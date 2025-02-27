Khushi Kapoor's casual street style looks: 8 Times the actress turned heads with her Gen Z fashion sense

Bollywood’s Gen-Z fashion queen, Khushi Kapoor, has mastered the art of effortless street style. While some opt for tried-and-tested basics, Khushi adds a fresh spin with trendy silhouettes, statement accessories, and just the right amount of attitude. From oversized fits to chic co-ord sets, she proves that casual doesn’t have to be boring, it can be bold, edgy, and oh-so-glamorous! Her wardrobe is a Gen-Z dream, mixing comfy and cool with high fashion. She’s got the effortless off-duty look down to an art, always striking the perfect balance between laid-back and luxe. Khushi Kapoor's best looks(AI Generated)

If you ever need inspiration for effortlessly cool streetwear, Khushi Kapoor is your go-to muse. She embraces individuality, plays with silhouettes, and isn’t afraid to experiment. So, as we take a deep dive into her most iconic casual looks, get ready for some major fashion inspiration that will have you upgrading your wardrobe in no time.

8 Iconic Khushi Kapoor street style looks:

The classic white shirt and baggy jeans combo

Khushi Kapoor gave a masterclass in casual chic when she stepped out in a crisp white oversized shirt paired with relaxed-fit denim. The effortless tuck-in added a polished touch, while minimal jewellery and a handbag elevated the whole look. With her hair left in soft waves and a dewy, natural makeup look, she proved that sometimes, less is truly more. Perfect for a day out or a casual meeting, this look is timeless yet trendy.

Athleisure done right

Who said gym wear is just for workouts? Khushi turned heads in an all-black co-ord set, featuring a fitted crop top and high-waisted leggings. She layered it with a white cropped hoodie and added chunky sneakers for that perfect off-duty model vibe. A neat ponytail and tinted sunglasses sealed the deal, making this the ultimate mix of sporty and stylish.

The oversized sweater and tennis skirt moment

Khushi brought preppy fashion back in style with her take on the oversized sweater and tennis skirt trend. She paired a chunky, neutral-toned knit with a crisp white pleated skirt, creating the perfect blend of cosy and chic. Completing the look with casual shoes and gold accessories, she channelled a youthful yet polished vibe that’s perfect for brunch or a casual day out.

Denim on denim but make it chic

Khushi nailed the tricky denim-on-denim trend with a light-wash cropped denim waistcoat and high-waisted mom jeans. Instead of going all-out matchy-matchy, she broke the monotony with a white tee underneath. Dainty accessories and a statement bag completed this street-style win, making it a go-to for casual outings.

The breezy summer dress look

When in doubt, a breezy floral dress always works, and Khushi knows it! She stepped out in a flowy midi dress with delicate ruffle details, paired with minimal jewellery and strappy sandals. The effortless vibe of the outfit made it perfect for a brunch date or a summer stroll, proving that comfort and style can go hand in hand.

The brown pants and knotted shirt look

Khushi Kapoor turned a basic outfit into a statement by styling high-waisted brown pants with a crinkled shirt, knotted at the waist for a casual yet put-together vibe. She kept the accessories minimal, letting the neutral tones do all the talking. Paired with nude heels and soft waves, this look was the perfect mix of relaxed and refined, proving that earthy tones are always in style.

Statement leather pants and bodysuit

Leather pants can instantly elevate any outfit, and Khushi made sure to style them to perfection. She paired stunning brown leather pants with a fitted black bodysuit, creating a streamlined and ultra-chic silhouette. With her hair left open, minimal gold jewellery, and strappy heels, she kept the look edgy yet sophisticated.

The baggy jeans and black crop top combo

Sometimes, the simplest outfits make the loudest statements, and Khushi Kapoor’s black crop top and baggy jeans combo was no exception. The contrast between the structured crop top and the relaxed denim gave the outfit a cool-girl edge. She finished the look with chunky sneakers and a statement mini bag, creating an easy yet striking street-style moment that’s perfect for everyday wear.

Khushi Kapoor’s street style is the perfect blend of comfort, confidence, and trendsetting fashion. Her ability to mix and match everyday staples with statement pieces makes her a true fashion inspiration for anyone looking to upgrade their streetwear game. If there’s one takeaway from her style, it’s that confidence paired with casual chic is the best accessory, wear it, and you’ll always turn heads.

Khushi Kapoor street style FAQs Where does Khushi Kapoor get her fashion inspiration from? Khushi draws inspiration from international fashion trends, her sister Janhvi Kapoor, and classic style icons. She effortlessly blends global trends with her personal aesthetic, making every outfit uniquely hers.

How does Khushi Kapoor balance comfort and style in her outfits? She mixes comfortable pieces like joggers and oversized sweatshirts with trendy elements like structured blazers, leather pants, or knee-high boots. This balance allows her to stay relaxed while still looking put together.

What are Khushi Kapoor’s go-to fashion essentials? She often gravitates towards oversized blazers, crop tops, relaxed denim, statement handbags, chunky sneakers, and minimal jewellery to keep her looks effortlessly stylish.

How can I recreate Khushi Kapoor’s street style on a budget? Opt for staple wardrobe pieces like oversized shirts, well-fitted denim, chic co-ord sets, and trendy sneakers. High-street brands available on Myntra, offer great alternatives to luxury fashion, helping you achieve a similar look without breaking the bank.

