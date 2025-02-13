Sushmita Sen’s iconic looks to channel your inner diva: Take notes from the Miss Universe herself

Sushmita Sen is the blueprint for serving diva vibes, and every look of hers is a lesson in iconic style. You can channel your inner Main Hoon Na moment with a breezy chiffon sari, bold accessories, and a confident strut that says, “I’ve already won.” If you’re feeling a little more boardroom-to-party energy, take notes from her structured blazer dress looks. Add voluminous hair, statement earrings, and that signature Sushmita sass to own any room you walk into. Sushmita Sen’s iconic looks to channel your inner diva(AI generated)

Nothing screams goddess energy like a little shimmer. Sushmita’s love for sparkle is the perfect excuse to rock some metallics for your next night out. Sequins, glitter, and a touch of highlighter are all you need to steal the show. Shine bright, make an entrance, and let your inner diva have a blast. But don’t stop there, her love for rich hues and figure-hugging dresses is another styling tip you don’t want to miss.

Of course, no Sushmita-inspired look is complete without the attitude. It’s not just about the clothes, it’s about owning them. Toss your hair, flash that million-watt smile, and walk like you’ve already won every crown there is. Every outfit becomes a red carpet moment when you wear it like a queen. Be it a sari, blazer dress, or full-glam gown, Sushmita proves that the secret to looking iconic is feeling iconic. Slip into something fabulous, unleash your inner diva, and let your confidence do all the talking.

Loading Suggestions...

Sushmita Sen’s most popular looks:

The Main Hoon Na chiffon saree moment

Sushmita Sen as Miss Chandni in a saree teaching Chemistry to college students is nothing short of iconic. That flowy fabric, paired with sleeveless blouses and her graceful charm, set the bar for effortless elegance. Perfect for a romantic vibe or an everyday look, this is the definition of dreamy. Recreate it with a red polka dotted saree, freshly blow dried hair, and minimalist jewellery. Add soft curls and nude makeup, and you’re ready to channel your inner Sush.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Miss Universe winning gown

The gown that started it all! Sushmita’s winning look at Miss Universe, a black one-shoulder gown with gloves was pure old-school glam. It’s classic, bold, and oozes royalty. To recreate this, pick a statement black gown with a one-shoulder design, pair it with long gloves (yes, they’re making a comeback), and finish with bold red lips. This look demands confidence, so wear it like you’re walking the ramp.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The power blazer suit

Sushmita’s blazer suit game is all about blending boss-lady vibes with a hint of glam. Perfect for a night out or a fancy dinner, it’s edgy yet elegant. To recreate it, opt for a structured blazer suit in a solid colour, black or red works best and pair it with stiletto heels and sleek hair.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The regal red gown

Red is Sushmita’s colour, and she wears it like royalty. Be it fitted or flowy, her red gowns are showstoppers. To channel this look, choose a rich red gown with dramatic details, think thigh-high slits or plunging necklines. Pair it with high heels and soft waves. Keep the makeup simple with a bold red lip, and you’re instantly ready for your own red-carpet moment.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The sequin queen look

Sushmita knows how to shine, and her sequin dresses prove it. From gold to silver to champagne hues, her love for sparkle never fails to turn heads. To recreate this, go for a sequinned bodycon dress, perfect for parties. Keep accessories minimal and let the dress do the talking. Add sky-high heels and you’re ready to light up the night.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The boss-lady pant suit

Sushmita makes pantsuits look anything but boring. She loves experimenting with bold colours, prints, and tailored cuts. For a day-to-night look, go for a fitted pantsuit in a bright hue like electric blue or deep green. Add a bralette or a lace top underneath for a touch of glam. Keep your makeup fresh and hair in loose waves, and you’ll exude her signature mix of power and style.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The statement black saree

If there’s one thing Sushmita can rock, it’s a black saree. She brings drama with bold blouses, sheer fabrics, and perfect draping. For a night event, pick a black saree with lace or sequins, and pair it with a statement blouse, think backless or off-shoulder. Go for smoky eyes and you’ll feel like a Bollywood queen yourself.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The casual glam diva

Even Sushmita’s casual looks have a touch of glamour. Think fitted jeans, a crisp white shirt, and oversized sunglasses, simple but stylish. To recreate this, pair skinny jeans with a white shirt tied at the waist and layer with chunky gold jewellery. Add oversized sunnies and block heels for that off-duty diva vibe.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Sushmita Sen is truly in a league of her own style which is bold, timeless, and effortlessly glamorous. From red-carpet royalty to casual chic, she’s given us countless looks that are equal parts inspiring and attainable. The secret to recreating her magic? Confidence. Every look is elevated by her fearless attitude. So rock your favourite outfit, strike a pose, and channel your inner diva.

Similar stories for you:

Recreate Shraddha Kapoor’s iconic looks from Myntra’s Valentine’s Day Sale

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfits: Take inspo from the beauty queen herself

Iconic Sara Ali Khan looks to channel for your next blockbuster moment

Saif Ali Khan’s iconic looks: Add some Nawabi flair to your wardrobe

Alia Bhatt-inspired Valentine’s Day glam: Recreate her most popular looks

Sushmita Sen’s iconic looks FAQs How can I recreate Sushmita Sen’s iconic chiffon sari look from Main Hoon Na? Go for a solid-coloured chiffon sari paired with a sleeveless blouse. Style it with soft curls, and minimal jewellery. Add nude makeup and a glossy lip for that effortless glam.

What’s Sushmita’s go-to casual yet glam look? A crisp white shirt, fitted jeans, and oversized sunglasses. Tie the shirt at the waist, throw on chunky gold jewellery, and finish with nude heels and a confident smile.

How do I style a power blazer dress like Sushmita Sen? Pick a structured blazer dress in black or a bold colour like red. Pair it with strappy heels, sleek hair, and smoky eye makeup. Keep jewellery simple to let the outfit shine.

What’s the easiest Sushmita-inspired look for a party? A sequinned bodycon dress is your best bet. Keep accessories minimal, go bold with your makeup—think winged eyeliner and glossy lips—and add heels to complete the diva vibe.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.