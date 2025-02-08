Recreate Shraddha Kapoor’s iconic looks with Myntra’s Valentine’s Day Fashion Carnival Sale

If there’s one Bollywood star who effortlessly combines elegance and cool-girl vibes, it’s Shraddha Kapoor. Known for her versatile style, Shraddha can slay a boho-chic outfit one day and switch to a glamorous red-carpet look the next. Now, the best part is that Myntra’s Valentine’s Day Fashion Carnival Sale is LIVE, and it’s your golden ticket to recreating some of Shraddha’s most iconic looks at unbelievably low prices! If you’ve ever wanted to dress like a celeb without spending a fortune, this is your moment. Recreate Shraddha Kapoor’s iconic looks from Myntra’s Valentine’s Day Sale(Pexels)

Heading out for a casual brunch date or a coffee catch-up? Channel Shraddha’s easy-going street style with a floral midi dress, a denim jacket, and white sneakers for that relaxed yet trendy vibe. Throw on a pair of oversized sunglasses, and you’re all set to own the day with effortless charm. Looking for something a little dressier? Opt for a monochrome co-ord set that mirrors Shraddha’s chic minimalism.

But it doesn’t stop at casual wear. Shraddha’s ethnic wardrobe is just as dreamy! Take inspiration from her pastel lehenga looks, perfect for those romantic Valentine’s dinners. Think soft hues, delicate embroidery, and a dash of sparkle. Pair it with jhumkas and soft curls for that quintessential Bollywood princess moment. And if edgy fusion wear is more your style, grab an asymmetrical kurta and team it with ankle boots for a modern twist. The possibilities are endless! And Myntra’s Valentine’s Day Fashion Carnival Sale has every trendy piece you need at incredible prices!

This sale is the perfect excuse to shop till you drop. With a wide range of celebrity-inspired outfits and accessories on offer, you can upgrade your wardrobe without guilt. So, why wait? Start shopping now, and let Shraddha Kapoor’s style be your ultimate Valentine’s fashion manual.

Loading Suggestions...

Best Shraddha Kapoor outfits to recreate:

The chic floral dress look

Shraddha Kapoor’s floral dresses are the epitome of playful elegance. Be it a casual lunch or a day out with friends, this look is perfect for any occasion. To recreate her look, opt for a soft, flowy floral dress with a flattering silhouette. Pair it with white sneakers for that laid-back yet chic vibe. Add a denim jacket to throw on when it gets chilly, and finish with subtle accessories like a layered necklace or a sling bag.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The casual cool denim look

For days when you want to feel relaxed but still look put together, Shraddha’s casual denim look is the way to go. She often rocks high-waisted jeans with a tucked-in top and classic sneakers, exuding effortless cool. To recreate this, choose a pair of high-waisted jeans that hug you in all the right places. Add a simple white t-shirt or a cute crop top to keep it fresh. Finish off the look with some chunky sneakers and a crossbody bag for a laid-back vibe that screams comfort and style.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The ethereal pastel lehenga look

Shraddha Kapoor knows how to wear Indian wear with grace, and her pastel lehengas are a perfect example of that. Soft, dreamy colours like blush pink or lavender paired with intricate embroidery create an ethereal look. To channel this style, pick a lehenga in a light pastel colour and focus on delicate details like beadwork and lace. Pair it with statement earrings to complete the look.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfits: Take inspo from the beauty queen herself

The bold red carpet gown look

Shraddha’s red carpet appearances always leave a lasting impression, and her gowns are a perfect combination of glamour and sophistication. For a similar look, choose a fitted gown with clean lines and a high neckline. Go for metallic shades like gold or silver or bold colours like deep red or navy for a dramatic effect. Accessorise with statement earrings and minimalistic heels. This look is perfect for a formal evening event or a wedding reception.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The boho vibe

Shraddha often dons a boho-chic look, mixing carefree vibes with style. To recreate this, go for a flowy maxi dress or a long bohemian skirt with an off-the-shoulder top. Add a wide-brimmed hat, layered necklaces, and some gladiator sandals to give the look that authentic boho charm. This look works wonders for a music festival, a beach day, or any laid-back day outing.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Take your holiday fashion to the next level, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara style

The smart casual blazer look

For those days when you need to balance comfort with a touch of sophistication, Shraddha’s smart casual blazer look is a go-to. She pairs tailored blazers with trousers or skirts for a chic office-appropriate style. To recreate this, choose a well-fitted blazer in a neutral tone like beige, grey, or navy. Pair it with high-waisted trousers or a pencil skirt, and keep the top underneath simple like a white blouse or t-shirt. Add loafers, and you’re good to go!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The edgy all-black look

Shraddha knows how to make a statement in all-black attire. To get the same vibe, opt for a black leather jacket, a black t-shirt, and black skinny jeans. Combine this with black boots to complete the outfit. A sleek ponytail and bold red lips will add a dash of fierceness to the overall look. This stylish yet edgy outfit is perfect for a night out, a casual party, or any occasion where you want to stand out while keeping it chic and minimalist.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

In conclusion, Shraddha Kapoor’s style is a perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and versatility, making her fashion choices easy to recreate for any occasion. From casual denim looks to glamorous gowns, there’s a Shraddha-inspired outfit for everyone. With Myntra’s Valentine’s Day Fashion Carnival Sale now LIVE, it’s the perfect time to grab these iconic looks at amazing discounts. Channel your inner Shraddha and step out in style this Valentine’s Day with celebrity-inspired outfits that will have you turning heads.

Similar stories for you

Myntra Valentine’s Day Fashion Carnival is LIVE: Get up to 80% off on handbags

Alia Bhatt-inspired Valentine’s Day glam: Recreate her most popular looks

Saif Ali Khan’s iconic looks: Add some Nawabi flair to your wardrobe

Shraddha Kapoor’s iconic looks FAQs When is Myntra’s Valentine’s Day Fashion Carnival Sale? Myntra’s Valentine’s Day Fashion Carnival Sale is live now! You can shop the best fashion deals and celebrity-inspired looks at amazing discounts. Hurry, the sale won’t last forever, so don’t miss out on the chance to grab stylish outfits at great prices.

Is Myntra’s Valentine’s Day Fashion Carnival Sale the best time to get discounts on celebrity-inspired fashion? Absolutely! Myntra’s Valentine’s Day Fashion Carnival Sale is the perfect time to score great discounts on celebrity-inspired fashion. Whether you’re looking to channel Shraddha Kapoor’s casual looks or her glamorous red-carpet outfits, this sale offers the best deals to help you stay stylish without breaking the bank.

How can I recreate Shraddha Kapoor’s street style from Myntra? Recreate Shraddha’s street style by choosing casual essentials like high-waisted jeans, t-shirts, denim jackets, and sneakers. Myntra offers a variety of these trendy pieces that will help you achieve the effortlessly cool and comfortable vibe Shraddha is known for.

Can I find Shraddha Kapoor’s celebrity-inspired outfits on Myntra? Yes, Myntra has a wide range of clothing options that allow you to recreate Shraddha Kapoor’s iconic looks. From chic floral dresses to sophisticated gowns, Myntra offers a variety of celebrity-inspired styles that you can shop during the Valentine’s Day Fashion Carnival Sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.