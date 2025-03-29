Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Crescent not sighted in Indonesia and Australia; Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK, the USA, Germany, France, New Zealand, Indonesia gear to sight the Shawwal crescent moon, marking the end of Ramadan fasting.

Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: The sighting of the Eid moon is a practice that dates back centuries, with Muslim communities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK, the USA, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Turkey and other countries traditionally observing the sky with the naked eye or using telescopes. Once the crescent or new moon is confirmed, the news spreads rapidly through mosques, community organisations and media outlets, setting off waves of excitement as families prepare for the festivities....Read More

However, the method of determining the start of Shawwal can vary where while some countries rely on physical moon sighting, others follow astronomical calculations to predict its arrival. This difference sometimes results in slight variations in Eid dates across different regions, adding a layer of cultural diversity to the occasion.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar widely followed in the West, the Islamic calendar is lunar-based. This means that Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr shift by approximately 10-11 days each year, as lunar months are shorter than solar months hence, the sighting of the crescent moon can differ from country to country, making the anticipation of Eid an annual thrill for Muslim communities worldwide.

For 720 hours—equivalent to four weeks and two days—Muslims observe Ramadan by fasting from dawn until sunset. This period is dedicated to deep spiritual reflection, charity (zakaat) and humanitarian efforts such as feeding the underprivileged.

The end of Ramadan is marked by Laylatul Qadr, or the Night of Power, a sacred night believed to be when the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Expected to fall on the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night of Ramadan, it is a time of intense prayers and devotion in the run-up to Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr, often referred to as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is a time of immense joy where families gather for grand feasts, new clothes are worn, gifts are exchanged and prayers are offered in congregation. The day begins with a special Eid prayer at mosques or open fields, followed by a day of festive meals and acts of kindness.

As the world prepares to welcome Eid 2025, the moon sighting remains a powerful symbol of unity, faith and cultural heritage. Whether observed through the lens of a telescope or the naked eye, the appearance of the crescent moon signals not just the end of fasting but the beginning of celebrations filled with love and gratitude. Stay tuned to catch the latest moon sighting updates here!