Why is Korean skincare still a trend? A dermatologist shares 8 benefits of following a K-beauty routine for glass skin

Korean skincare products under ₹1000 (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Korean skincare has transformed beauty routines around the world with its focus on hydration, skin barrier repair, and long-term skin health. The best part is that you don't need to spend a fortune to enjoy the benefits of K-beauty. Today, many trusted Korean skincare products are available in India at affordable prices, making it easier than ever to build an effective skincare routine on a budget. Whether you're looking for a gentle cleanser, a hydrating toner, a soothing moisturiser, or a sunscreen that leaves no white cast, there are plenty of affordable options that deliver excellent results. Why is Korean skincare still a trend? Korean skincare is known for using skin-friendly ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica, snail mucin, rice extract, green tea, and ceramides in most of its products. These ingredients focus on nourishing the skin rather than aggressively treating it, making K-beauty suitable for most skin types, including sensitive skin. Another reason for its popularity is its lightweight formulations that absorb quickly without feeling greasy, making them ideal for India's humid climate. “Korean skincare products are popular because they emphasise hydration, skin barrier repair and preventive skincare, not quick fixes. But there isn't one size that fits every skincare product. It’s important to choose products according to your skin type and concerns, not social media trends. If you experience redness, itchiness, burning or persistent irritation after using a product, stop use and consult a qualified dermatologist,” Dermatologist Dr Shitij Goel, HOD, ShardaCare Healthcity, tells HT Shop Now. He also shares advice on using Korean skin care products Before you buy any products, know your skin type.

Add only one new product at a time.

Always do a patch test. Test before regular use

Even if you are using brightening or anti-ageing products, use sunscreen daily.

If you have sensitive skin or persistent skin problems, consult a professional. Benefits of Korean skincare Here are some of the main benefits: Deep hydration: Many Korean skincare products contain humectants like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and beta-glucan that help attract and retain moisture. Well-hydrated skin often looks plumper, smoother, more radiant, and less prone to fine lines caused by dryness. Stronger skin barrier: K-beauty frequently includes ingredients such as Ceramides, Panthenol (Vitamin B5), Centella asiatica (cica), and Squalane. These ingredients help strengthen the skin barrier, reducing dryness, irritation, and sensitivity. Gentle formulations: Many Korean cleansers, toners, and serums are designed to be mild and suitable for everyday use. This can make them a good option for people with sensitive or easily irritated skin. Brighter complexion: Ingredients commonly used for brightening in K-Beauty products include Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Rice extract, and Liquorice root extract. These can help reduce the appearance of dark spots and promote a more even skin tone over time. Better acne management: Many Korean acne-focused products contain Salicylic acid (BHA), Tea tree extract, Centella asiatica, and Heartleaf (Houttuynia cordata). These ingredients can help calm inflammation, reduce excess oil, and keep pores clearer. Anti-ageing support: Instead of relying on a single strong ingredient, K-beauty often combines several supportive ingredients, such as Peptides, Retinol (in some products), Ginseng, Snail mucin, and Antioxidants. These may help improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines over time. Daily sun protection: A hallmark of Korean skincare is regular sunscreen use. Lightweight, comfortable SPF formulas encourage daily wear, which is one of the most effective ways to prevent premature ageing, sun spots, and UV-related skin damage. Layering for customisation: Rather than using one heavy cream, Korean routines often involve layering lightweight products. This lets you adjust your routine based on your skin's needs, such as adding extra hydration in winter or using fewer layers in humid weather. A few Korean skincare products worth buying

The COSRX Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Cleanser helps remove excess oil, dirt and dead skin cells without leaving skin feeling overly dry. It contains salicylic acid to gently clear pores, tea tree leaf oil to refresh the skin, and glycerin to help maintain moisture. Suitable for oily and blemish-prone skin, it leaves the complexion feeling clean and smooth. Amazon customers often praise its ability to reduce breakouts, minimise blackheads and keep skin feeling fresh after regular use.

2 . The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Face Cream 150ml | Barrier Repair Moisturizer for Dry Skin, Intense Hydration & Strengthening | 12Hr Moisture Lock | Korean Skincare Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Face Cream is a nourishing moisturiser designed to leave skin feeling soft and hydrated. It features rice extract to support brighter-looking skin, ceramides to help strengthen the skin barrier, and glycerin for lasting moisture. Its rich yet comfortable texture works well for normal to dry skin. Amazon reviewers frequently mention smoother skin, improved hydration and a healthy glow after consistent daily application.

The Kanpeki Glass Glow 11-Step Korean Skincare Facial Kit offers a complete skincare routine inspired by Korean beauty rituals. The kit includes products enriched with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, centella asiatica, green tea extract and other hydrating ingredients that help cleanse, nourish and refresh the skin. It is suitable for self-care sessions at home and leaves skin feeling soft and radiant. Amazon customers appreciate its convenience, relaxing experience and glowing-looking results after use.

The Laneige Water Sleeping Mask is an overnight treatment that deeply hydrates while you sleep. It contains squalane, glycerin and a blend of moisturising ingredients that help replenish the skin's moisture barrier. The lightweight gel texture absorbs comfortably without feeling greasy. Suitable for most skin types, it helps skin appear refreshed by morning. Amazon reviewers commonly highlight its long-lasting hydration, smoother texture and plumper-looking skin after overnight use.

The Mirabelle Korea Hyaluronic + Collagen Moisture Serum delivers lightweight hydration for skin that feels soft and supple. It contains hyaluronic acid to attract moisture, collagen to support a smoother appearance, and glycerin to help prevent dryness. The fast-absorbing formula layers well beneath moisturiser and makeup. Amazon customers often comment on its non-sticky feel, improved hydration and healthier-looking skin with regular application.

The Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Toner is a gentle toner that helps hydrate and prepare the skin after cleansing. It contains deep-sea water rich in naturally occurring minerals, panthenol, allantoin and betaine to soothe and moisturise the skin. Its lightweight formula suits daily use and works well for sensitive skin. Amazon reviewers frequently praise its calming effect, refreshing feel and ability to improve skin hydration without irritation.

FAQ for Korean skincare Are Korean skincare products suitable for all skin types? Yes. Many Korean skincare products are available for dry, oily, combination, sensitive and mature skin. Always choose products based on your skin's needs. How long does it take to see results? Many people notice improved hydration within a few days, while concerns such as uneven skin tone or blemishes may take 4–8 weeks of consistent use. Can I use Korean skincare every day? Most cleansers, toners, serums and moisturisers are designed for daily use. Exfoliating products should be used according to the directions. Can I combine Korean skincare with products from other brands? Yes. Korean skincare products can usually be incorporated into your existing routine, provided the ingredients are compatible. Should I use another sunscreen with Korean skincare? No. A simple routine with a cleanser, toner, serum, moisturiser and sunscreen during the day is often enough for many people.