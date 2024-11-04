Best hair colours from Garnier, Biotique, Loreal and More: Here is what you need to know

Would you like to make a stylish statement wherever you go? Then, just start by colouring your hair. Hiding the greys is not the only predominant role of hair colouring. Get ready to explore more. Colouring your hair not only covers your ageing hair but also exudes a cool style that makes heads turn. Best Hair Colour Choices From Biotique, Loreal and More

What’s more? Hair colouring is one of the styling steps that anyone can carry, irrespective of age or gender. However, there are certain hair colour tips to be considered to refine your search for the right hair colour. It is essential to consider factors such as hair type, preferable shade, hair maintenance and many others to get the best results to colour your hair.

Whether you prefer daring colours or subtle and elegant shades, a wide variety of hair colours are available in the Myntra BFF’24 sale. However, it's necessary to analyse your choice before finalising your purchase. A well-chosen hair colour does wonders by highlighting your best features. Get valuable insight into diverse hair colour tips that guide you perfectly.

What’s more exciting? Your favourite colours from top products are available at the best-discounted price from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. Start your purchase and grab your ideal hair colour choices now!

Hair colour tips - A guide to perfect hair styling

Choosing the right hair colour is more than picking a colour you like. Whether men or women, it certainly involves factors that impact your transformation and boost your confidence. Continue reading to know the factors to be considered while choosing the right hair colour from the Myntra BFF’24 sale.

Skin Tone

Choosing the right hair colour that perfectly complements your skin tone makes a difference in your look. For this, analyse your skin tone and distinguish whether you have a cool, warm or neutral tone.

Do you have a cool skin tone with a red or pink tinge? Then, think of trying shades like sandy browns, natural ash tones, cool brown, platinum or jet back. Pick any of these shades from the Myntra BFF’24 sale to complement your hair better without overpowering your natural complexion.

For people with warm skin tones like golden, yellow and peachy, the hair colour choices are different. Opt for shades like honey blonde, caramel, copper, or chocolate brown. These enhance the natural warmth of your skin, creating a glowing look.

If your skin is in a neutral tone, then you don’t have to worry about selecting your hair colour. All shades from the Myntra BFF’24 sale, from cool to warm, like beige blonde, expresso, chestnut brown, or soft auburn, will suit you.

Eye Colour

One of the significant hair colour tips is the consideration of your eye shade before choosing your hair colour. Your eye colour greatly influences the choice of the hair colour that suits your stunning appearance.

Do you have blue eyes? Try out cool hair colours like platinum blonde, ash brown, and light brown that go well with your eye colour.

Your brown eyes can be beautifully paired with rich hair colours like chestnut, caramel, or deep espresso. These choices of hair colour will give you a warm and beautiful look.

Try complementing your green eyes with captivating hair shades like copper, golden blonde, and rich reds from the Myntra BFF’24 sale.

On the other hand, if yours are hazle eyes, go flexible with both warm and cool hair colours.

Use these hair colour tips to choose the right colour that goes well with your eye shade.

Know your hair type

Whether you have fine, curly, thick, coarse or straight hair, there is an ideal hair colour for you. It is good to choose a light hair colour for your fine hair to make your hair appear fuller. Whereas, your coarse hair can get a voluminous look with dark and rich colours. Else, keep it close to your hair’s natural look. For curly hair, you can colour in diverse shades for an attractive look.

Best hair colour products from Myntra at best prices

Are the above hair colour tips useful to you? Then, get ready to dive into the collection of diverse hair colour products for men and women from the Myntra BFF’24 sale at discounted prices. Analyse well and grab yours now!

Enjoy the luxurious shade of Burgundy with a warm touch from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. The major attraction of this hair colour is its triple care formula. It effectively nourishes your hair and protects it from damage along with exuding an alluring colour. Also, it lasts longer and provides 100% grey coverage, making it an ideal choice for both youths and ageing users. Not only does it give you a charming finish, but it is also enriched with pro-keratin and protective serum. This revitalises your hair and retains a silky and shiny look in burgundy colour. Keep the above hair colour tips in mind and buy this for a better result.

