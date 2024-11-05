Best modern ethnic wear for men and women: Elegant kurta pajamas, anarkali suits and more for special occasions

With special occasions, the quest for the perfect ethnic outfit begins. Whether a festival or a wedding, or a family get-together, the task gets considerably cumbersome to pick out an outfit that would exude just the right amount of traditionalism blended with modernity. Fortunately, we have curated some of the best ethnic wear options for both women and men, which will hopefully help you look outstanding without breaking the bank. These are our top picks, sure to bring elegance, comfort, and a dash of modern style to any occasion. Best Modern Ethnic Wear Picks for special Occasions

Best ethnic wear for women

Get into the festive spirit with this beautiful three-piece set by Indo Era. This kurta, with ethnic detail with sequinned embroidery, gives an ethereal fusion of tradition and contemporary grace. The straight-cut kurta is matched with a pair of embroidered trousers that give a touch of sophistication to your overall look. It comes with a delicate organza dupatta that drapes gracefully.

Ethnic motifs embroidered for a traditional feel

V-neck design with three-quarter sleeves

The sequined detail makes the party spark

Liva fabric kurta with cotton blend trousers

Organza dupatta for a lightweight, airy feel

Top Design Styling Regular Pattern Embroidered Sleeve Length Three-Quarter Sleeves Dupatta With Dupatta

Step out wearing the Sangria Anarkali set for royalty and elegance in your look. The deep purple kurta's rich embroidery makes it a fantastic choice for any festive occasion. The flattering Anarkali silhouette will fall gracefully on the figure. A pair of solid palazzos and an embroidered organza dupatta are included to complete the outfit, adding a touch of luxury. The kurta is pulsed with regal charm in embroidery detailing and flared hem.

Flared-hemmed Anarkali-style kurta

V-neck design with three-quarter sleeves

Embroidered motifs lend an exquisite touch

Silk-blend fabric for a luxurious feel.

The organza dupatta beautifully complements the set

Top Design Style Regular Sleeve Length Three-Quarter Sleeves Pattern Embroidered Top Hemline Flared

Looking for something which can make you stand out this festive season, then you may go for this Inddus Floral Embroidered V-Neck Georgette Maxi Dress that features a stunning purple and gold-toned design, beautifully adorned with floral embroidery. Its elegant V-neck and short regular sleeves add to its charm, while the maxi length with a flared hem offers a graceful silhouette. The convenient slip-on closure makes it easy to wear, perfect for any occasion.

Purple and gold-toned maxi ethnic dress ideal for any occasion

Floral embroidered

Short regular sleeves

Comes with flared hem

Slip-on closure

Fabric Georgette Hemline Flared Length Maxi Main Trend Floral

The KALINI Embroidered Unstitched Dress Material includes a beautifully crafted kurta made from a comfortable cotton blend. The accompanying bottom is made of soft poly crepe, ensuring a flattering fit. Completing the set is an elegant art silk dupatta that adds a touch of sophistication. For best care, it's recommended to dry-clean this exquisite ensemble to maintain its quality and vibrancy.

Available in three-colour options

Beautifully embroidered with Yellow and gold-tone

Kurta is made from a comfortable cotton blend

Paired with a soft poly crepe bottom and an elegant art silk dupatta

Wash care: Dryclean

Print Ethnic Motifs Pattern Embroidered Ornamentation Sequinned Occasion Festive

Allowing you to tailor it in personal design, the TAVAS Embroidered Unstitched Dress Material features a striking combination of grey and red, perfect for crafting a stunning outfit. This set includes intricately embroidered kurta fabric in both hues, complemented by solid bottom fabric. The ensemble is completed with a printed dupatta that showcases a stylish taping border.

Unstitched dress material comes in grey and red colour with tapping in dupatta.

Machine Washable

Can be worn on any occasion

Pattern Ethnic Motifs Occasion Festive Kurta Pattern Embroidered Ornamentation Mirror Work

Best men's ethnic wear

Push up your festive fad with this Black Kurta Set from Jompers. The Geometric Chikanakari Embroidery gives a subtle touch, making it a perfect pick for any festive look. The classically inclined modern man would love to wear this ensemble of pure elegance. Made from a soft, lightweight viscose rayon fabric. The fine chikankari embroidery gives it a touch of grace. The solid pyjamas complement the look, streamlining and smoothing out the appearance.

