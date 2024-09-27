Best kurtas under 1000 for men and women on Myntra: Shop Anouk, Libas, Sojanya, and more

You don’t need to spend a fortune to look great for your next occasion. With a wide variety of vibrant prints and comfortable fabrics, there are many budget-friendly kurtas under 1000 for both men and women that will elevate your style. Whether you're dressing for a casual outing, a festive celebration, or everyday wear, these kurtas offer a perfect blend of comfort and fashion. Kurtas for Men and Women under 1000(Pexels)

Ready to refresh your wardrobe with trendy kurtas on a budget? Let’s explore some of the most stylish kurtas available, each designed to make you stand out without straining your budget. From traditional designs to contemporary styles, there's something for everyone. Embrace the essence of ethnic wear and enjoy the versatility that kurtas bring to your attire. With these options, you can effortlessly step out in confidence and flair, showcasing your unique style on any occasion. Don’t miss out on these fashionable finds that combine quality and affordability!

Kurtas Under 1000: Top Picks for Men

Based on their designs, fabrics, and adaptability, here’s a curated list of exquisite kurtas under 1000 for men in this list. Shop today for reasonably priced festive-ready attire!

Men who value traditional ethnic attire will find the Anouk Men Red & Cream-Coloured Pure Cotton Kurta to be quite appropriate. Made entirely of pure cotton, this kurta not only feels great but also presents a classic style ideal for celebrations or family get-togethers. While the vivid red and cream colour combination guarantees you stand out, the ethnic designs printed on the attire provide a bit of refinement. Comfortable movement around the kurta is made simple with its straight fit with side slits.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with White or off-white dhoti, pyjama, or churidar Jeans or trousers Kolhapuri sandals Sports shoes or casual caps

Key Highlights:

Design: Ethnic motifs with a classic appeal

Fabric: Pure cotton for comfort

Colour Options: Red and cream coloured kurta

The Even Striped Band Collar Pure Cotton Kurta is a great choice if you want something combining modern and traditional. This kurta presents a neat yet understated design that may be worn at several events by combining a modern striped pattern with a band neck. For many body shapes, the straight fit is pleasing. Hence, it's a simple choice for semi-formal and casual events. The cotton fabric guarantees comfort and airflow throughout the day.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Off-white or white churidar pants Sneakers Kolhapuri sandals or ethnic boots Darker bottoms Statement watches Same coloured jacket

Key Highlights:

Design: Modern stripes with a band collar

Modern stripes with a band collar Fabric: Pure cotton for breathability

Pure cotton for breathability Colour Options: Black

This sequinned Jompers Ethnic Mandarin Collar Straight Kurta is as stylish as it is affordable. The straight fit suits all body types, and the beautiful work all over the bodice gives it a party-ready look that’s apt for all kinds of traditional occasions. The subtle mauve colour is an excellent tone for this kurta, as it goes with all kinds of bottoms, be it a pair of jeans or straight, white pants. Another excellent feature of this kurta, the mandarin collar, will surely make you stand out from the crowd.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Straight white pants or churidars Bright, contrasting bottoms Subtle gold or silver jewellery Bulky or casual sneakers Ethnic footwear like mojaris or sandals Loud or oversized accessories

Key Highlights:

Design: Elegant embroidery with sequins

Elegant embroidery with sequins Fabric: Comfortable cotton blend

Comfortable cotton blend Colour Options: Available in mauve and other shades

This Sojanya Men Navy Blue & White Ethnic Motifs Printed Cotton Linen Kurta is another ideal choice for traditional as well as casual occasions. The print on this kurta isn’t too over the top, thus making it suitable for more formal occasions as well. If you are someone who likes to experiment with different styles, try pairing this kurta with a pink jacket for that eye-catching look. If you want to wear it by itself, pair it with sophisticated boots or embellished sandals to steal the spotlight.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Pink or pastel-coloured Nehru jacket Loud, clashing patterned jackets Sophisticated boots or ethnic sandals Casual slippers or flip-flops White or beige churidars or trousers Baggy or oversized pants

Key Highlights:

Design: Ethnic motifs in navy blue and white

Ethnic motifs in navy blue and white Fabric: Comfortable cotton-linen blend

Comfortable cotton-linen blend Colour Options: Navy blue and white coloured kurta

You can never go wrong with an ethnic Bagru-printed short kurta, and this Taavi Men Maroon & Black Bagru Printed Straight Sustainable Kurta with Roll-Up Sleeves is an excellent choice for your wardrobe. Amp up your style at a casual gathering with this short kurta with rolled-up sleeves that give you just the right amount of laid-back vibe. What’s better is that this kurta is made with sustainable materials and the softest cotton fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable all day long. A perfect outfit for when you’re on the run and still have to look your ethnic best!

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Dark jeans or slim-fit chinos Baggy or oversized pants Casual leather sandals or loafers Sports shoes or flip-flops Ethnic wristbands or beaded bracelets Heavy, flashy jewellery

Key Highlights:

Design: Maroon and black Bagru print

Maroon and black Bagru print Fabric: Made from soft and breathable cotton fabric

Made from soft and breathable cotton fabric Colour Options: Maroon and black coloured printed kurta

Kurtas Under 1000: Top Picks for Women

Let us now look at some of the top picks for women. These kurtas under 1000 will have you looking like a diva without breaking the bank.