Major Ingredients French rose oil Safe To Use Yes - No ammonia Additional Number of Shades 8 Suitable Skin Tone Fair / Cool

Are you looking for a long-lasting dark brown colour with quick application? Then, this Biotique hair colour from the Myntra BFF’24 sale is the ideal choice. Giving you a darker brown colour on each application makes it a perfect companion for you. Thus, you can experience a natural and healthy shine with its natural ingredients. With its 9 herbal extracts, your hair shine is assured with a natural touch. Also, this product exhibits a lasting shine and colour for upto 26 shampoos. Apply in just 15 minutes and get a brown colour hair that completely covers your grey. Stick to the above-discussed hair colour tips and get this hair colour if it suits your hair type.

Major Ingredients Black tea, Shikakai, Hibiscus and many Safe To Use Yes - No ammonia and dermatologically tested for safe use. Additional Number of Shades 2 Suitable Skin Tone Warm

Would you like your hair in a classic cranberry-red look? Get this hair colour from the Myntra BFF’24 sale that perfectly goes with the above-discussed hair colour tips. Enriched with three diverse oils and fruit serum, this hair colour nourishes your hair well. On a single application, you can experience 50% more shine than your natural hair. This is made possible with its impressive colour boosting formula. Also, if you have dark hair, you can get an enhanced cranberry red hue. With this dominating colour, there is no more peeking on your grey hair. However, your hair health is also concerned by providing proper nourishment on each application.

Major Ingredients Coconut Safe To Use Yes - No ammonia Suitable Skin Tone Cool / Neutral tone

Amp up the way you walk in a gathering with a bold look of scarlet red hair colour from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. You can get salon-like perfection through its easy application process. This kit comprises hair colour, developer, conditioner and blonder powder that gives you an impactful colouring experience. With careful application of this colouring, you can get soft, smooth and shiny hair that suits your wide range of styles. In addition, the blond level of your hair impacts the darkness of the hair colour. Thus, you can customise the application accordingly. Also, make use of the above hair colour tips to make this an ideal choice.

Major Ingredients Argan oil Safe To Use Yes - No ammonia Suitable Skin Tone Cool / Neutral tone / Warm based on the base shade

Would you prefer a henna-based hair colour? Then, Iba’s hair colour from the Myntra BFF’24 sale would be the right choice. Based on our hair colour tips, colour your hair in this dark brown to suit your warm or neutral skin tone. You can get rich brown colour hair in 30 minutes of applying this henna colour. As it is composed of pure materials, it reduces hair damage and prevenets your scalp health. Also, you can use it frequently to your comfort without any side effects. Its ideal combination gives you a shiny colour that lasts longer.

What’s more special about this henna-based hair colouring? Yes, it strengthens and repairs your hair damage. Get this natural hair colour that goes well with the hair colour tips.

Major Ingredients Henna / Soy protein / Aloe vera Safe To Use Yes - Free from ammonia, paraben and sulphate Suitable Skin Tone Neutral / Warm

Imagine your hair in hazel brown with a glossy look. You can get it with this Paradyes hair colour from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. When you use this hair colour, it can be perfectly matched with your hair’s natural look. Even if you apply it on black hair, its fine composition gives a natural glowing brown look to your hair. Composed of 5 herbs and 3 oils, this colour not only enhances your hair’s shade but also strengthens and nourishes your hair. Also, its creme formula glides smoothly on your hair and allows for even coverage of your grey hair. Stick to the ideal hair colour tips and get this one if it suits your skin tone and eye colour.