Embroidered Geometric Kurta that gives a modern touch.

Classic design with a Mandarin collar and long sleeves.

This straight hem will sit close to the knees.

Classic pyjamas, simple and comfortable with a drawstring.

Sleeve Length Long Sleeve Top Type Kurta Hemline Straight

Drown in vibrant unity infusing tradition with modern charm, dressed in this navy blue kurta set by House of Pataudi, wonderful embroidery projects the heritage of opulent textiles and age-old principles of design. Perfect for evening celebrations, the sequinned accents on the kurta lend just the right amount of celebratory charm. The long-lasting polyester fabric gives longevity assurance, while the band collar and roll-up sleeves allow for a refreshingly modern twist on classic attire.

Geometric self-design for the modern look.

Band collar, long roll-up for sleeve versatility.

Sequinned detailing adds festive sparkle

Polyester fabric for a comfortable, lightweight feel

A comfortable waistband with a drawstring

Sleeve Length Long Ornamentation Mirror Work Occasion Festive Wash Care Machine Wash

If you are looking for something comfortable and stylish too, then this Jompers Men Cream-Coloured Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Cotton Kurta that comes in cream colour is a must for your wardrobe. Comes with ethnic motifs and mandarin collar, this straight shape kurta is the must for this Diwali.

Blended with cotton

Embroidered kurta is machine washable

Sleeve Length Long sleeve Collar Mandarin Styling Regular Pattern Ethnic Motifs

The SHUBHVASTRA Mandarin Collar Thread Work Straight Kurta features a striking black colour with a geometric woven design is something that will get you up with the festive mood. It has a stylish mandarin collar and long, regular sleeves, creating a sophisticated silhouette. The kurta is knee-length with a straight hem, showcasing intricate thread work details.

Made from machine-woven regular viscose rayon

Offers both comfort and elegance for any occasion

Sleeve Length Long sleeve Neck Mandarin Collar Pattern Geometric Ornamentation Threadwork

The Jompers Mandarin Collar Ethnic Motifs Chikankari Sequined Kurta is a stylish black piece featuring intricate sequined and chikankari detailing. It has a straight silhouette, falling above the knee with a straight hem. Made from machine-woven regular viscose rayon, it offers comfort and a touch of elegance for any occasion.

Made up of 100% Rayon

Can be dry-cleaned only

Sleeve Length Long sleeves Neck Mandarin Collar Pattern Ethnic Motifs Ornamentation Chikankari Neck Mandarin Collar

What does an excellent ethnic wear ensemble contain?

Ethnic wear is more than just fabric and a good fit; it is about the emotions you feel when you wear it. The ideal outfit should make you confident, classy, and ready to party. The fabric forms the very backbone of any ethnic outfit. Silk blends, cotton, or Liva fabrics must be chosen to create an environment of richness and luxury. Just make sure, wherever you get the ethnic wear, it fits you right. Look for designs that flatter your body shape and outline your best features. The perfect accessories make an ethnic outfit no less than complete—from statement jewellery to coordinated footwear, these adornments infuse a personal touch into your ensemble and enhance your looks.

Picking the right ethnic wear for the festive season is all about striking a balance of tradition, style, and comfort. Whether your taste verges towards a bright kurta set or a sophisticated Anarkali, the choice is there for every taste and occasion. Let festive fever stay with you this season and create unforgettable fashion statements with these handpicked ethnic clothes. Which one won your heart?

Frequently Asked Questions About Ethnic Wear for Men and Women When should I wear ethnic wear? Ethnic wear is often worn during festivals, weddings, cultural events, and family gatherings. However, you can wear it anytime you want to embrace your heritage or make a statement.

What are some popular types of ethnic wear for women? Common types include sarees, lehengas, anarkali suits, salwar kameez, and kurtis. Each style has its own variations and regional significance.

What accessories should I wear with ethnic outfits? Jewellery, such as jhumkas (earrings), bangles, and statement necklaces, can enhance your look. Don't forget a stylish clutch and appropriate footwear, like juttis or heels.

What are some popular types of ethnic wear for men? Men commonly wear kurta-pajama, sherwanis, dhotis, and nehru jackets. Each style can be tailored for different occasions.

What footwear pairs well with ethnic wear for men? Traditional juttis, mojaris, or leather sandals complement ethnic outfits beautifully.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.