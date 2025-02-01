Take your holiday fashion to the next level and turn heads, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara style

If there’s one film that made us want to drop everything and jet off on a once-in-a-lifetime trip with our best mates, it’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. But beyond the soul-searching and skydiving, the film also gave us some seriously swoon-worthy holiday fashion. From breezy linen shirts to effortless maxi dresses, every frame looked like a chic travel mood board. And let’s be honest, who didn’t want to dress like Hrithik, Farhan, Abhay, or Katrina while sipping sangria by the Spanish coast? Channel your inner ZNMD(Pexels)

This is your cue to channel your inner ZNMD character and give your holiday wardrobe a filmy upgrade. Heading to a beach destination? Take notes from Laila’s easy-breezy boho style that includes flowy sundresses, strappy sandals, and those perfectly tousled waves. More of an Arjun? A crisp white shirt paired with tailored shorts is your go-to for a suave yet relaxed vacation look. And if you’re the cool dude of the group like Imran, nothing says ‘vacation mode on’ like printed shirts and effortless layering.

But wait, let’s not forget the ultimate fashion icon, Kabir, the man who made linen look like a personality trait. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or dancing at a sunset party, a well-fitted linen shirt is non-negotiable. Pair it with classic chinos and loafers, and you’re all set to make heads turn. So be it a trip to Spain, a Goa getaway, or just a staycation where you want to feel fancy, let Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara be your ultimate style guide. Pack your bags, dress the part, and who knows, you might just have your own ‘seize the day’ moment, filmy style!

Imran (Farhan Akhtar) – The quirky poet with a print obsession

If poetry had a dress code, Imran’s wardrobe would be it with the printed shirts, relaxed trousers, and an effortless charm. Whether he was cracking jokes or diving deep into shayari, his outfits reflected his easygoing yet expressive personality. His signature style was all about half-sleeved printed shirts in fun patterns, paired with comfortable neutral-toned trousers. Want to recreate it? Go for light, breathable printed shirts, easy-fit linen trousers, and leather sandals.

Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) – The sophisticated suitor on vacation

Arjun may have started off as the work-first, fun-later guy, but his wardrobe was pure main character energy. Crisp white shirts, well-fitted chinos, and designer sunglasses made sure he looked suave even when he was having a quarter-life crisis. His beach blazer moment was proof that even on holiday, Arjun believed in keeping things structured and stylish. Want to dress like Arjun? Stick to tailored yet comfortable linen shirts, neutral chinos, and classic accessories like a statement watch and sunglasses.

Kabir (Abhay Deol) – The linen-loving Mr. Nice Guy

If there was a national award for “Most Comfortably Dressed Groom-to-Be,” Kabir would win hands down. His vacation wardrobe was all about soft linen shirts, pastel hues, and an I’m-too-nice-for-drama vibe. Whether he was dodging wedding talks or driving through scenic Spanish roads, his outfits remained effortlessly stylish. Loose yet well-fitted linen shirts in soft blues, whites, and beige paired with chinos or shorts defined his signature look. His footwear? Always comfy loafers or slip-ons. To recreate Kabir’s style, opt for pastel or earthy-toned linen shirts, relaxed chinos, and slip-on shoes. Keep it light, keep it cool!

Laila (Katrina Kaif) – The effortless beach goddess

If freedom had a fashion icon, it would be Laila with her carefree, sun-kissed, and always dressed in flowy, effortless outfits vibe. Her boho-chic style gave us serious beach holiday goals, with maxi dresses, crochet tops, and breezy skirts making up most of her wardrobe. Whether she was diving into the deep blue sea or riding a bike through Spanish streets, her fashion was as relaxed as her spirit. To channel Laila’s effortlessly cool vibe, go for flowy maxi dresses, strappy sandals, and crochet or linen tops.

Natasha (Kalki Koechlin) – The glamorous (and slightly stressed) fiancé

If “destination wedding prep” had a dress code, Natasha nailed it with her structured yet stylish outfits. Even in the middle of wedding chaos, her fashion game was flawless with the classy dresses, chic blouses, and well-fitted trousers were her go-to looks. Whether she was boarding a flight or making sure Kabir stayed on schedule, she did it all in elegant, well-tailored outfits. To recreate Natasha’s sophisticated style, opt for tailored dresses, stylish blouses and structured handbags.

Nuria (Ariadna Cabrol) – The Spanish summer dream

If Imran fell for her in two seconds, blame it on her effortlessly sexy Spanish summer style. With her breezy floral dresses, off-shoulder tops, and that sunkissed, no-makeup look, she was the ultimate vacation romance personified. Simple yet striking, her wardrobe was all about embracing the warm Spanish sun in the chicest way possible. Want to steal her style? Go for breezy floral sundresses, off-shoulder tops, and strappy sandals.

With all this fashion knowledge now at your disposal, this is your chance to go pick your ZNMD character and dress like you’re on your own life-changing trip!

Channel your inner ZNMD FAQs How can I recreate the ZNMD holiday looks on a budget? You don’t need a designer wardrobe to channel your inner ZNMD character! For Arjun and Kabir’s linen shirts, check out affordable brands that offer breathable cotton and linen blends. Imran’s printed shirts can be easily found in street markets or thrift stores. For Laila and Nuria’s boho-chic outfits, go for flowy maxi dresses or off-shoulder tops from budget-friendly brands.

How can men style linen shirts like Kabir and Arjun without looking boring? The key is in the fit and styling! Opt for slim-fit linen shirts in pastel or neutral shades and roll up the sleeves for a relaxed yet sharp look. Pair them with chinos or tailored shorts for a breezy summer vibe. Accessorise with a classic watch (Arjun) or a casual leather bracelet (Kabir). Loafers or espadrilles will add the final touch to your effortless holiday look.

Which ZNMD character’s style is best for a beach vacation? Laila is the ultimate beach goddess with her breezy dresses, crochet tops, and carefree vibe. But if you prefer a more put-together look, Arjun’s crisp linen shirts and tailored shorts work perfectly too. Imran’s relaxed printed shirts are great for a fun, casual beach day, while Nuria’s Spanish summer style is effortlessly romantic.

What are the must-have pieces to achieve the ZNMD vacation style? A crisp white linen shirt (Arjun & Kabir), printed half-sleeve shirts (Imran), flowy maxi dresses (Laila & Nuria), structured blouses and sleek dresses (Natasha) are essentials. Pair them with comfortable footwear like loafers, strappy sandals, or espadrilles. Sunglasses, minimal jewellery, and a relaxed attitude complete the look!

