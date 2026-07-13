Many people spend years looking for ways to feel calmer, let go of emotional baggage, or better understand themselves. While some turn to therapy, mindfulness, or journaling, others explore meditation practices to help them explore their emotions more deeply. Can 21 days transform your inner world? Here's how THIS meditation may help (Pinterest)

One such practice is Osho's Mystic Rose, a 21-day meditation process that combines laughter, tears, and silence. According to those who follow the practice, each stage is meant to help you become more aware of your inner self.

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Can three weeks really change the way you experience yourself and the world around you? The first week is dedicated to laughter without any particular reason. The idea is to laugh freely and wholeheartedly, allowing years of emotional tension, social conditioning, and childhood inhibitions to gradually surface and dissolve through joyful expression.

The second week shifts inward. During this stage, participants are encouraged to allow tears to come naturally, creating space for grief, anxiety, sadness, and other emotions that may have been suppressed over time. Rather than avoiding these feelings, the practice invites you to experience them without judgment.

The final week is spent in silence. After expressing both laughter and tears, participants enter a period of quiet observation, simply witnessing their thoughts and emotions without trying to change or control them.

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According to Ma Dhyan Prachi, a meditation facilitator at Osho Dham, one of the most unique aspects of Mystic Rose is that it does not rely on therapy sessions or group discussions. There is no one interpreting your emotions or analyzing your experiences. Instead, a trained facilitator creates a supportive environment where each participant can move through the process at their own pace. The shared energy of the group is intended to help individuals go deeper into their personal journey while honoring their own unique experience.

People who have completed the meditation often describe feeling lighter, calmer, and more emotionally balanced. Many say that meditation becomes easier because they are no longer carrying the same emotional burden. Some also notice positive changes in their relationships, finding that conversations become gentler and conflicts feel easier to handle. Emotional wounds that once seemed impossible to move beyond may gradually begin to lose their hold.

The name Mystic Rose reflects this process of inner growth. Just as a seed blossoms when given the right soil and care, the meditation aims to create the conditions for your natural qualities to unfold.

The 21 days are not presented as a quick fix or an endpoint. Instead, they may mark the beginning of a deeper journey. The greatest transformation may not come from becoming someone different, but from reconnecting with the person you have always been beneath years of emotional weight and life experiences.

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Disclaimer: Experiences with meditation vary from person to person, and there is no guarantee that every participant will achieve the same results. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical or psychological advice.