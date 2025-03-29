Eid 2025: When is Eid-ul-Fitr in US and Canada? Moon sighting date and time

Eid 2025: Millions will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr next week, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The sighting of the crescent moon signals the beginning and conclusion of the Islamic lunar months. If the moon is visible on March 30 after the Maghrib (evening) prayers, Eid will be celebrated on March 31. Millions will celebrate Eid next week(AFP)

When will Eid be celebrated in the United States and Canada?

For the US and Canada, the date of Eid will depend on local moon sightings or announcements made by Saudi Arabia.

In Saudi, the festival is expected to be celebrated on March 30 or March 31. According to state-owned Al Arabiya News, the country's Supreme Court has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to see the crescent moon on Saturday evening. On seeing the crescent moon, they will report it to the nearest court. If the moon is sighted on Saturday, Eid will be declared on Sunday. Otherwise, March 31 will be accepted as the official date for Eid 2025.

​On March 30 and 31, 2025, the Moon will be in its waxing crescent phase, making it visible shortly after sunset in the western sky across the United States and Canada. Exact moonrise and moonset times vary by location.

Here are the exact timings in metros (as per Astronomy Magazine)

New York City, NY:

March 30: Moonrise at approximately 7:16 AM, moonset around 9:21 PM.​

March 31: Moonrise at about 7:47 AM, moonset near 10:42 PM.​

Los Angeles, CA:

March 30: Moonrise at approximately 6:49 AM, moonset around 8:01 PM.​

March 31: Moonrise at about 7:16 AM, moonset near 9:21 PM.​

Toronto, ON:

March 30: Moonrise at approximately 7:55 AM, moonset around 3:58 PM.​

March 31: Moonrise at about 8:23 AM, moonset near 5:23 PM.​

Vancouver, BC:

March 30: Moonrise at approximately 6:49 AM, moonset around 8:01 PM.​

March 31: Moonrise at about 7:16 AM, moonset near 9:21 PM.​

Please note that these times are approximate and can vary based on specific locations within each city. Additionally, weather conditions can affect moon visibility.