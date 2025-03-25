Stunning Eid makeup looks to help you glow like the crescent moon; From rosy and subtle to the glam look

Eid is just a few days away, and we are sure that you must be preparing for the big feast. But amidst the festivities and the entire celebration, don't forget to look your best! We know, by now, you must have decided your apparel, but what about your entire look? After all, your entire look would be incomplete without the right makeup look. Eid makeup: Looks to ace the festival

Be it a simple and subtle look that you have been planning to ace for the festival or wanted a glam look for the evening, we got you covered. Here, we have listed all the makeup products you need to glow like the crescent moon itself.

Primer:

The thumb rule of makeup is, never skip a primer! Be it a glam look, or you want to keep it simple, if you don't want your makeup to smudge or look cakey, prime your skin. A primer, like its name, acts like a base for your makeup, giving it a flawless appeal. Use primer right after your moisturiser for a toned look. Here are our top picks of primers for you.

Foundation:

What comes next to a primer is a foundation for that even toned skin. Though you can choose to skip it if you are blessed with a blemish-free skin, but we would suggest you to dab a little foundation on your skin to give it a flawless look. From a liquid foundation to a stick or a creamy base, a foundation lighter than your skin tone covers imperfections, redness, and blemishes like a pro. Here are some of our top choices for you:

Kajal:

Your eye makeup is incomplete without a kajal. After all, who doesn't like Kohled eyes? Upgrade your Eid makeup look with a kajal that won't smudge even when you're cooking in the kitchen. You can also ditch the contemporary black and try the other hues for the Eid festival. Our top picks of kajal are listed below for you.

Eyeliner:

Eid is the perfect occasion to define your eyes and elevate your makeup game. All you need is an eyeliner that plays a pivotal role in defining your eyes with elegance. You can choose to opt for a winged eyeliner, a bold Arabic flick, or simply a soft smudged kohl look, eyeliner enhances the beauty of your gaze. Go for a colour coded liner or simply don your look with a deep black liner to add drama, or a shimmering gold or jewel-toned hues to infuse a festive touch.

Mascara:

Add a little boldness to your eyes with a stroke of mascara, and you are all set to celebrate Eid in style. A few swipes of volumizing mascara can turn your look from simple to stunning, making your eyes appear larger and more captivating. Be it a soft, fluttery effect or bold, intense lashes, mascara enhances the magic of your gaze. Let your lashes tell a story of elegance, grace, and celebration!

Eyeshadow:

Eid celebrations call for an enchanting eyeshadow look that reflects festivity and elegance. A blend of shimmering gold, deep plum, or emerald green can add depth and glamour to your eyes, making them the focal point of your makeup. You can choose to keep it subtle with a nude shade or can go all bold with a smokey or golden touch, the right eyeshadow creates a mesmerizing aura. Accentuate with a touch of highlighter on the inner corners, and your eyes will sparkle as beautifully as the Eid moon.

Blush:

Let your face do all the talking this Eid, with a little dab of blush on your cheeks. A touch of blush brings warmth and radiance to your entire Eid makeup, creating a rosy, youthful glow. You can choose a soft peach, romantic pink, or warm rose, the right shade enhances your natural beauty. Paired with a luminous highlighter, it gives you an effortless, ethereal glow that matches the joy of Eid celebrations, making every smile even more radiant. Take a cue from our top picks of blushes.

Lipstick:

Your Eid makeup is incomplete without the perfect lipstick shade to tie your entire look together. Be it a bold red, a classic nude, or a soft mauve, the right lipstick adds confidence and charm to your entire look. Choose a long staying matte formulas that offer sophistication and would stay put throughout the festivities. A long-lasting, richly pigmented lipstick ensures your beauty remains flawless through Eid prayers, gatherings, and celebrations.

FAQ for Eid makeup What kind of makeup should I wear for Eid? Eid makeup is usually glamorous yet elegant, with a focus on radiance, soft glam, or bold traditional looks. You can go for a dewy, glowy finish during the day and a bold, dramatic look for evening celebrations.

How can I make my makeup last all day during Eid? Start with a hydrating primer for dry skin or a mattifying primer for oily skin. Use a long-wear foundation and set it with a translucent loose powder. Apply setting spray before and after makeup. Choose waterproof eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick. Blot excess oil with blotting papers instead of adding more powder.

What lip colours work best for Eid? Daytime: Nude, peach, pink, or mauve shades. Evening: Bold red, burgundy, deep plum, or classic brown. Glossy or Matte: Both work, but matte stays longer while gloss adds a fresh touch.

How do I get a glowing complexion for Eid? Exfoliate and hydrate your skin before makeup. Use a glowy primer or illuminating base. Mix liquid highlighter with foundation for an extra glow. Apply cream blush and highlighter for a natural dewy finish. Finish with a dewy setting spray.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.