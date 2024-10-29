Best essential makeup brushes for a glam look this Diwali at Myntra; Top 10 picks

Just imagine you are going to a special event or festival like Diwali or Bhai Dooj and are all dressed in a gorgeous gown. Now it comes to wearing makeup. You open the kit, and the right brush is not present. Isn’t it heartbreaking, right? Having the right brush for applying the products is like having a magical wand that allows you to get ready with a swish Essential Makeup Brushes

So, let us dive into the top 10 essential makeup brushes for that glamorous look.

Powder Brush: Applying the loose or pressed powder to set the foundation and concealer requires a powder brush in your makeup brush collection.

Applying the loose or pressed powder to set the foundation and concealer requires a powder brush in your makeup brush collection. Foundation Brush: You get 2 choices for applying the foundation flawlessly. A flat foundation will make applying liquid or cream foundation easier, while a denser brush will provide more coverage for a flawless finish.

You get 2 choices for applying the foundation flawlessly. A flat foundation will make applying liquid or cream foundation easier, while a denser brush will provide more coverage for a flawless finish. Blusher Brush: A blusher brush features a dome shape with dense bristles, ideal for giving your cheek a shiny or rosy tint.

A blusher brush features a dome shape with dense bristles, ideal for giving your cheek a shiny or rosy tint. Contour Brush: The right makeup can have a lot of influence on how your makeup looks. For a precise finish, opt for an angled contour brush, as it will help give depth to the look.

The right makeup can have a lot of influence on how your makeup looks. For a precise finish, opt for an angled contour brush, as it will help give depth to the look. Beauty Sponge: Not a brush; a beauty sponge is one important part of your makeup collection. It ensures a seamless finish of the makeup by blending it smoothly.

Not a brush; a beauty sponge is one important part of your makeup collection. It ensures a seamless finish of the makeup by blending it smoothly. Fan Brushes: With their dual purpose, these beauty tools are a staple makeup accessory. They can be used to apply the highlighter or clean up powder makeup messes.

With their dual purpose, these beauty tools are a staple makeup accessory. They can be used to apply the highlighter or clean up powder makeup messes. Concealer Brush: A concealer brush helps precisely apply the concealer at the spots the bigger brushes can't reach, like underneath the nose or on the nose bridge. It has a tiny head that helps to apply the product seamlessly.

A concealer brush helps precisely apply the concealer at the spots the bigger brushes can't reach, like underneath the nose or on the nose bridge. It has a tiny head that helps to apply the product seamlessly. Eyeshadow Brush: An eyeshadow brush will be an excellent choice to give your eye makeup the perfect oomph. It helps to give the eyes a more defined look and lets you experiment with multiple eye makeups with ease.

An eyeshadow brush will be an excellent choice to give your eye makeup the perfect oomph. It helps to give the eyes a more defined look and lets you experiment with multiple eye makeups with ease. Pencil Brush: These brushes are a versatile beauty tool to help you achieve the perfect picture-worthy look. Want to add some highlighter, give a smoky eye effect, add definition to the eyes, apply concealer or buff out pencil liner? You will always pick a pencil brush.

These brushes are a versatile beauty tool to help you achieve the perfect picture-worthy look. Want to add some highlighter, give a smoky eye effect, add definition to the eyes, apply concealer or buff out pencil liner? You will always pick a pencil brush. Lip Brush: A lip brush has a thin design that allows you to shape your lips effortlessly. This brush not only makes it easier to fill the lipstick but also allows you to blend different colours seamlessly.

Must-have makeup brushes for a professional look

The Swiss Beauty Makeup Brush Set is your go-to all-in-one kit for a flawless application! With soft, synthetic bristles, these brushes ensure effortless blending for a smooth finish. The comfortable grip allows for precision, making it easy to achieve your desired look. This set includes:

Reasons to Trust PeTA Approved Maximum Length 18 cm Key details Profession Eye and Face Makeup brush

You are made to assist you along with your adventurers. This brush is the right pick to carry when you are travelling. Mars brush set comes in an elegant holder case for keeping the brush secure and clean. This set includes foundation brush, powder brush, concealer brush, blending brush, eyeshadow packing brush, angled liner brush, pencil brush, and cream brush which is ideal for quick touch-ups.