The HERE&NOW Ethnic Motifs Printed Straight Cotton Kurta is a great choice for anyone who likes a softer and flowy style. While the straight-fit form flatters most body types, the floral designs give a delicate and pleasing touch. A laid-back day trip or even a laid-back evening gathering calls for this kurta.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with White or pastel-coloured leggings or churidars Heavy, embroidered, or silk dupattas Nude or tan block-heeled sandals Loud, embellished footwear like sequinned heels Delicate silver or pearl stud earrings Leather jackets or overly formal blazers

Key Highlights:

Design: Ethnic motifs printed

Ethnic motifs printed Fabric: Cotton

Cotton Colour Options: Red and pink coloured kurta

One particularly good option for a sophisticated ethnic style is the Libas Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Flared Sleeves Gotta Patti Kurta. Perfect for parties and special events, this kurta has Gotta Patti work and exquisite stitching that lends festivity. While the straight shape guarantees a pleasing fit, the flared sleeves accentuate drama and style in the whole appearance.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Gold or silver churidars or palazzos Casual denim or jeans Metallic or embellished heels Flat or simple sandals Chandbali or jhumka earrings Minimalist or modern geometric jewellery

Key Highlights:

Design: Embroidered Gotta Patti

Embroidered Gotta Patti Fabric: Lightweight cotton

Lightweight cotton Colour Options: Available in multiple ethnic colours

Also Read: Myntra Big Fashion Festival early deals are LIVE: Up to 80% off on apparel

An exquisite choice for more traditional occasions, this kurta for women by Indo Era has an extensively worked yoke and notched neck. Keeping the ensemble light and airy, the three-quarter sleeves offer more covering while also maintaining a stylish vibe. Especially on warmer days, the cotton fabric guarantees comfort. For an effortlessly elegant look, team it with palazzos or leggings.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Solid-coloured palazzos or leggings (cream or beige) Heavily embroidered bottoms A lightweight cotton or chiffon dupatta Sporty sneakers or athletic shoes Bangles or ethnic bracelets Minimalist studs or modern earrings

Key Highlights:

Design: Floral print with thread work

Floral print with thread work Fabric: Comfortable cotton

Comfortable cotton Colour Options: Various floral designs

One of the few brands that make plus-sized clothing, Extra Love by Libas outdoes itself with this simple yet sophisticated ethnic motifs kurta. This beautiful kurta epitomises the ‘less is more’ mantra. Wear this with your favourite pair of leggings or jeans for that chic look, and get ready to garner all the compliments. The comfortable machine weave of regular viscose rayon fabric makes it a perfect piece for summers and long days. What’s more? It comes with pockets!

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Solid-coloured leggings or jeggings (black, white) Heavy, embellished bottoms Strappy sandals or casual flats Bulky, platform shoes or sneakers Hoop earrings or small danglers Overly ornate or traditional earrings

Key Highlights:

Design: Simple ethnic motifs

Simple ethnic motifs Fabric: Regular viscose rayon

Regular viscose rayon Colour Options: Various shades are available

Designed from a pleasant art silk textile and a pretty yoke, this kurta is both stylish and lightweight. The embroidery detail improves the design and qualifies for events when you want to appear your best without breaking the budget. For a whole ethnic vibe, team it with palazzo or churidar trousers.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with White palazzo or churidar trousers Casual flip-flops or overly sporty footwear Elegant juttis or embellished sandals Large, bulky jewellery that distracts from the kurta Simple statement earrings or a delicate necklace Heavy, embroidered dupattas

Key Highlights:

Design: Embellished with intricate embroidery

Embellished with intricate embroidery Fabric: Lightweight art silk

Lightweight art silk Colour Options: Magenta and white combination

What to Consider for Buying the Perfect Kurta

When you set out to buy the perfect kurta for any occasion, there are a few things that, if you consider, will make your purchase worth it. Here are some things to keep in mind before you buy your dream kurta under 1000.

Occasion - Let the occasion set the basis for your purchase. If you’re buying a kurta for a more elaborate traditional occasion, go for more embellished options with heavier work. On the other hand, casual occasions will call for simpler, more comfortable kurtas.

Sleeves - Sleeves can make or break the look of an outfit, but you also have to consider what you’re more comfortable in. While half-sleeved or sleeveless kurtas look good, they are not very suitable options for harsh summers, where you can do better with more airy yet covered arms to protect from the sun.

Length - Another thing to keep in mind when buying kurtas is their length. Short kurtas for best suited for more formal and casual gatherings, while longer kurtas are a better choice for traditional events like weddings or festivities.



Conclusion

If you’re looking for fashionable and reasonably priced kurtas under 1000, there are many choices with style and quality right at hand. There is a kurta for every occasion and style, whether your taste is for something classic like the Anouk Men Red & Cream-Coloured Ethnic Motifs Printed Pure Cotton Kurta or something more modern like the Rawayi Geometric Printed Band Collar Cotton Straight Kurta. So go ahead, flaunt those kurtas with confidence, and get ready to step out in style!

FAQs on Best Kurtas Under 1000 for Men and Women Which is the best brand for a kurta? There are many brands like Anouk, Libas, and Varanga that offer great choices for kurtas under 1000. Check out more options from our list to buy the best one for yourself.

How to look slim in a kurta? Go for darker colours and straight-fit kurtas. These features take away the attention from your figure and make you look slimmer naturally.

Can you wear jeans with a kurta? Yes, absolutely! Kurtas can be paired with leggings for the ultimate traditional look or with jeans for a more boho, casual look.

How can I style a kurta? A kurta is a versatile clothing that can be styled in various ways. Accessorise with statement earrings and bangles for that glam look. For a more ‘out there’ vibe, try pairing a jacket with your kurta.

What are the best kurtas for summer? Lightweight, cotton kurtas are the most apt option for summer. Go light on accessories and wear loose-fitting bottoms for the ultimate comfort.

