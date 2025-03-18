Maybelline lipsticks: 10 Perfect shades for smooth lips and a pout-perfect selfie

Lipstick is one of the makeup product that most ladies swear by and why not, a lipstick can actually make or break your entire look. And so, when lipsticks are so crucial in our everyday life, choosing the right one becomes crucial too. From the right shade to match our skin tone, to the brand that we pick, everything is equally important. Maybelline lipsticks for smooth lips(Pexels)

Comes Maybelline lipsticks that have created a charm in the lipstick industry for all the right reasons. One-the price range that makes it easily affordable, and two-the rich colour payoff you get after a single glide on your lips. From the long-lasting, transfer-proof liquid shades to the easy-to-wear matte shades, Maybelline lipsticks has lipsticks for everyone.

So, be it a casual dinner with your family or a romantic one with your BAE, pick a Maybelline lipstick and rest assured to head turns. We have created this list of 10 best Maybelline lipsticks for you.

Go bold with the Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink in Witty, a deep mauve shade with a high-shine, long-lasting finish. The smudge-proof, transfer-resistant formula of this lipstick ensures up to 16 hours of wear, keeping your lips looking fresh all day. This lipstick has a unique “Shake & Swipe” technology that provides even application with a glossy, vinyl-like effect. It is just perfect for those who want intense pigment and durability without sacrificing comfort.

Maybelline New York Liquid Matte Lipstick, 16hr Wear – SuperStay Matte Ink, 245 Seeker

Stay flawless all day with Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink in 245 Seeker, a rich, warm brown shade that lasts up to 16 hours. This ultra-pigmented, transfer-proof liquid lipstick delivers a bold matte finish with just one swipe. Featuring a precision arrow applicator, this lipstick ensures precise, even, smudge-proof coverage. The non-drying, lightweight formula of this lipstick keeps lips comfortable while maintaining a stunning, full-coverage look. Wear it for a casual day out or create a bold statement, this lipstick won’t let you down.

Maybelline New York SuperStay Crayon Lipstick, 25 Stay Exceptional

A lip crayon that promise to keep your lips hydrated and soft, the Maybelline SuperStay Crayon Lipstick is perfect for everyday glam. This long-lasting, smudge-resistant matte formula glides on smoothly on your lips and stays for up to 8 hours. Moreover, its built-in sharpener ensures a precise application every time. Lightweight and comfortable, this crayon lipstick delivers intense colour payoff without drying lips.

Maybelline New York Lipstick, Matte Finish, 399 More Magenta

Women can practically never go wrong with a fuchsia shade, and this Maybelline 399 More Magenta is a vibrant shade with a high-impact matte finish. This richly pigmented lipstick provides full coverage in a single swipe while offering a lightweight, non-drying feel. The ultra-smooth formula of this lipstick ensures seamless application, making it perfect for all-day wear. Perfect for casual outings or glamorous evenings, this lipstick adds a pop of electrifying colour that stays put.

Maybelline New York Matte Lipstick, Intense Colour, Moisturised Lips, Color Sensational Creamy Matte, 673 Midtown Pink

Go for a creamy pink lipstick shade that compliments your look. The Maybelline New York Matte Lipstick, Midtown Pink is a warm, brownish-nude shade that offers rich, velvety colour with a smooth matte finish. Infused with essential oils, this lipstick provides hydration while delivering a non-drying, comfortable wear. Its high-pigment payoff ensures full coverage in just one swipe. This classic nude complements every skin tone effortlessly.

Maybelline New York Sensational Liquid Matte Lipstick – Best Babe

Grab this soft nude-pink shade to achieve a flawless matte pout. The Maybelline Sensational Liquid Matte in Best Babe is perfect for everyday wear. This non-sticky, lightweight lipstick glides on smoothly and dries to a comfortable, velvety matte finish. It provides full coverage to your lips without feeling heavy, all thanks to its rich pigment. Designed to last for hours, this liquid lipstick ensures a soft-focus, natural look with a touch of elegance.

Maybelline New York Superstay Teddy Tint Lip & Cheek Color 5 ml - July Forever

Get a natural, long-lasting flush with Maybelline New York Superstay Teddy Tint Lip & Cheek Color in July Forever. This innovative formula provides a lightweight, hydrating tint that blends effortlessly on both lips and cheeks. The buildable colour gives a soft, fresh, smudge-free look while staying put for hours. Infused with skin-loving ingredients, it keeps lips and cheeks feeling comfortable and nourished.

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick - 299 More Scarlet

A red shade can never go out of style. Turn heads with Maybelline Ultimattes 299 More Scarlet, a striking red shade with a luxurious powdery matte finish. This ultra-lightweight lipstick delivers intense colour in one swipe while feeling feather-soft on the lips. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it provides hydration without compromising the matte effect. This lipstick is perfect for a bold, confident look that stays put all day.

Maybelline New York SuperStay Teddy Tint Lip & Cheek Color - 15 Skinny Dip

A lip and cheek tint is an answer to a 2-1 lipstick. Embrace a natural, flushed look with Maybelline SuperStay Teddy Tint in Skinny Dip. This versatile lip and cheek tint delivers a soft-matte finish with a weightless feel. Its long-wear, smudge-proof formula ensures lasting colour that stays fresh for hours. The creamy, blendable texture of this lipstick makes it easy to achieve a natural, dewy glow, perfect for a no-makeup makeup look.

Maybelline New York SuperStay Vinyl Ink – Longwear Shine Lip Color, Sweet n Sour

Go glam with Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink in Sweet n Sour, a vibrant coral-red shade with a glossy, vinyl-like shine. This long-wear, transfer-resistant liquid lipstick locks in colour for up to 16 hours while keeping lips hydrated. The Shake & Swipe technology of this lipstick ensures an even, non-sticky application. Ideal for those who want a bold, high-shine look that lasts all day.

FAQ for Maybelline lipsticks Are Maybelline lipsticks long-lasting? Yes! Maybelline's SuperStay Matte Ink and SuperStay Vinyl Ink offer up to 16–24 hours of wear without smudging or fading.

Are Maybelline lipsticks transfer-proof? SuperStay Matte Ink and SuperStay Vinyl Ink are transfer-proof once dried. Other formulas, like Color Sensational, may transfer slightly.

Which Maybelline lipstick is best for dry lips? The Color Sensational Creamy Matte and Lifter Gloss (with hyaluronic acid) provide hydration while delivering color

How do I remove Maybelline SuperStay Lipsticks? Use an oil-based makeup remover or micellar water to easily break down the long-wearing formula.

Are Maybelline lipsticks safe for sensitive lips? Most Maybelline lipsticks are dermatologically tested, but if you have sensitive skin, opt for formulas labeled fragrance-free and hypoallergenic.

