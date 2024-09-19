Myntra Big Fashion Festival early deals are LIVE: Up to 80% off on the best picks for men, women and kids
The Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale has an irresistible curtain raiser sale going on. Grab the best deals on fashion clothing right away!
We all want that dream wardrobe and when you can do it on a budget, then it truly is worth a celebration! The Myntra Big Fashion Festival early deals are live, and this is the perfect time to turn your wishlist into a reality.
You will find a wide range of apparel from top brands available at great discounts, which will make it very easy to stock up on a variety of styles for yourself and your entire family.
The perfect time to get your festive shopping done and stock up on Kurta sets, lehenga cholis, kurtis and more. Also, a great chance to find the best fits for your little ones and get them to look chic and fashion forward, just like their parents! Find all this and more; with our carefully curated top picks right here.
Best kurta sets for women at up to 80% discount
The festive season is the perfect time to stock up on kurta sets from leading brands like Global Desi, W, Biba, House of Pataudi and more. Find the perfect designs for your poojas and festive gatherings at discounts and deals that will let you splurge on your favourite jewellery and handbags too!
Top picks for kurta sets for women:
Varanga Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Zari Pleated Kurta With Trousers & Dupatta
Biba Women Black Regular Sequinned Kurta with Palazzos & Dupatta
House of Pataudi Women Green Mirror Work Jashn Kurta with Palazzos & With Dupatta
ODETTE Floral Embroidered Shoulder Straps Sequinned Anarkali Kurta With Salwar & Dupatta
Global Desi Women Green & Gold-Toned Printed Palazzos
W Women Orange Ikkat Printed Cape with Crop Top and Skirt Co-ord Set
Best pre-draped sarees for women at up to 80% discount
Nothing gets more complicated than being late for a party and having to drape your sarees. Find the best pre-draped sarees at the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 to make it super easy to dress up and get glamorous in a matter of minutes this festive season. We have curated our top picks to save you time and trouble. So get shopping!
Top picks for pre-draped sets for women:
KALINI Embellished Pure Georgette Ready To Wear Saree
Mitera Black Embroidered Organza Ready-to-Wear Saree
INDYA Navy Blue Floral Ruffled Saree Skirt
THE52 Embellished Ready-to-Wear Saree
Suta Burgundy Pre-Draped Pure Cotton Saree
Lavanya The Label Pleated Pre-Draped Saree
Looking for kurta sets for men? Find them here.
Best athleisure at up to 70% discount
Athleisure is the new casual wear, and everyone needs to grab them while they are at a discount! Spot the best deals from top athleisure brands to make your daily wear a budget-friendly affair. Find the best tracksuits, gym pants, yoga wear, workout clothes, loungewear, and more right here to help you easily live that fit and outdoor lifestyle.
Top picks for athleisure for women:
Blissclub Women Comfort Bootcut High-Rise Trousers
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey Pullover Hoodie
Puma Women Classic Tricot Training Regular Fit Tracksuit With Contrast Stripe
ATHLISIS Women Geometric Lightweight Crop Training or Gym Sporty Jacket
HRX by Hrithik Roshan Black & White Colourblocked Stand Collar Tracksuit
Domyos By Decathlon Women White Raw Edge T-shirt
Top picks for athleisure for men:
Domyos By Decathlon Men Black Regular-Fit Fitness Training Shorts
Jockey Men Black Solid Track Pants
Technosport Men Active Slim Fit Joggers with Rapid Dry Technology
HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men Rapid-Dry Sports Tracksuit
Allen Solly Sport Men's Green Joggers with Printed Detail
ADIDAS Men 3-Striped Logo Track Pants
Pair your athleisure with the best sneakers for men.Click here.
Formal shirts for men at up to 70% discount
Formal wear is an integral part of any man's wardrobe. From work to special occasions, the formal short finds its way out of the closet. So it is essential to stock up on some smart picks and the best way to have a versatile wardrobe is to have some solid formal shirts that you can pair along with other things from your wardrobe to complete your looks.
