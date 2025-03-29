Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Crescent not sighted in Indonesia; 20 observatories in Saudi Arabia hunt Eid-ul-Fitr moon
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: As the holy month of Ramadan 2025 draws to a close, millions of Muslims around the world turn their eyes to the sky, eagerly awaiting the first glimpse of the crescent moon that signals the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr. This celestial event, steeped in tradition and spirituality, marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal and the joyous festival of Eid, which is a time of gratitude, reflection and celebration.
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: The sighting of the Eid moon is a practice that dates back centuries, with Muslim communities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK, the USA, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Turkey and other countries traditionally observing the sky with the naked eye or using telescopes. Once the crescent or new moon is confirmed, the news spreads rapidly through mosques, community organisations and media outlets, setting off waves of excitement as families prepare for the festivities....Read More
However, the method of determining the start of Shawwal can vary where while some countries rely on physical moon sighting, others follow astronomical calculations to predict its arrival. This difference sometimes results in slight variations in Eid dates across different regions, adding a layer of cultural diversity to the occasion.
Unlike the Gregorian calendar widely followed in the West, the Islamic calendar is lunar-based. This means that Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr shift by approximately 10-11 days each year, as lunar months are shorter than solar months hence, the sighting of the crescent moon can differ from country to country, making the anticipation of Eid an annual thrill for Muslim communities worldwide.
For 720 hours—equivalent to four weeks and two days—Muslims observe Ramadan by fasting from dawn until sunset. This period is dedicated to deep spiritual reflection, charity (zakaat) and humanitarian efforts such as feeding the underprivileged.
The end of Ramadan is marked by Laylatul Qadr, or the Night of Power, a sacred night believed to be when the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Expected to fall on the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night of Ramadan, it is a time of intense prayers and devotion in the run-up to Eid-ul-Fitr.
Eid-ul-Fitr, often referred to as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is a time of immense joy where families gather for grand feasts, new clothes are worn, gifts are exchanged and prayers are offered in congregation. The day begins with a special Eid prayer at mosques or open fields, followed by a day of festive meals and acts of kindness.
As the world prepares to welcome Eid 2025, the moon sighting remains a powerful symbol of unity, faith and cultural heritage. Whether observed through the lens of a telescope or the naked eye, the appearance of the crescent moon signals not just the end of fasting but the beginning of celebrations filled with love and gratitude. Stay tuned to catch the latest moon sighting updates here!
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Eid payer timings for UAE
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Check out the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer timings below for UAE. The timings reportedly remain unchanged for both potential Eid days — March 30 or 31.
- Abu Dhabi: 6:22 AM
- Al Ain: 6:23 AM
- Dubai: 6:20 AM
- Sharjah: 6:19 AM
- Ajman: 6:19 AM
- Umm Al Quwain: 6:18 AM
- Ras Al Khaimah: 6:17 AM
- Fujairah: 6:15 AM
- Khorfakkan: 6:16 AM
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Over 20 observatories in Saudi Arabia hunt for the Shawwal crescent
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: The Shawwal crescent will be searched in over 20 observatories in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Supreme Court's Crescent Committee will be seated around 5:30 pm KSA time, to begin deliberations on potential leads from observatories.
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Crescent moon of Shawwal not sighted in Indonesia, here's when Muslims will mark Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Indonesian moon sighting authorities announce failure in sighting the Shawwal crescent moon on Saturday. Eid Al Fitr will be observed on Monday, March 31, 2025.
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Bangladesh announces first day of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Bangladesh officially declares Monday, March 31, as the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Malaysia announces first day of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Malaysia officially declares Monday, March 31, as first day of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Brunei confirms first day of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Brunei has officially confirmed that Eid Al Fitr will be observed on Monday, March 31.
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Australia confirms first day of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: The Grand Mufti of Australia and the Australian Fatwa Council has announced that Ramadan 2025 will complete 30 days, with Sunday, March 30, 2025, marking the last day of the holy month. Monday, March 31, 2025, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr in Australia, based on astronomical data and moon sighting conditions for Shawwal 1446 AH.
Eid 2025 crescent moon sighting LIVE: International Astronomy Centre confirms Shawwal moon impossible to sight across the Arab and Islamic world on March 29
Eid 2025 crescent moon sighting LIVE: The International Astronomy Centre has confirmed that the Shawwal crescent moon will be impossible to sight across the Arab and Islamic world on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The moon will reportedly set before the sun and conjunction will occur after sunset hence, Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 moon sighting on that evening will not be feasible.
As a result, Ramadan 2025 is anticipated to complete 30 days, with Sunday, March 30, marking the last day of the holy month while Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is expected to fall on Monday, March 31. However, in countries where the conjunction occurs before sunset, those regions may opt to declare Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, March 30, based on traditional moon-sighting practices.
Emirati astronomer and Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, as well as a member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, told Gulf News that precise astronomical calculations indicate the impossibility of sighting the Shawwal crescent after sunset on March 29, 2025, corresponding to 29 Ramadan 1446 AH.
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court, the UAE's Fatwa Council call on Muslims to observe the Shawwal crescent moon for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court and the UAE's Fatwa Council call on Muslims to observe the Shawwal crescent moon on Saturday, March 29, 2025, to mark the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr. Authorities have asked anyone who spots the crescent, whether with the naked eye or binoculars, to report the sighting to the nearest court or committee.