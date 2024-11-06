Best red lipstick: Choose from these top 10 shades on Myntra for a classy and bold look

How to Choose the Perfect Red Lipstick for Your Skin Tone

RED [Radiant, Elegant, and Dauntless] is a versatile lipstick shade that complements a range of skin tones and undertones. It screams confidence while yet providing the look with a graceful touch. But red has many lipstick shades, making it confusing to choose from.

You might be confused, too, and are trying to find which shade you should choose. Worry not; let us dive into the vibrant range of red lipsticks and pick the one that complements your skin tone.

Beautiful red lipstick

Get an instant glow-up with the Nude Dream shade. This shade is made to give that showstopper look.

Transfer proof with a 16-hour stay

Matte and lightweight texture

Colour Family Red Colour Shade Nude Dream Features Light Weight Finish Matte

You will always be ready to take on the day with confidence with the pioneer shade of lipstick. With its high pigmentation, the lipstick looks that perfect dose of glam.

Long-lasting formula with a 16-hour stay

Liquid Matte for a smooth finish

Transfer proof formula

Colour Family Red Colour Shade Pioneer 20 Features Long Lasting Finish Matte

Be party-ready with this lipstick, which lasts up to 16 hours.

Water-resistant and transfer-proof for a flawless look all day

Nourish your lips with Shea butter, cocoa butter, and Vitamin E

Weightless feel

Colour Family Red Colour Shade Red Coat Features High Colour Payoff Finish Matte

Infused with Vita-Rose to smooth and moisturise lips, Lakme Rouge Bloom Long Lasting Powder Matte bullet lipstick is perfect for romantic evenings.

Formulated with petal-light powder

One swipe full coverage

Colour Family Red Colour Shade Cherry Blossom 207 Finish Matte Features Long Lasting

If you are looking for something that not only moisturises the lips but also gives you a natural flushed look, then this lip cheek tint is a must-have in your make-up kit.

Comes with the goodness of Pomegranate flower extract

Natural looking gloss

Colour Family Red Colour Shade Cherry Finish Glossy Features Moisturising

Mamaearth Creamy Matte Long Stay Lipstick is enriched with Vitamin E, providing long-lasting moisture while preventing pigmentation. Its creamy matte formula ensures smooth application and all-day wear. Available in a variety of vibrant shades, this lipstick keeps your lips nourished, soft, and beautifully coloured throughout the day.

Cruelty-free

Crafted with natural ingredients

Colour Family Red Colour Shade Cranberry Crush Finish Matte Features Long Lasting

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink offers up to 16 hours of long-lasting wear with a transfer-proof, liquid matte formula. Its vibrant, high-impact colour stays intact throughout the day without fading, smudging, or transferring, delivering a bold, comfortable matte finish that lasts from morning to night.

Versatile

Transfer Proof

Colour Family Red Colour Shade Pioneer 20 Finish Matte Features Transfer Proof

The Face Shop Water Fit Lip Tint features a lightweight water gel formula, providing a smooth, long-lasting finish. Its versatile formula can also be used as a cheek tint, offering a natural flush of colour for both lips and cheeks, making it a convenient addition to your beauty routine.

Gives glossy finish

Comes in water-gel formula

Colour Family Red Colour Shade Picnic Red Finish Cream Features Moisturising

Discover the perfect red with Maybelline New York Colour Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick. Infused with jojoba oil and a texture-blurring gel, it delivers high-impact pigment for bold, smooth colour. Say goodbye to your search for the ideal red, this lipstick has it all for flawless, long-lasting wear.

Extreme Matte finish

High Impact pigment

Colour Family Red Colour Shade More Scarlet Finish Matte Features Lightweight

The different shades of red

Each shade of red adds a different dimension to the look.

Here are some of the bold and classy shades of red lipstick:

Blood Red: Adding that extra dose of oomph to the look, bold red is a vibrant shade, exuding confidence. Pair it with minimal makeup and see how it grabs appreciation for that statement look.

Adding that extra dose of oomph to the look, bold red is a vibrant shade, exuding confidence. Pair it with minimal makeup and see how it grabs appreciation for that statement look. Burgundy: With a hint of purple tone, this shade is the perfect pick when you want to go a little adventurous. It gives the perfect glamour, making you the star of the show,

With a hint of purple tone, this shade is the perfect pick when you want to go a little adventurous. It gives the perfect glamour, making you the star of the show, Brick Red : Adding some grace to the look, brick red has an orangish undertone. For that minimal yet bold look, this shade of lipstick will always top the list.

