Lakme lipsticks for women: Coz there is a lipstick for every lady! Top 10 shades for every occasion

If there is any makeup product every woman swears by, it is a lipstick. A single glide of your favourite lip colour not only accentuates your look but keeps your lips hydrated, plump, and kissable! One such lipstick brand that we have been seeing even in our mom’s dressers is Lakme. A swipe of confidence, a burst of colour, and a touch of elegance, Lakmé lipsticks are more than just makeup; they’re a statement. Lakme lipsticks for that bold look

Whether you crave the bold drama of a matte finish, the soft allure of a satin touch, or the effortless charm of a glossy sheen, Lakmé has a shade for every mood and moment. Infused with rich pigments and nourishing ingredients, these lipsticks don’t just beautify your lips; they empower you to express yourself, one stunning shade at a time. So go ahead, pout, smile, and let your lips do the talking!

Just for you ladies, we have curated this rundown of top 10 Lakme lipsticks for you:

Get ready to ace the power look with Lakme 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick. This luxurious matte lipstick comes with a built-in primer, ensuring a flawless, long-lasting finish. The rich, velvety texture glides effortlessly, delivering high-impact colour in just one stroke. Perfect for work or a night out, this lipstick stays put without smudging or drying your lips. With an elegant nude shade that complements every skin tone, it’s your everyday go-to for a sophisticated, power-packed pout.

Specifications Finish: Matte with built-in primer Shade: Blushing Nude – a soft, sophisticated nude Texture: Smooth, lightweight, and comfortable Longevity: Long-lasting wear Pigmentation: High colour payoff in a single swipe Formula: Smudge-proof and transfer-resistant Suitable For: All-day wear, professional and casual looks Click Here to Buy

Indulge in the richness of Lakme 9 to 5 Primer+Shine Lipstick, a luxurious shade that delivers instant shine with a single swipe. Infused with a built-in primer, this lipstick ensures smooth application and long-lasting colour that stays vibrant all day. The high-shine formula gives your lips a dazzling, polished look, perfect for making a statement. Whether it's a day at work or an evening out, this deep coffee shade adds sophistication and charm to your every look.

Specifications Finish: Glossy with a built-in primer Shade: Coffee Queen – a rich, bold coffee brown Texture: Creamy and lightweight Longevity: Long-lasting shine and colour Pigmentation: High-impact colour in a single swipe Formula: Smooth, non-sticky, and hydrating Suitable For: Everyday glam and evening wear Click Here to Buy

Ace your makeup game with Lakme Ultimate Glam 4 in 1 Lip Stack, a revolutionary stack of four stunning lip shades in one compact design. This multi-use lip stack lets you mix and match colours for versatile looks, from subtle to bold. The creamy, blendable formula glides effortlessly, offering high pigmentation and comfortable wear. Whether you're heading to a party or a casual brunch, this lip stack is your perfect companion for endless lip styling possibilities.

Specifications Finish: Semi-matte and highly pigmented Shades: Four trendy shades in one stack Texture: Creamy, smooth, and blendable Longevity: Long-lasting wear Formula: Non-drying and lightweight Suitable For: Customizing lip looks for any occasion Click Here to Buy

Experience the luxurious comfort of Lakme Cushion Matte Lipstick, which is infused with the goodness of French Rose Oil for a soft and hydrated feel. The cushiony matte texture glides effortlessly, delivering intense colour with a weightless finish. This elegant mauve shade adds a touch of sophistication, perfect for any occasion. The non-drying formula keeps lips supple, ensuring all-day wear without discomfort. Flaunt a smooth, plump pout with this nourishing matte lipstick.

Specifications Finish: Cushion matte with a soft touch Shade: Mauve Love CM7 – a subtle mauve with elegance Texture: Smooth and velvety Longevity: Long-wearing formula Pigmentation: Rich colour in one swipe Formula: Enriched with French Rose Oil for hydration Suitable For: Everyday wear with a touch of sophistication Click Here to Buy

Turn heads with the Lakme Forever Matte Liquid Lipstick, a stunning pink shade that lasts up to 16 hours. This lightweight, transfer-proof formula delivers intense colour while feeling feather-light on the lips. The smooth liquid texture dries to a comfortable matte finish, ensuring a flawless look that stays fresh all day. Whether you're at work or out for a fun night, this bold pink hue keeps your lips vibrant and confident.

Specifications Finish: Ultra-matte, transfer-proof Shade: Pink Ballet – a bright, playful pink Texture: Lightweight liquid formula Longevity: 16-hour wear Pigmentation: Highly pigmented, one-stroke application Formula: Smudge-proof and non-drying Suitable For: Long-wear occasions and bold lip lovers Click Here to Buy

Pamper your lips with the nourishing touch of Lakme Absolute Beyond Matte Bullet Lipstick. Infused with the goodness of argan oil, this lipstick delivers a luxurious matte finish without drying your lips. The rich brown shade is perfect for a bold yet sophisticated look. Its creamy formula glides effortlessly, giving intense colour payoff and a comfortable, long-lasting effect. Ideal for work, casual outings, or special occasions, this lipstick is a must-have for an effortlessly chic pout.

