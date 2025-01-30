Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's head turning outfits: Take inspo from the beauty queen herself

Aishwarya Rai has been making a statement with her iconic looks for decades, proving time and again that she’s not just a beauty queen but a bona fide fashion goddess. Be it her breathtaking Cannes appearances or her stunning traditional ensembles, she knows how to make heads turn. If you’re looking for some serious outfit inspo, who better than the woman who has ruled both Bollywood and the red carpet with effortless grace? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfits(AI generated)

From dreamy Cinderella gowns to regal sarees that scream royalty, Aishwarya has done it all. Remember her golden mermaid gown that made her look straight out of a fairy tale? Or her Devdas sarees that had the world in a frenzy? If drama, elegance, and a touch of Bollywood magic are your vibe, she’s your ultimate style muse. That signature Aishwarya confidence, the poised walk, the subtle yet striking expressions prove that she knows how to own a look like it was made just for her.

So whether you’re dressing up for a wedding, a gala, or just a casual day when you feel like making a statement (because why not?), take a page from Aishwarya’s fashion diary. Go big, go bold, and most importantly, own it like a queen because if there’s one thing we’ve learned from her, it’s that confidence is the ultimate showstopper.

Loading Suggestions...

Top 7 Aishwarya Rai looks to recreate:

Sunehri’s glam look – Dhoom 2

If Dhoom 2 had one unforgettable element (besides Hrithik Roshan’s disguises), it was Aishwarya’s ultra-glam makeover as Sunehri. With her bronzed skin, beachy waves, crop tops, and cargo pants, she defined ‘badass chic’ in Bollywood. To recreate this, go for fitted crop tops, mini skirts or ripped jeans, and minimal accessories. And most importantly, own the look with a mix of sass and confidence because a little attitude never hurt anyone!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Paro’s bengal beauty look – Devdas

While Chandramukhi was all about grandeur, Paro was elegance personified in her Bengali-inspired sarees. Think soft pastel or white cotton sarees with red borders, bindis, and jewellery. To get this look, go for a lightweight handloom saree, ethnic jewellery, and soft, glowing makeup. Tie your hair in a loose plait or bun, and add a nose ring for that extra Bengali charm.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Shirley’s cool girl look – Josh

Before Y2K fashion made a comeback, Aishwarya was already serving us the ultimate ‘cool girl’ aesthetic as Shirley in Josh. With her casual dresses, high-waisted jeans, and effortless street-style vibe, she was the ultimate girl-next-door with an edge. To recreate this, get a bunch of a flowy dresses, a pair of mom jeans, and a denim jacket. Keep the accessories minimal, just a cute hairband or a sporty watch. Let your hair flow naturally, go for a no-makeup makeup look, and if you really want to nail it, carry that carefree biker-gang attitude.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s iconic fashion: Take inspo from her reel to red carpet looks

The Cinderella moment – Ice blue gown

Aishwarya’s icy blue ball gown was straight out of a fairy tale, making her look like a real-life Cinderella at Cannes. The voluminous skirt, delicate embroidery, and dreamy silhouette turned her into a vision of elegance. To recreate this, opt for a powder blue or pastel gown with a dramatic flare.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The classic yellow saree – Devdas screening at Cannes

Nobody does a saree like Aishwarya, and her ethereal yellow saree from the Devdas screening at Cannes is proof. Embellished with delicate gold embroidery and paired with subtle jewellery, it was sheer elegance. To recreate this timeless look, pick a yellow or mustard saree with intricate detailing. Keep your makeup soft with a dewy finish, and add kundan jewellery.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Myntra FWD: Stylish and trendy winter wardrobe essentials for Gen Z

Megha’s ethereal elegance – Mohabbatein

Aishwarya’s look in Mohabbatein was all about dreamy romance. As Megha, she appeared in delicate pastel lehengas and sarees, sheer dupattas, and soft curls that made her look angelic. Her signature ivory and pink ensembles, paired with subtle jewellery and dewy makeup, gave her an ethereal glow. To recreate this look, opt for a pastel or white chiffon lehenga/saree with minimal embroidery.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Nandini’s gujarati charm – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Who can forget Nandini’s colourful Gujarati lehengas in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam? With vibrant bandhani prints, mirror work, and intricate embroidery, her outfits captured the spirit of Gujarat. To recreate this, go for a bright chaniya choli in red, orange, or yellow with mirror work and a matching dupatta. Accessorise with oxidised silver jewellery, a tiny bindi, and soft, dewy makeup.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Remember that whichever Aishwarya look you choose to recreate, the key is to carry it with elegance, confidence, and just the right amount of drama because that’s what makes her a true style icon!

Similar stories for you:

Iconic Sara Ali Khan looks to channel for your next blockbuster moment

Aisha: Channeling Sonam Kapoor’s most stylish cinematic moments

Slay like Katrina Kaif: Take inspo from her most iconic fashion looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic film looks FAQs Which Aishwarya film look is the easiest to recreate? Shirley’s casual, cool-girl look from Josh is the easiest to pull off! All you need is a crop top, high-waisted jeans, and a denim jacket. Keep your makeup minimal, add a sporty watch or a headband, and you’re good to go.

Can I wear Aishwarya’s Devdas look for a wedding? Absolutely! Paro’s elegant Bengali sarees from Devdas are perfect for wedding functions. Choose a silk saree in pastel or red hues, pair it with gold jewellery, and go for classic kohl-rimmed eyes with a deep red bindi. A sleek bun adorned with fresh flowers will add the perfect finishing touch.

What jewellery should I wear to recreate Nandini’s look from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam? For Nandini’s vibrant Gujarati style, opt for oxidised silver or kundan jewellery. Layer up with jhumkas, bangles, and a statement nose ring. A small red bindi and a neatly braided hairstyle with a paranda will complete the look!

How can I achieve Aishwarya’s ethereal look from Mohabbatein? Go for pastel or white flowy outfits, preferably a chiffon lehenga or anarkali. Keep your jewellery delicate—think small jhumkas and a tiny bindi. Style your hair in soft waves or a half-up, half-down hairstyle, and go for a fresh, dewy makeup look with pink lips and flushed cheeks.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.