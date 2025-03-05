Mamaearth lipsticks: Kiss dry lips goodbye with these naturally nourishing lip shades; Top picks for you

If there is one cosmetic that we all ladies swear by, it's our lipsticks. No matter how many we have, we are swooned by every new shade that we see on the countertop. And we don't blame you for this. After all, one swipe of the right shade can amplify your overall look. And one such lipstick brand that is both nourishing and can give you a rich colour payoff is Mamaearth lipstick. Mamaearth lipsticks for you

Infused with natural ingredients like vitamin E, avocado oil, and jojoba oil, these lipsticks offer rich, long-lasting colour while keeping your lips nourished and hydrated. With their toxin-free, cruelty-free formula, they’re perfect for those who love makeup with a conscience. Be it the matte shades, glossy ones, lip and cheek tints, or lip crayons, each lipstick shade provides a smooth, creamy finish that feels as good as it looks.

So, check out our top Mamaearth lipstick shades for you:

Mamaearth Matte lipsticks

Mamaearth Matte lipsticks give your lips a velvety perfection, with intense pigmentation for all-day comfort. Infused with the goodness of nature, these weightless lipsticks glide on effortlessly, leaving behind a bold, long-lasting matte finish that never dries or cracks. These matte lipsticks are enriched with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and Jojoba Oil that keep your lips soft, hydrated, and beautifully defined. Be it a classic red for that romantic date, a sultry nude for the office, or a playful pink for your brunches, these chemical-free lipsticks let you flaunt your confidence, guilt-free!

Mamearth Lip and cheek tints

Why settle for just one when you can have Mamaearth Lip & Cheek Tints, the ultimate multitasking marvel? These lip and cheek tints are infused with the goodness of natural ingredients like Rose, Beetroot, and Shea Butter. These lightweight tints seamlessly blend on your lips, giving you a fresh, dewy flush of colour. Likewise, dab a little on your cheeks for a naturally radiant glow, either way, you’ll look effortlessly beautiful. These Mamaearth’s chemical-free tints are not just makeup, it’s skincare with a pop of colour!

Mamaearth Lip crayons

Mamaearth lip crayons are the new-age way to sculpt, define, and colour your lips in one effortless stroke. These highly pigmented lip crayons deliver bold, even colour while their creamy texture keeps your lips soft and hydrated. Enriched with nourishing ingredients like Castor Oil and Cocoa Butter, they glide smoothly and settle into a comfortable matte finish without drying out your lips. Go for a neutral or a nude shade for your daily office meetings, or glide on the mauves for those after hour parties, these easy-to-use, travel-friendly crayons are your go-to for an instant confidence boost!

Mamaearth Liquid lipsticks

Mamaearth Liquid lipsticks are an ultimate game changer, and for obvious reasons. Designed for those who love bold, transfer-proof lip colour without compromising on comfort, these feather-light lipsticks offer a stunning matte finish that lasts all day. The goodness of argan oil and vitamin E keep your lips nourished and moisturized while delivering intense pigmentation in a single swipe. Try these out while sipping your favourite coffee, and stay amazed as these chemical-free liquid lipsticks stay put, so you can flaunt your flawless pout, worry-free!

FAQ for Mamaearth lipsticks Are Mamaearth lipsticks suitable for daily use? Yes, Mamaearth lipsticks are formulated with natural ingredients and are free from harmful chemicals, making them safe for daily use.

How long do Mamaearth lipsticks last on the lips? Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick: Up to 12 hours. Soft Matte Long Stay Lipstick: Up to 12 hours. Feather Light Liquid Matte Lipstick: Up to 16 hours.

Are Mamaearth lipsticks cruelty-free and vegan? Mamaearth is committed to ethical practices. Their products are cruelty-free, and many are vegan.

What is the shelf life of Mamaearth lipsticks? Mamaearth lipsticks typically have a shelf life of approximately two years. It's recommended to check the packaging for the exact expiration date.

