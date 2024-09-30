Best elegant kurtas for office wear from soch, aurelia, and more at myntra bff’24

Would you like to explore the world of formal fashion with the right attire? Then, go for an outfit that speaks about your personality and makes all the difference. Whether it is a formal team meeting or a busy schedule at your desk, your outfit ensures exuding more confidence and style. Gone are the days when you stick to a conventional look in your workplace with formal blazers or suits. Try out exhibiting a blend of elegance and comfort in your workplace with a kurta. With the wide availability of kurtas for office wear in the Myntra BFF'24 sale, get one that is ideal for you. Men's Kurta

Be it your first day to work or you are a veteran who also keeps up the trend, there is a kurta for your day. No more wondering about pairing a kurta to your professional look! Not only do kurtas adorn your special occasions with a grandeur look, but they also give a subtle formal finish to everyday work. Want to get one? Discover the below list of top brands of kurtas from the Myntra BFF'24 sale for office wear in trending styles.



Collection of Kurtas for Office Wear From Top Brands

Do you wonder if kurtas are suitable for men’s formal wear? Of course, they are! There are kurtas for men, too, that give a formal finish in above knee length. Explore below for kurtas from the Myntra BFF'24 sale for office wear for both men and women and get yours now!



Elegant Office Kurtas For Women

There are varieties of formal kurtas available in the Myntra BFF'24 sale that uniquely differ from each other. Anarkali, A-line, straight cut and many other styles would accompany well for your workplace. Know about the kurtas for office wear below.

Amidst the variety of kurtas for office wear in the Myntra BFF'24 sale, you can stay trending in your workplace with this elegant kurta. As the kurta is made of rich cotton material your comfort is guaranteed. Wear it effortlessly all day without any discomfort of the fabric’s heaviness and sweating. Exhibiting a subtle blue hue, this kurta finely complements its formal look. What makes this kurta even more suitable for office wear? Of course, its mandarin collar and three-quarter sleeves play their part well. The presence of a continuous button closure makes it easy to wear. Also, it adds a clean finish to your attire. With minimalistic abstract prints, this kurta is an ideal choice for office wear—also, the embellishment with sequin balances well with the kurta colour.

Ideal to Pair With:

Pair this kurta with a plain bottom. Palazzo pants, leggings or ankle-length trousers make a perfect complement

A minimalistic watch on your hand adds extra professionalism to your look

Brand Soch Style Straight shape with regular style Length Calf length Colour Blue and Navy blue

Wondering if the Anarkali style of kurtas for office wear goes well with your formal look? Its fine finish with subtle colour and prints makes it an ideal choice for the workplace. With an extended calf length, it not only elevates your look, but also ensures your easy mobility. The mandarin collar and three-quarter sleeves complement the kurta well. Though it possesses a three-quarter sleeve, it doesn’t restrict your hand movements while handling your laptop. The kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale ensures breathability for a longer time with its rayon fabric. Also, the printed designs remain cleaner and don’t overpower its look.

Ideal to Pair With:

Matching this kurta with trousers or leggings in a light colour or a colour that stays in harmony with the kurta.

A simple sandal in black or brown goes well for office wear

Brand Kalini Style Anarkali shape with regular style Length Calf length Colour Sea green and blue

Whether you are slim or chubby, the minimalistic pattern of this kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale suits everyone elegantly. Your formal look in this kurta is never compromised, as it features a shirt-type collar. It adds a trending flair to this kurta. Also, you can roll up sleeves that stand above your elbow to give an easy transition between formal presentations to casual settings. With the combination of stripes along with other minimal designs, this kurta is a must-have addition to any working woman’s wardrobe. Lastly, the presence of side slits allows you to move freely. Thus, this choice is considered one of the best kurtas for office wear.

Ideal to Pair With:

White colour ankle length trousers make a perfect companion to this kurta

Light-coloured sandals or slip-on shoes are an ideal pairing choice

Brand Aurelia Style Straight shape with regular style Length Calf length Colour Grey and White

Make an elegant walk-in to your office desk with the flair look of this white kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale. The material of this kurta not only gives comfortable wear, but also embraces the fit gracefully. Also, the fine embroidery work remains indistinct with the kurta colour. Thus, you can maintain a clean look. Its three-quarter sleeve is stitched in a way that doesn’t constrain your hand movements. In addition, the curved hem and side slits support its perfection. With these features, this can be a better choice among the trending kurtas for office wear.

Ideal to Pair With:

Try pairing with contrast-coloured palazzos or trousers that stand above the ankle.

Sport a watch on your wrist and simple sandals on your feet that give a harmonious look in the same colour

Brand House of Chikankari Style A-line shape with a regular style Length Calf length Colour White

Elevate your office wardrobe with this kurta’s impressive features from the Myntra BFF'24 sale. Made of cotton material, this kurta remains soft on your skin. Also, this fabric offers fine breathability to prevent sweating, which is definitely something you wouldn’t want in your office. Its three-quarter sleeves are well-tailored to give a fine fit without catching your elbows tightly. Thus, you get ease of movement at your workplace. The subtle button closure adds a semi-formal look to this kurta, making it one of the best kurtas for office wear on a daily basis.