Top picks for formal shirts for men:
Peter England Men Slim Fit Pure Cotton Formal Shirt
Arrow Pure Cotton Manhattan Slim Fit Opaque Formal Shirt
Cantabil Spread Collar Cotton Formal Shirt
Louis Philippe Pure Cotton Classic Fit Opaque Striped Formal Shirt
Raymond Slim Fit Pure Cotton Formal Shirt
Van Heusen Pure Cotton Custom Fit Opaque Checked Formal Shirt
Kids wear from 50% to 70% off
Every parent wants to make sure their child has a wardrobe that matches their spunk along with that cute smile. The Myntra Sale is the perfect time to pick the best picks for your child to make sure their wardrobe is fully stocked with everything they might need. Shop for your little one at the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale with its amazing early deals and do not miss out on the chance to get some smart options to gift to all the little ones in your life.
Top picks for ethnic wear for girls:
Bitiya by Bhama Girls Floral Printed Ready to Wear Lehenga & Blouse With Shrug
pspeaches Girls Peach-Coloured Floral Embroidered Angrakha with Trousers & With Dupatta
pspeaches Girls Regular Pure Cotton Kurti & Sharara With Dupatta
Sangria Shivani Buti Printed Pure Cotton Lehenga Choli
Biba Girls Printed Thread Work Ready to Wear Lehenga & Blouse With Dupatta
BAESD Girls Embroidered Sequinned Pure Georgette Ready to Wear Lehenga & Choli
Top picks for ethnic wear for boys:
VASTRAMAY Boys Ethnic Motifs Printed Kurta With Pyjamas
Aj DEZInES Boys Ethnic Motifs Printed Mandarin Collar Long Sleeves Pure Cotton Kurta
Sangria Green Boys Printed Mandarin Collar Pure Cotton Kurta With Pyjamas
TABARD Boys Green Angrakha Kurta
SG YUVRAJ Boys Mandarin Collar Pure Cotton Kurta
Pspeaches Boys Floral Printed Regular Pure Cotton Kurta With Pyjamas & Nehru Jacket
Top picks for night suits for boys:
KUCHIPOO Pack Of 2 Kids Mickey Mouse & Donald Duck Printed Night suit
BAESD Boys Printed Pure Cotton T-shirt With Pyjamas
Cherry Crumble Kids Grey Self-Design Night Suit
Lil Tomatoes Boys Graphic Printed Long Sleeves Night suit
Anthrilo Boys Printed Cotton T-shirt With Shorts
Ninos Dreams Boys Conversational Printed Pure Cotton T-shirt With Pyjamas
Top picks for night suits for girls:
Anthrilo Girls Graphic Printed Night suit
TWEENY MINI Girls Floral Printed V-Neck Shirt & Pyjama
TWEENY MINI Girls Floral Printed V-Neck Pure Cotton Shirt & Pyjama
Lugo Kids Round Neck Long Sleeves T-Shirt & Pyjamas
BAESD Girls Conversational Printed Pure Cotton Night Suit
Nap Chief Kids-Unisex Graphic Printed Night suit
What is the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale - Curtain raiser about?
From 17th September to the 24th of September Myntra is hosting a curtain raiser, with early deals and discounts for its customers to enjoy great deals even before the launch of the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale.
What is Myntra INSIDER?
Myntra INSIDER is a loyalty program offered by Myntra, a popular online fashion retailer in India. It provides various benefits and rewards to its members, including:
Exclusive Discounts and Offers: Members receive special discounts and offers on a range of products.
Early Access to Sales: INSIDER members often get early access to sales and new collections.
Reward Points: Earn points on purchases, which can be redeemed for discounts or other benefits.
Personalised Recommendations: Receive tailored fashion recommendations based on preferences and purchase history.
Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale: FAQs
- What are Myntra Big Fashion Festival pre-deals?
Pre-deals are early access offers available before the main sale event. They feature discounts and special promotions on clothing and fashion items, allowing shoppers to get a head start on the sale.
- How can I access Myntra Big Fashion Festival pre-deals?
You can access pre-deals by logging into your Myntra account. Often, pre-deals are available through the Myntra app or website, and sometimes via exclusive invitations for members of Myntra’s loyalty program or email subscribers.
- Are the discounts available during the pre-deals the same as during the main sale?
Pre-deals often offer significant discounts, but the exact deals and discounts may vary compared to the main sale. Some items may have different promotions or limited stock, so it’s a good idea to check early.
- Can I use additional coupons or promo codes with pre-deal offers?
Generally, pre-deal offers cannot be combined with other coupons or promo codes. However, specific terms and conditions will be mentioned on the Myntra website or app, so be sure to check before making a purchase.