Specifications Finish: Matte with argan oil nourishment Shade: Brown Beauty 301 – a deep, warm brown Texture: Creamy and smooth Longevity: Long-lasting comfort wear Pigmentation: Bold and rich colour in one swipe Formula: Hydrating and non-drying Suitable For: Everyday wear and bold statements Click Here to Buy

Indulge in the dreamy, air-light formula of Lakme Xtraordin-airy Lip Mousse. This velvety-soft lip mousse delivers intense pigmentation while feeling weightless on the lips. The whipped texture ensures a plush, cushiony effect that stays comfortable all day. With a rich chocolatey brown shade, this lip mousse is perfect for creating a bold yet sophisticated look. The non-drying formula makes it ideal for long hours of wear without compromising comfort.

Specifications Finish: Soft matte mousse Shade: Chocolate Temptation – a luscious brown Texture: Airy, velvety, and lightweight Longevity: Long-wearing formula Pigmentation: High colour impact with a soft touch Formula: Comfortable, non-drying, and smooth Suitable For: Everyday glam and bold looks Click Here to Buy

Step into elegance with Lakme Rouge Bloom Powder Matte Lipstick, a soft peachy shade that enhances your natural beauty. This lightweight powder matte formula offers a smooth, velvety finish with intense pigmentation. The non-drying texture keeps lips comfortable while delivering long-lasting colour. Perfect for any occasion, this subtle yet sophisticated shade is your go-to for a flawless pout.

Specifications Finish: Powder matte for a soft look Shade: Peach Petal 205 – a delicate peach hue Texture: Smooth and lightweight Longevity: Long-lasting and comfortable wear Pigmentation: High colour payoff in one stroke Formula: Non-drying and transfer-resistant Suitable For: Everyday elegance and soft glam Click Here to Buy

Discover the perfect multitasker with Lakme 9to5 Weightless Matte Mousse. This versatile product works as both a lipstick and a cheek tint, giving a soft, seamless matte finish. The lightweight, airy texture blends effortlessly for a natural, flushed look. The deep plum shade adds a touch of bold sophistication, making it an essential in your beauty kit. Whether for a minimal look or a statement lip, this mousse is your go-to for effortless glam.

Specifications Finish: Soft matte, multi-use formula Shade: Plum Feather – a deep, sultry plum Texture: Airy and blendable Longevity: Long-lasting and comfortable Pigmentation: Buildable and high-impact Formula: Lightweight and non-drying Suitable For: Lips and cheeks, everyday wear Click Here to Buy

Experience a cloud-like softness with Lakme Absolute Sheer Lip Mousse, a weightless lip colour that feels as light as air. This luxurious mousse formula glides smoothly, giving your lips a sheer yet buildable flush of colour with a soft matte finish. The delicate pink shade adds a touch of elegance, making it perfect for everyday wear. Its non-drying texture ensures all-day comfort, keeping your lips beautifully tinted without any heaviness.

Specifications Finish: Sheer matte with a soft-focus effect Shade: Pink Veil 202 – a delicate, airy pink Texture: Lightweight mousse, smooth application Longevity: Long-lasting, comfortable wear Pigmentation: Sheer yet buildable colour Formula: Non-drying and feather-light Suitable For: Everyday natural glam Click Here to Buy

FAQ on Lakme Lipsticks” What types of lipsticks does Lakmé offer? Lakmé offers a variety of lipsticks, including: Matte Lipsticks (e.g., Lakmé 9to5 Primer + Matte, Absolute Matte Revolution) Liquid Lipsticks (e.g., Lakmé Forever Matte, Absolute Matte Melt) Crème Lipsticks (e.g., Lakmé Enrich Lip Crayon, Enrich Satin) Glossy Lipsticks (e.g., Lakmé Absolute Plump & Shine)

What is the price range of Lakmé lipsticks? Prices range from around ₹200 for budget-friendly options to ₹1,200+ for premium ranges.

Are Lakmé lipsticks transfer-proof? Some Lakmé lipsticks, like the Lakmé Forever Matte Liquid Lipstick and Absolute Matte Melt, are transfer-proof, while crème and glossy lipsticks may transfer.

Does Lakmé have vegan or cruelty-free lipsticks? Lakmé does not claim to be fully cruelty-free, and not all products are vegan. Check the product details for specific formulations.

Which shade is best for Indian skin tones? Popular shades for Indian skin tones include: Nudes & Browns: Nude Touch, Coffee Command Reds: Red Rebel, Crimson Catch Pinks: Pink Perfect, Blush Book Mauves & Plums: Mauve Fix, Berry Base

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.