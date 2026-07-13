How I style co-ord sets in the summer season so they don't look like lazy pyjama sets

How I style co-ord sets in summer so they don't look like pyjamas (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → I love a good co-ord set. They're easy, breathable, and save me from the daily "what do I wear?" crisis. But lnot every matching set looks chic. Some can easily veer into pyjama territory if they're not styled thoughtfully. The trick isn't avoiding co-ords altogether; it's choosing the right silhouettes, fabrics, and accessories that make them feel like a complete outfit instead of sleepwear. Over the years, I've realised that structure is everything. A crisp neckline, tailored trousers, interesting prints, embroidery, or elevated fabrics instantly make a co-ord look intentional. Here's how I style mine, and the pieces I'd happily wear all summer long. Co-ord sets with styling tips

This is exactly the kind of co-ord that doesn't scream loungewear. The kurti-inspired top gives it structure, while the straight-fit trousers keep the overall silhouette polished. Rayon also drapes beautifully instead of clinging to the body, making the outfit look more elevated. How I'd style it: Kolhapuris, oxidised earrings, and a structured tote bag. Vibe: Minimal, office-ready elegance.

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A monochrome western co-ord instantly feels more fashion-forward than a printed lounge set. The clean tailoring gives this outfit a smart finish, making it ideal for coffee dates, shopping, or casual Fridays at work. How I'd style it: White sneakers, a sleek shoulder bag, and oversized sunglasses. Vibe: Casual, clean, and intentional.

Printed co-ords can sometimes resemble nightwear, but not when the silhouette is this structured. The V-neck tunic and straight trousers create enough definition to balance the playful print. Plus, breathable cotton makes it perfect for humid weather. How I'd style it: Nude flats, delicate hoops, and a sleek ponytail. Vibe: Everyday summer chic.

Embroidery instantly transforms a matching set. Instead of looking casual, it feels festive and refined without being over the top. This is one of those outfits you can wear to family lunches, intimate celebrations, or festive dinners. How I'd style it: Metallic sandals, statement earrings, and a clutch. Vibe: Elevated ethnic.

Sometimes simplicity works best. The tailored silhouette prevents this cotton co-ord from looking like sleepwear, while subtle prints keep it interesting without overwhelming the outfit. And yes, it has pockets. How I'd style it: Leather sliders, a crossbody bag, and layered necklaces. Vibe: Comfortable everyday staple.

Florals don't have to feel overly feminine or overly relaxed. Thanks to its straight-cut silhouette, this set looks polished enough for brunches, office days, or daytime gatherings while remaining comfortable in the summer heat. How I'd style it: Minimal flats, pearl studs, and a classic watch. Vibe: Soft, feminine, and polished.

If your style sits somewhere between ethnic and western, this co-ord strikes the perfect balance. Its clean design makes it incredibly versatile, you can easily dress it up or down depending on the occasion. How I'd style it: White mules, a structured handbag, and gold jewellery. Vibe: Easy everyday dressing.

Jaipuri prints are timeless, but it's the straight-cut tailoring that keeps this set from looking too relaxed. The traditional print feels fresh when paired with a modern silhouette, making it ideal for office wear, travel, or weekend outings. How I'd style it: Tan kolhapuris, silver bangles, and a woven tote bag. Vibe: Relaxed Indian summer dressing.

My tips to make co-ord sets look expensive (and not like nightwear) Choose structured silhouettes over oversized, shapeless fits.

Stick to breathable fabrics like cotton, rayon, linen, or cotton blends.

Add a structured handbag instead of a tote or canvas bag.

Swap slippers for loafers, kolhapuris, block heels, or clean white sneakers.

Layer delicate jewellery to make the outfit feel intentional.

Roll up your sleeves slightly for a more polished finish.

Tie your hair into a sleek bun or ponytail instead of leaving it messy. Matching sets are meant to make dressing easier, not boring. With the right styling, a co-ord can look just as polished as a carefully curated outfit while taking half the effort. That's exactly why they've become one of my summer wardrobe staples. Similar stories for you: Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review Loved Priyanka Chopra's ruffle dress at Paris Couture? Here are 8 similar picks for you Wedge heels are officially back and they might just be the smartest footwear trend for the monsoon

Co-ord sets: FAQs How can I make a co-ord set look less like nightwear? Choose structured silhouettes, breathable fabrics like cotton or rayon, and elevate the outfit with accessories such as a structured handbag, jewellery, and polished footwear. Which fabric is best for summer co-ord sets? Cotton, rayon, linen, and cotton-linen blends are excellent choices as they're breathable, lightweight, and comfortable even during hot and humid weather. Are co-ord sets suitable for office wear? Yes. Opt for solid colours, tailored cuts, minimal prints, or embroidered designs in fabrics like rayon, cotton, or linen to create a professional look. Which shoes pair best with co-ord sets? White sneakers, loafers, kolhapuris, block heels, mules, and strappy sandals all work well depending on the occasion and the style of the co-ord.