags, footwear, apparels, watches and more

The Myntra Style Parade is officially live, and it’s here to take your wardrobe on the ultimate fashion rollercoaster! From now until 26th January 2025, you can unlock discounts of up to 40-80% on everything from chic apparel and trendy footwear to statement bags and more. If your closet’s been begging for a glow-up, now’s the time to treat it right! Myntra Style Parade is LIVE

Think of it as your personal runway, where top brands and the hottest trends are yours for the taking. If you’re looking to nail that power look for work or find the perfect fit for casual brunches, this style carnival has you covered. So, why wait for a red carpet moment when Myntra brings the runway to you? This Style Parade is all about turning heads without emptying your wallet. Build your dream wardrobe, upgrade your shoe game, or grab those statement bags you’ve been eyeing, all with massive savings that make you feel like the star you are.

But remember, the parade doesn’t last forever! With deals marching out fast and the clock ticking till 26th January, now is your chance to shop till you drop. Step into 2025 in style because when Myntra’s on, fashion never goes off!

Top categories to explore now:

Western wear

Elevate your everyday wardrobe with clothes that blend style and functionality effortlessly. From casual jeans and statement tees to elegant dresses and structured blazers, find everything you need to slay every occasion. If you’re heading to work, a party, or a chill coffee date, these trendy picks will ensure you always look your stylish best.

Ethnic wear

Celebrate the charm of tradition with ethnic wear that brings out the best of Indian heritage in every stitch. From stunning sarees and graceful kurtas to vibrant sherwanis and festive Nehru jackets, redefine elegance with timeless designs and modern touches. Ideal for weddings, festivals, or casual family get-togethers, these pieces will make sure you stand out effortlessly.

Kids’ wear

Let your little ones shine bright with kids’ wear that’s all about fun, comfort, and adorable style. From playful prints and cheerful colours to party-perfect outfits and cosy casuals, we’ve got it all to keep your kids looking cute and feeling comfy.

Bags

Upgrade your accessory game with bags that are as practical as they are stylish. From chic clutches for evening outings to roomy totes for work and trendy backpacks for your daily adventures, find the perfect bag for every occasion. Carry your essentials with ease and add a touch of sophistication to every outfit effortlessly.

Footwear

Put your best foot forward with footwear that combines comfort, durability, and top-notch style. If you want classic sneakers for a laid-back vibe, sophisticated heels for a night out, or comfy flats for everyday wear, this collection has it all. March into 2025 with shoes that match your style and keep you confident all day long.

Watches

Make every moment count with watches that are a reflection of your personality. Be it minimalist designs for everyday elegance to bold, sporty options for an active lifestyle, there’s a perfect watch waiting for you. Add a dash of class and functionality to your wrist with these timeless beauties.

Beauty and makeup

Transform your beauty routine with essentials that help you glow from within. From hydrating skincare and vibrant lipsticks to long-lasting foundations and bold eye makeup, this collection has everything you need to feel fabulous.

Jewellery

Add a touch of sparkle to every outfit with jewellery that radiates timeless charm. From elegant pieces such as delicate studs and bracelets to bold chokers and statement rings, these pieces are designed to elevate your look for every occasion.

The Myntra Style Parade has something special for everyone! From trendy Western wear to elegant ethnic looks, chic bags to comfy footwear, and dazzling jewellery to beauty essentials, it’s your one-stop fashion extravaganza. With deals this irresistible, there’s no better time to revamp your wardrobe and shine like the fashion icon you are.

Myntra Style Parade is LIVE FAQs What is the Myntra Style Parade? The Myntra Style Parade is a mega shopping event offering discounts of up to 40-80% on a wide range of products, including apparel, footwear, bags, watches, jewellery, and beauty essentials for men, women, and kids.

Are the discounts available on all brands and categories? Yes, the discounts apply to a variety of brands and categories, including Western wear, ethnic wear, kids’ wear, beauty products, and accessories like bags, watches, and jewellery.

When does the Myntra Style Parade end? The Myntra Style Parade is live now and ends on 26th January 2025, so make sure to grab your favorite deals before it’s over!

Can I return or exchange products purchased during the sale? Absolutely! Myntra’s standard return and exchange policies apply during the Style Parade, ensuring a hassle-free shopping experience. Check the return policy for individual products while shopping.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.