Lipsticks under 500: Get bold and glam look without spending much; Here are our top picks

Who says beauty has to break the bank? So, if you're looking for a lipstick that would give you a rich colour payoff, without costing a bomb, then, this article is for you. From the bright reds to mauves and pinks or the evergreen nude, you don’t need to splurge to get a perfect pout selfie! Lipsticks under ₹ 500: Best picks for flawless lips

From creamy mattes to luscious glosses, we’ve rounded up the best lipsticks under ₹500 from reckoned brands like Maybelline, Lakme, Colorbar, Pilgrim, Mamaearth, and more. Despite the price range, these lipsticks will keep your lips looking fabulous all day. So, get ready to add some colour to your life—without emptying your wallet!

Say goodbye to smudging and touch-ups with Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick. Invest in this bold, unstoppable colour and ultra-pigmented formula delivers an intense matte finish that stays flawless and put for up to 16 hours. Its unique arrow applicator gives precise, even coverage in just one swipe. This transfer-proof, long-wearing lipstick locks in moisture while keeping your lips beautifully matte.

Lipstick with a primer, that too under the budget? Feels like a dream, isn't it?Lakmé 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick is infused with a built-in primer, that glides on effortlessly. Offering smooth, crease-free colour that lasts up to 16 hours. The intensely pigmented formula delivers a rich matte finish while keeping lips comfortable and hydrated. Choose from an array of stunning shades and let your lips do the talking!

Say hello to long-lasting perfection, matte, bold, and beautiful! Turn up the glam with Pilgrim Matte Me Up Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick! Designed for the modern trendsetter, this weightless formula delivers an ultra-matte finish with all-day staying power. Packed with nourishing ingredients, it keeps lips soft, supple, and irresistibly smooth. This lipstick glides on smoothly on your lips, ensuring a bold, smudge-proof pout in just one stroke. With a collection of stunning shades, each one giving a velvety touch.

Nourish and glam up in one swipe with Mamaearth Creamy Matte Long Stay Lipstick! Infused with the goodness of natural ingredients, this lipstick offers rich colour payoff with a creamy matte finish that feels incredibly lightweight. With a long-lasting formula, this lipstick ensures all-day wear without drying or flaking, and keeping your lips soft and hydrated. Free from harmful chemicals, it's the perfect choice for beauty lovers who care about their skin and the planet. Choose your shade and embrace beauty with care!

More lipsticks under ₹ 500 on Myntra:

Meet the perfect fusion of skincare and colour, SUGAR Cosmetics Glide Peptide Serum Lipstick! Enriched with powerful peptides, this ultra-hydrating formula delivers stunning pigmentation and also nourishes and plumps your lips. The creamy texture glides like a dream, leaving behind a luscious satin-matte finish that lasts. Be it those bold reds or subtle nudes, this lipstick blends beauty and care effortlessly.

Get red-carpet-ready lips with FACES CANADA Ultime Pro HD Intense Matte Lipstick! Designed for the ultimate matte lover, this lipstick delivers intense colour payoff with a soft, velvety feel. The lightweight, high-definition formula stays put for hours, ensuring a flawless, crease-free finish. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it keeps your lips comfortable while offering a statement-making look.

Experience the perfect balance of comfort and colour with Maybelline New York Matte Lipstick! This ultra-pigmented formula delivers a soft-matte finish that enhances your lips with rich, vibrant colour. The lightweight texture glides effortlessly, ensuring smooth application without drying or cracking. Designed for everyday wear, this lipstick stays fresh and flawless for hours. With a wide range of shades to complement every mood and style, it’s time to redefine matte, bold, beautiful, and always on point!

Shine bright with LAKMÉ Glossy Lipstick! Designed to make your lips the centre of attention, this ultra-glossy formula delivers high-shine brilliance with a rich, creamy texture. Packed with moisturizing ingredients, it keeps lips soft, plump, and irresistibly luscious. Its vibrant colour payoff ensures a stunning, dewy finish that lasts for hours without feeling sticky.

More lipsticks under ₹500:

FAQ for lipsticks under ₹500 Do budget lipsticks last long? The longevity varies by formula. Matte and liquid lipsticks tend to last longer (4-6 hours), while creamy or glossy ones may need reapplication. Using a lip primer or setting with powder can improve wear time.

Are these lipsticks safe for daily use? Most reputable brands follow safety guidelines and dermatological testing. Always check for paraben-free and lead-free labels for added safety.

How do I choose the right shade on a budget? For everyday wear, go for nudes, pinks, or mauves. If you prefer bold colors, reds, berries, and browns are great. Swatching in-store or checking online reviews can help.

Do these lipsticks dry out lips? Apply a lip balm before lipstick. Choose creamy or satin finishes if you have dry lips.

Are lipsticks under ₹ 500 of good quality? Yes! Many affordable lipsticks offer great pigmentation, long wear, and smooth application. Brands like Maybelline, Lakmé, Elle 18, and Swiss Beauty provide quality lipsticks within this budget.