Major Ingredients Aloe vera / Hibiscus / Amla / Bhringraj Safe To Use Yes - Free from ammonia, bleach and PPD Suitable Skin Tone Warm / Cool

Get the nourishing benefits of keratin while also colouring your hair elegantly in brown-black. With each usage of this hair colour from the Myntra BFF’24 sale, you can experience a natural-looking and long-lasting colour and shine. As it is employed with 3D colour gel technology, the natural feel of your coloured hair is assured. In addition to providing a refreshing colour, it also nourishes your hair and exerts a polished look. It offers 100% coverage to your grey hair, making it a permanent multi-dimensional colour if it satisfies all hair colour tips.

Major Ingredients Keratin Safe To Use Yes - Free from ammonia Suitable Skin Tone Neutral / Cool

Want to have a permanent hair colour to enhance your look? Try this Schwarzkopf hair colour from the Myntra BFF’24 sale that gives you a satisfying application. Its natural brown colour gives a rich look to your hair that doesn’t leave any grey hair behind. Also, it is employed with OMEGAPLEX, which gives an exceptional anti-breaking advantage to your hair. In addition, the presence of hyaluronic acid helps restore your hair for a shiny look. It also provides intense moisturisation to your hair and maintains it for a longer time.

Major Ingredients OMEGAPLEX and Hyaluronic acid Suitable Skin Tone Neutral / Cool Available Shades 6

Are you hurrying to your night party and want to have an eye-catching hair colouring? Analyse the diverse hair colour tips and get this Beardo instant hair colour from the Myntra BFF’24 sale to ease your styling. Exhibiting a daring blue colour, it is ideal for one-time use that goes away after single-wash. Unlike other hair colouring products, it doesn’t need any shower to get the colour set. Just grab as much colour as you need and style in your hair. As it glides and blends effectively in your hair, it's easy to apply on the go. It also dries fast, making you look ready to own the party floor.

Safe To Use Yes - Free from ammonia and peroxide Suitable Skin Tone Neutral / Warm

No more waiting in the salon to get your hair coloured in chocolate brown colour. This BBlunt hair colour from the Myntra BFF’24 sale will benefit you with salon-like hair colouring in the comfort of your home. Composed of shine tonic and plant keratin, this hair colour also supports your hair nourishment and glow. On even application, your grey hairs are perfectly hidden behind this chocolate dark brown colour. Also, it lasts for 8 long weeks, making it a perfect shampoo hair colour. Enjoy your transformation with the quality of this hair colour.

Major Ingredients Olive oil Suitable Skin Tone Neutral / Warm

Choosing the right hair colour involves considering hair colour tips like skin tone, eye colour, lifestyle, and hair texture to ensure the perfect match. With the right shade, you can enhance your natural beauty and elevate your style effortlessly. To make your hair colour journey even better, the Myntra BFF’24 sale offers top hair colouring products at discounted prices. Whether you're aiming for a subtle change or a bold transformation, explore Myntra's range of high-quality options that won’t break the bank!

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Hair Colour Choices From Garnier, Biotique, Loreal and More: Factors To Consider Which is best - hair colouring at the salon or at home? Choosing between salon and at-home hair colouring is completely up to you. You can visit the salon to colour your hair more precisely with expert styles. Whereas, at home, you can have the convenience of hair colouring at an affordable price.

Does my hair require special care after colouring? Yes, it is necessary to care for your hair specifically to maintain its vibrant look and hair health. It is good to use colour-safe shampoos and conditioners that don’t affect the colour of your hair.

Is it possible to change my hair colour drastically from dark brown to blonde? Yes, you can have professional consultations to get your preferred hair colour change. You can also use high-quality products under expert advice that gives an impactful colouring.

How often can I change my hair colour? You can change your hair colour every 4 to 6 weeks, depending on your hair’s health and the type of product you use. However, extra care is necessary for frequent colouring of your hair.

Which type of hair colour lasts longer? Permanent hair colour lasts longer than any other temporary hair colour. Also, this permanent hair colour from the Myntra BFF’24 sale doesn’t fade with every wash.