: Adding some grace to the look, brick red has an orangish undertone. For that minimal yet bold look, this shade of lipstick will always top the list. Crimson: Giving a fresh and delicate vibe to the look, crimsons have a light pinkish undertone. This shade will elevate the look whether you are getting ready for an office or a daytime event.

The perfect texture for the perfect look

Red lipstick is not just about shades but also textures; from matte to glittery, the right texture can add glam to the look. While matte shades are bold, glossy ones add depth and shine. Creamy textures have a smooth and hydrating feel, ideal for elevating the daily look. Glittery shades will be your favourite to add a bit of vibrancy to the party look.

Choosing the right shade

Let us now give a makeup guide on selecting the perfect red lipstick for your skin tone and undertone.

To assess your skin's undertone, follow this simple tip. Look at the veins on your wrist. If you have a warm undertone, your veins will be green in colour, for those cooler undertones, the veins are blue. For those with a neutral undertone, veins will be between the 2 shades.

Fair Skin with Cool Undertone: A dark burgundy or berry shade will complement your skin tone well. They will make your lips pop while also making your teeth appear whiter.

A dark burgundy or berry shade will complement your skin tone well. They will make your lips pop while also making your teeth appear whiter. Fair Skin with Warm or Neutral Undertone: You should try fiery red with orange undertones if you have fair skin with a warm or neutral undertone.

You should try fiery red with orange undertones if you have fair skin with a warm or neutral undertone. Dusky or Medium Skin with Cool Undertone: You can play around with red lipstick with a blue or pink undertone.

You can play around with red lipstick with a blue or pink undertone. Dusky or Medium Skin with Warm or Neutral Undertone: You can try various shades for a glamorous look. Warm and true red will bring out your glow, while red with a cool tone will add a pop of vibrancy to the look.

You can try various shades for a glamorous look. Warm and true red will bring out your glow, while red with a cool tone will add a pop of vibrancy to the look. Deep or Dark Skin with a Cool Undertone: You can lean towards maroon or with blue bases or try vine red or purple undertones to bring out your skin's natural glow.

You can lean towards maroon or with blue bases or try vine red or purple undertones to bring out your skin's natural glow. Deep or Dark Skin with a Warm or Neutral Undertone: Try to play around with brick-red tones for a flattering look. You can add an extra element of pizazz with orange-red tones.

Red lipstick is more than just a makeup element; it reflects confidence and beauty. The right shade of red lipstick makes you look picture-perfect. So, choose the perfect red lipstick and texture of the lipstick and get that diva look effortlessly.

Frequently Asked Questions While Buying Red Lipsticks How do I choose the right red lipstick shade for my skin tone? While buying a perfect one for you, make sure that if you have fair skin, opt for shades with blue or pink undertones. If you have medium toned skin - choose red lipsticks with warm, orange, or coral undertones (such as tomato red or rose reds). For olive skin, go for reds with brown or brick undertones and for dark skin, look for bold, deep reds with blue or purple undertones (like deep burgundy or wine reds).

What’s the difference between matte, satin, and glossy red lipstick? Matte: Provides a flat, non-shiny finish. Satin: Offers a soft, semi-matte finish with a bit of sheen. Less drying than matte. Glossy: Gives a high-shine, moisturised finish. Less durable but great for a fresh, plump look.

How can I make sure my red lipstick lasts longer? Gently exfoliate your lips to remove dead skin cells and create a smooth base. Dust a tiny amount of translucent powder over your lips to set the lipstick in last.

How can I prevent red lipstick from smudging? Use a lip liner around the edges to prevent feathering. Apply a lip primer or a little foundation to smooth out your lips before applying the lipstick. Set with a light dusting of translucent powder or setting spray to lock it in place.

Can I wear red lipstick every day? Yes, you can! Red lipstick is a versatile colour that can be worn for various occasions. If you want a more natural look, try a sheer or slightly muted red, or pair it with a lighter makeup look to balance it out. For a bold look, go all out with full coverage and dramatic eyes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.