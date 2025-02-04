Saif Ali Khan’s most iconic looks: Add some Nawabi flair to your wardrobe now

There’s something undeniably charming about the Nawabi style, since it’s a perfect blend of regal sophistication and effortless elegance. Be it the way a well-fitted bandhgala commands attention or how a classic kurta exudes quiet confidence, adding a touch of this timeless aesthetic to your wardrobe can elevate your fashion game. With the right mix of traditional silhouettes and modern tailoring, you can embrace a look that is equal parts refined and charismatic. Saif Ali Khan’s iconic looks(Pexels)

Start with the classic royal kurta, a staple that never goes out of style. Opt for rich fabrics like silk or linen in deep, jewel-toned shades, paired with a Nehru jacket for added style. If you’re getting ready to attend a festive gathering or a formal dinner, this combination ensures you stand out with grace and poise. Complete the look with a pair of embroidered mojaris, and you’ll be channelling effortless Nawabi charm. If you’re in the mood for something sharper, the bandhgala suit is your best bet. Often called the “prince coat,” this structured yet elegant ensemble is a perfect alternative to the classic blazer. A dark, well-tailored bandhgala with gold buttons exudes power and sophistication, making it ideal for evening events. Pair it with tailored trousers or slim-fit jodhpurs, and you’re ready to make a statement without saying a word.

And for the finishing touches? Accessories with heritage appeal. A pocket square, a classic watch, or even a statement brooch can add that extra dash of personality. If you really want to embrace the Nawabi vibe, a subtly embroidered stole draped over your shoulder can be the perfect final flourish.

8 Iconic Saif Ali Khan looks:

The Nawabi classic (Real life and Tanhaji)

Saif’s royal lineage reflects in his love for bandhgala suits and silk kurtas. To channel this look, go for a well-fitted bandhgala in deep tones like navy or maroon, paired with slim trousers. Add embroidered mojaris and a statement watch for that effortless regal charm.

The rugged gangster (Omkara)

His Langda Tyagi look was all about raw, desi swag. Recreate it with an earthy-toned linen kurta, a printed gamcha-style stole, and silver rings. Messy hair and a light stubble add to the rustic charm, making it the perfect blend of rebellion and style.

The cool corporate king (Baazaar)

Sharp, sophisticated, and powerful, this look is all about well-tailored suits in deep greys, navy, or pinstripes. Pair them with stylish leather shoes and a luxury watch. Keep the hair slicked back, and don’t forget a crisp pocket square for that final touch.

The quirky rockstar (Cocktail)

His effortlessly cool urban look in Cocktail was a mix of relaxed and trendy. Think pastel linen shirts, fitted chinos, linen shorts and classic loafers. Aviator sunglasses and a slightly unkempt hairstyle complete the easygoing yet stylish vibe.

The laid-back Goan vibe (Dil Chahta Hai)

This beachy, carefree style is all about comfortable fashion. To recreate the super chill vibe of Sameer’s, all you need is a fitted T-shirt, cargo pants or shorts, and a pair of relaxed and baggy jeans to help capture this youthful look. Add flip-flops or casual sneakers, and you’re ready to chill in style.

The uber-casual chic (Kurbaan and Agent Vinod)

A mix of rugged and refined, Saif’s casual cool look features slim-fit jeans, leather jackets, and neutral-toned shirts. Recreate it with a structured brown or black leather jacket, a well-fitted shirt, and ankle boots for an effortlessly edgy vibe.

The royal rebel (Race series)

Suave and mysterious, his Race-era look was all about dark colours, well-fitted suits, and bold accessories. A black-on-black suit with a silk shirt underneath, paired with dark sunglasses and gelled-back hair, creates an air of mystery and confidence.

The sporty Nawab (Real life and Sacred Games)

Regardless of if he’s on the field or playing Sartaj Singh, Saif’s sporty side is stylishly simple. A fitted polo or henley tee and track pants create an effortless athleisure look. Add a cap or aviators, and you’re ready to hit the streets with Nawabi style.

Saif Ali Khan’s style is the perfect blend of royalty, ruggedness, and effortless charm. The key to recreating his iconic styles lies in confidence, well-fitted silhouettes, and the right accessories. So, take inspiration from the Nawab of Bollywood and add a touch of his timeless flair to your wardrobe.

Saif Ali Khan’s iconic style FAQs How can I incorporate Saif Ali Khan’s Nawabi style into my everyday wardrobe? Opt for well-fitted bandhgala jackets, silk or linen kurtas, and classic mojaris for a regal touch. Even a simple Nehru jacket over a shirt can add a Nawabi flair to your daily look.

What accessories does Saif Ali Khan usually wear to elevate his outfits? Saif keeps it classic with statement watches, aviator sunglasses, pocket squares, and sometimes beaded bracelets or a sleek chain necklace. The key is to keep it minimal yet impactful.

How do I achieve the rugged gangster look from Omkara? Stick to earthy linen kurtas in muted tones, accessorise with chunky silver rings or a stole, and keep your hair slightly messy with a light stubble for that raw, rustic appeal.

What are Saif’s go-to casual looks that I can easily recreate? His casual style is effortless yet polished—think pastel linen shirts with chinos (Cocktail), fitted T-shirts with cargo pants (Dil Chahta Hai), or leather jackets over neutral tees (Agent Vinod). Finish with classic loafers or sneakers.

