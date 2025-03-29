Menu Explore
Eid 2025: Best mehndi design ideas for Chand Raat; from minimalist to mandala

ByAdrija Dey
Mar 29, 2025 05:47 PM IST

Eid 2025: Make your Chand Raat special by adorning your hands in beautiful mehndi designs. Check out stylish designs here. 

Eid 2025: Muslims around the world eagerly await the celebrations for Eid-Ul-Fitr. Depending on the sighting of the crescent moon, Eid will be observed on either March 31 or April 1. The festival, along with holy prayers, also includes lavish gatherings which bring together friends and families. The gatherings include lavish feasts and dressing up in new clothes with mehndi-adorned hands. On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, on Chand Raat, girls and women decorate their hands with pretty mehndi designs. Chand Raat also marks the last day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Explore the different designs of mehndi on Chand Raat for Eid celebrations.(Pinterest)
Explore the different designs of mehndi on Chand Raat for Eid celebrations.(Pinterest)

In fact, mehndi is one of the important part of dressing up for the Eid gatherings, making the ensemble appear festive. On Chand Raat, consider hosting a mehndi ceremony, where family and friends can come together to decorate their palms with beautiful designs before the festive gatherings of Eid.

Here are some Mehndi designs you can try:

Chand mehndi designs

The crescent moon has a deep spiritual significance in the Muslim community. Your mehndi designs can include crescent moon motifs, or for a more cohesive style, consider moon and style designs. You can add a lantern as well to the design, along with the crescent moon.

Minimalist designs

If large, spread-out designs aren’t your style, consider minimalist mehndi, which features delicate swirls, fine vine patterns, or sleek geometric shapes. This is a fun way to keep your mehndi design fun yet understated. Minimalist designs look good, especially on the back of the hand.

Mandala mehndi designs

Mandala mehndi designs include a circular and symmetrical pattern. It features heavy detailing but keeps a balance with the designs. Typically, the designs are maximalist, featuring ornate circular or even geometric patterns.

Floral mehndi designs

There's a lot to explore in floral designs, from big leafy patterns to floral accents. If you are looking for maximalist designs, big floral mehndi designs are perfect, as they are attractive without appearing too overwhelming.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