Preference Vegan Sustainable Regular Speciality Super soft brushes for easy application

Lakme made it easier! Achieving that bold eye look you’ve always dreamed of is now easier than ever with this dual-ended brush. The flat end is perfect for applying and layering eyeshadow, ensuring an even and vibrant application. Meanwhile, the fluffy end effortlessly blends everything together for a seamless finish. Crafted with soft, densely packed bristles, this brush offers optimum product pickup, allowing you to create stunning eye looks with precision and ease.

Preference Cruelty-free Sustainable Regular Design Designed to access inner corners

Are you looking for a versatile powder brush? The Mars Powder Brush is your go-to choice! It's cruelty-free, recyclable, and vegan, aligning with ethical standards. With soft bristles, it ensures a flawless finish and an irritation-free experience. Perfect for setting your base or applying blush, this brush is a must-have for your makeup routine!

Preference Cruelty-free Sustainable Regular Design Designed with soft bristles for easy application

Who does not love the rosy and well-defined cheeks? Well, achieving that perfect look is easier with the angled blusher brush by Swiss Beauty. The angled design allows you to define precisely. Its soft bristles ensure seamless blending. Its ergonomic design for accurate and easy application.

Design Beauty Angled Blusher Brush Sustainable Regular

A well-blended foundation can add glow to the face and ensure seamless application of other products. Right? This is made easier by the foundation blender brush by Swiss Beauty. The brush comes with soft and dense bristles for easy blending and has a comfortable grip that ensures a smooth makeup finish.

Type Grey Foundation Blender Brush Size 15 cm Sustainable Regular

The COLOR STYLE Brush Set includes 8 essential makeup brushes designed for a flawless application on the go. This versatile pack features a blush brush for a soft finish, a foundation brush for even coverage, and a shading brush to add depth to your eyes. It also includes a nose shadow brush for contouring, an eye shadow brush for seamless colour application, and an eyebrow brush for precise shaping. Plus, there’s a lip brush for accurate lipstick application and an eyelash brush to separate and define your lashes. All brushes come in a sleek pouch, keeping them dust-free and organised, making it easy to elevate your makeup routine anywhere.

Preference Cruelty-free Sustainable Regular Care Gently wash bristles with lukewarm water

The ALLURE Pack of 12 Classic Makeup Brush Set (ACK-12) features 12 brushes crafted with synthetic hair for even skin coverage. The wooden look provides a stylish touch, while the ergonomic grip ensures comfortable handling during application. Perfect for achieving a flawless finish!

Sustainable Regular Design For professional use Preference Cruelty-free

If you're searching for the perfect brush for liquid and cream makeup, this one is a must-have in your kit. Its short, thin, and flat design features densely packed bristles that ensure an even application of foundation. Plus, the brush boasts a durable rosy aluminium handle for added style and longevity.

Preference Vegan Sustainable Regular

The BS-MALL Travel Premium 8-in-1 Multifunctional Brushes for Face and Eyes is a versatile makeup brush set designed for beauty enthusiasts on the go. This set includes eight different brush heads, allowing you to tackle a variety of makeup applications with ease. Each brush is portable and comes with a protective cover, ensuring they stay clean and ready for use. Crafted from soft, skin-friendly materials, these brushes provide a gentle touch, making them perfect for all skin types. Whether you’re travelling or just need a compact set for everyday use, this multifunctional brush set is a must-have.

Preference Cruelty-free Sustainable Regular

The right makeup brush can ensure precise and easy application, ensuring you are all glammed up for the day. With the top 10 essential makeup brushes mentioned above, you will surely have everything you need for that flawless finish.

Frequently Asked Questions About Make-up Brushes How do I choose the right brush for my needs?3 First try to figure out the products that you use (liquid, powder, cream) and the areas you want to apply makeup to. Look for brushes designed specifically for those products and areas.

What's the difference between Natural vs. Synthetic bristles? Natural bristles are the ones that are made from animal hair, great for blending and applying powder products. On the other hand, brushes that are made from man-made fibre are called synthetic bristles, they are easier to clean and more hygienic.

How often should I clean my makeup brushes? It's recommended to clean brushes used for liquids or creams weekly, and brushes for powders every two weeks. This activity will help prevent bacteria build-up.

What’s the best way to clean makeup brushes? It is always advisable to use a gentle brush cleaner or mild soap. Wet the bristles, apply the cleaner, gently lather, rinse, and reshape the bristles before laying them flat to dry.

How can I see if a brush is of good quality? Try to look for brushes that are soft, have dense bristles and are securely attached to the handle. Quality brushes usually have minimal shedding and a sturdy handle for easy application.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.