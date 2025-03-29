Eid 2025 moon sighting: Brunei confirms the date for first day of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

Brunei has officially confirmed that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Monday, March 31, 2025. Unlike some countries where Ramadan extends to 30 days, Brunei’s holy month will conclude after 29 days, as fasting began on March 2. Eid 2025 moon sighting: Muslims in Brunei to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 on this date.(Iamge by X/AstronomyCenter)

Taking to their official social media handle on X, the Astronomy Centre of Brunei shared, “Brunei: Monday, March 31, Eid al-Fitr. The sun has set in Brunei and Eid al-Fitr will be on Monday as today is the 28th day of Ramadan there. The crescent moon will be visible to the naked eye tomorrow, Sunday (sic).”

The sighting of the crescent moon

As anticipation builds, Muslims across the world look to the sky for the crescent moon, which is expected to be visible to the naked eye in Brunei on Sunday evening. This celestial sighting marks the transition from the Islamic month of Ramadan to Shawwal, ushering in a day of joy, gratitude and festivity.

A time for reflection and celebration

Ramadan has been a month of devotion, self-discipline and giving back to the community. With the arrival of Eid 2025, families and friends will gather for special prayers, festive meals and acts of charity, reinforcing the spirit of togetherness that defines this sacred time.

Traditional dishes, vibrant gatherings and heartfelt embraces will fill homes and mosques across the country.

Embracing the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid is more than just a festival, it is a symbol of renewal and gratitude. As Brunei’s Muslim community comes together to celebrate, the occasion serves as a powerful reminder of faith, generosity and unity.

Whether through prayers, feasts or giving to those in need, the essence of Eid is felt in every heartfelt exchange of ‘Selamat Hari Raya!’ As the nation welcomes this blessed occasion, Eid Mubarak to all! May this day bring peace, joy and prosperity to every home.