Ideal to Pair With:

It is good to pair this kurta with sandals or white-coloured trousers, leggings or palazzos

Keep your hands more simple with no or single ornament like a watch

Brand Tulip 21 Style Straight shape with regular style Length Calf length Colour Olive green

Elegant Office Kurtas For Men

Do you think kurtas for office wear are restricted only to women? Numerous kurtas from the Myntra BFF'24 sale give a unique professional look to every man. Although there are wide varieties, short-length kurtas are often chosen for men’s formal look. Here are our top picks for you.

Get a classic appeal in your formal men's look in this kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale. By embracing standard features it is ideal among the other kurtas for office wear. Its cotton fabric allows you to wear it comfortably all day. By offering fine breathability it is suitable to wear in diverse work environments. The long full-sleeve and mandarin collar greatly complements it as your office wear. With the button closure model, you can easily wear it on and off when you are in a hurry to your office.

Ideal to Pair With:

Light-coloured pants are good to go with this men’s kurta

A formal watch and light shoes add to the formal look

Brand Here&Now Style Straight shape with regular style Length Above knee Colour Navy Blue

Make a warm presence in your workplace with this kurta’s woven design. As the designs remain subtle, you can still have a clean, formal look. This kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale features above-knee length, giving you the feel of a regular formal shirt. Its long sleeve can be styled in your way without restricting your hands. With its band collar, you can have a charming and clean appearance. Are you presenting your work to your boss? This kurta will never be a hindrance to your approach. Get this trending kurta to make an impressive fashion statement at your workplace.

Ideal to Pair With:

Dark or navy blue coloured pants are good with this kurta. If your workplace has no restrictions for a jean look, then pairing it with dark jeans will be excellent.

Pair your kurta with semi-formal leather loafers for an elevated look.

Brand Melange By Lifestyle Style Straight shape with regular style Length Above knee Colour Blue

Grab your colleagues' attention by entering your workplace in this handcrafted kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale. Adorned with hand-block prints, it doesn’t give an overpowering design to this kurta. The fine combination of white and blue colours in this pattern elevates its look. Also, the button closure ending in a mandarin collar makes it a perfect choice among the various kurtas for office wear. With the presence of roll-up tabs, you can either style it with long sleeves or make it shorter. A patch pocket on this kurta gives you the convenience of keeping an easy pick of pens.

Brand Taavi Style Straight shape with regular style Length Above knee Colour Navy blue and White

Products Ratings Soch Abstract Printed Sequinned Mandarin Collar Ikat Print Cotton Straight Kurta 4.3 KALINI Ethnic Motifs Printed Anarkali Kurta 4.9 AURELIA Women Green & White Striped Kurta 5 House of Chikankari Women Thread Work Kurta 5 TULIP 21 Mandarin Collar Cotton Straight Kurta 4.9 HERE&NOW Men Solid Cotton Kurta 4.3 Melange by Lifestyle Woven Design Band Collar Cotton Kurta Unrated Taavi Men Indigo Hand Block Printed Straight Sustainable Kurta with Roll-Up Sleeves 4.2 THE SOUL PATROL Mandarin Collar Cotton Straight Kurta 4.4 Fabindia Woven Design Mandarin Collar Short Sleeves Cotton Short Kurta 4.8

Tips to Choose the Best Kurta for Office Wear

Ready to proceed with your shopping for the best kurtas for office wear from the Myntra BFF'24 sale? If yes, have a look at the below tips that would help you in choosing the ideal kurtas that perfectly match your workplace.

Choice of the fabric: The choice of fabric matters to have a neat look and to stay comfortable all day. So, it is always good to go for lightweight and breathable fabric for kurtas for office wear.

Go for simple looks: Ensure that your kurtas for office wear look simple without heavy work. Opt for kurtas with minimalistic designs and no embellishments. A clean look enhances your professional attire.

Try for subtle colours: Get kurtas for office wear in pleasant and subtle colours. Try avoiding more daring and bold shades that disturb your formal presence.

Sleeves and whole length: Make your formal kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale more comfortable by choosing one with knee-length or slightly longer. Opt for three-quarter or full sleeves for a professional vibe. However, ensure that the choice of length doesn’t interfere with your mobility.

Conclusion

Make your outfit resemble your professionalism in a trending style with a kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale. With versatile patterns and stitches in the collection of kurtas for office wear, you can get your preferred one easily. Kurtas are thoughtful choices for your workplace that exhibit an easy transition from formal meetings to casual settings. Keep yourself more comfortable all day by choosing the right kurta that suits you. What are you waiting for? Shop for your favourite formal kurtas from the Myntra BFF'24 sale now!

Best elegant kurtas for office wear from soch, aurelia, and more at myntra bff’24 Which type of kurta is currently trending? Straight-cut and A-line kurtas stay in trending kurta choices. They offer a tailored fit for comfortable wear and a sleek look.

Is a kurta suitable for daily office wear? Of course, it is. A kurta has evolved as a predominant formal attire in various workplaces. Since a kurta offers the ultimate comfort, you can wear it every day.

Can I wear a kurta for an interview? Yes, you can. Go in a kurta with a minimalistic design and appropriate sleeve length for a more professional look.

How to style my kurta for diverse seasons? The choice of fabric matters in making your kurta suitable for ideal seasons. If you want extra comfort in a cold climate, pair it with a long coat, denim jacket or a shrug.

Which colour is best for kurtas for your workplace? It is good to go for pleasant and subtle shades in your kurtas. Avoid overpowering shades that might not be suitable for a work setting.

