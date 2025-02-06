Alia Bhatt-inspired Valentine’s Day glam: Recreate her most popular looks for your date night

Looking to turn heads this Valentine’s Day? Take style cues from Bollywood’s sweetheart, Alia Bhatt! Known for her effortlessly chic and feminine looks, Alia is the perfect muse for your V-Day wardrobe. Whether you’re planning a cosy coffee date or a glammed-up dinner, there’s an Alia-inspired look for every kind of celebration. Alia Bhatt-inspired Valentine’s Day glam(Pexels)

For a daytime date, channel her breezy pastel outfits. These may include flowy dresses in blush pinks or soft lavenders paired with delicate accessories. Add a touch of gloss and a soft pink blush to complete that fresh, romantic vibe to keep it simple yet stunning, just like Alia.

Heading for a dinner date? Go full glam with an elegant bodycon dress in a bold red or classic black, inspired by Alia’s red carpet moments. Pair it with soft curls, dewy makeup, and statement earrings. Don’t forget your favourite heels to tie the whole look together.

If fusion fashion is more your thing, Alia’s Indo-western outfits are a must-try. A chic, embroidered jacket over a chic dress or a trendy saree with a modern twist will have you looking like the perfect mix of contemporary and traditional. Get ready to own the spotlight and make your Valentine’s Day look nothing short of cinematic!

Best 8 Alia Bhatt looks to take inspo from for Valentine’s Day:

Blush pink maxi dress for a daytime date

Alia’s soft pink maxi dress is the ultimate blend of comfort and style. With its flowy silhouette and dreamy pastel hue, it’s perfect for a casual brunch or an afternoon coffee date. Pair it with minimal makeup and complete the look with strappy sandals and a messy ponytail for that effortlessly chic vibe.

Red power suit for a bold statement

Nothing says power and passion like Alia’s tailored red suit. Ideal for an evening cocktail date, this look oozes confidence and glamour. Keep your accessories minimal and go for a chic ponytail, bold red lips, and statement earrings. This look is perfect if you want to stand out and own the room.

White organza saree for a romantic traditional look

Alia’s white organza saree is the epitome of grace and romance, making it a perfect choice for a special Valentine’s Day dinner. Its sheer elegance, paired with subtle embroidery, gives a dreamy vibe that’s hard to miss. Style it with soft waves, pearl earrings, and a nude makeup look for a touch of vintage charm. Finish off with embellished heels and a classic clutch for that timeless appeal.

Little black dress for a romantic dinner

Alia’s little black dress is a modern take on a classic. Perfect for a fancy dinner date, this look is all about playing with textures and silhouettes. Add some drama with winged eyeliner and a bold red lip. Finish off with ankle boots or stilettos for a chic, polished finish.

Casual co-ord set for a laid-back date

If your date is more laid-back such as a movie night or a casual stroll, Alia’s co-ord sets are the way to go. Choose a pastel co-ord for a cute yet comfy vibe. Style it with white sneakers, minimal jewellery, and a no-makeup makeup look to keep it fresh and relaxed.

Printed midi dress for a fun, flirty vibe

Alia’s floral printed midi dress is ideal for a playful and flirty date look. Perfect for a daytime picnic or a casual coffee date, this breezy dress combines comfort with style. Keep your hair in soft curls or a messy bun, and add a pop of colour with bright pink lips. White sneakers or strappy sandals will keep it fresh and youthful, just like Alia’s signature style.

Denim-on-denim for a cool girl look

For a cool, casual vibe, Alia’s denim-on-denim look is unbeatable. Whether you’re going on a casual lunch date or a fun outing, this style is relaxed yet fashionable. Pair it with chunky sneakers, a crossbody bag, and a messy bun. Add a pop of colour with a bold lip to keep it playful.

Pastel saree for timeless elegance

Alia’s pastel saree with minimal embellishment is perfect for those who want to keep things traditional yet modern. This look is great for an intimate dinner date at a fine dining restaurant. Pair it with soft curls, dewy makeup, and statement earrings. Complete the look with a clutch and delicate heels to keep it sophisticated yet romantic.

Alia Bhatt’s wardrobe offers endless inspiration for every mood and occasion. From dreamy sarees to chic dresses and bold power suits, there’s a look for every kind of celebration. So, channel your inner Bollywood diva, experiment with these styles, and make this Valentine’s Day your most fashionable one yet!

Alia Bhatt-inspired Valentine’s Day glam FAQs How can I recreate Alia Bhatt’s casual Valentine’s Day look? To nail Alia’s casual vibe, opt for a pastel co-ord set or a printed midi dress. Pair it with minimal accessories, white sneakers, and a fresh, no-makeup makeup look for effortless charm.

Can I mix traditional and modern styles like Alia Bhatt? Absolutely! Alia’s fusion looks are all about blending classic pieces with contemporary elements. Try a pastel saree with minimal jewellery styled with trendy makeup for a balanced fusion vibe.

What makeup works best with these outfits? For casual looks, keep it fresh and dewy with nude lips and soft blush. For glamorous outfits, go for a bold lip or smoky eyes paired with glowing skin to add drama and elegance.

Which Alia Bhatt-inspired look is best for a dinner date? For a dinner date, go for Alia’s red power suit or little black dress. These looks are bold, glamorous, and perfect for a night out. Pair them with sleek hair and statement jewellery for a polished finish.

