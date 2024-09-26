Best waterproof mascara: Top 10 options from Sugar, L’oréal, Maybelline, and more that stays put

Whether it’s a tearful goodbye to a friend at the airport or an unexpected downpour when you are all dolled up, mascara will be the first to smear and ruin your look. And honestly, no girl wants that! So, why not experiment with waterproof mascara? Whether it's pouring outside or you're having fun in the water, these mascaras are designed to enhance your looks and protect your eyes. You can trust that these formulas are both safe and gentle on your lashes, ensuring you look great without compromising your eye health. Top 10 waterproof mascaras for you

Join us as we explore some of the top waterproof mascaras, highlighting their exceptional features and benefits. We'll also share our strategies to help you make the most of these essential products. By incorporating the best waterproof mascara into your makeup kit, you can fully embrace life's emotional highs and surprises without worrying about your appearance. Prepare to experience sustainable beauty, regardless of the occasion.

Here’s a list of waterproof mascaras that are absolute must-haves.

Enjoy beautifully defined thick and full tresses with mascara from Swiss Beauty. The fine tip applicator and water-resistant formulation make it possible for you to maintain the look well into the day. This product is waterproof and smudge-proof, and therefore, it does not run or spread even when one rubs their eyes. As for the application, it is very easy to apply. Also, it is dermatologically tested to ensure that your skin does not get irritated when using it. This mascara is the ideal companion for your makeup and can be bought in the traditional black colour. No more smudging or forming half moon on your cheeks, and welcome gorgeous, durable lashes that enable you to take on the world head-on.

Effortlessly gliding brush

Dermatologically tested to ensure an irritation-free experience

Benefits Long-lasting, irritation-free Shades Black Waterproof Yes

The Sugar Volumising Mascara in black diamond 01 is your go-to product to help you capture that Hollywood glamour finish. This impressive mascara is designed to be transfer-proof, waterproof, and smudge-proof, providing a flawless finish that lasts up to 24 hours. It gives your lashes added volume and thickness that makes your lashes look even better. Boasting a silicone flex brush to ensure an even application to separate each lash for striking volume and length.

Adds a volumising effect

Silicone flex brush coats and separates the lashes for that drama

Benefits Volumising effect, 24-hour stay Shades Black diamond 01 Waterproof Yes

Brighten up your eye makeup look with Faces Canada Mascara. With this waterproof formula, it is highly recommended by beauty lovers and it keeps your lashes looking perfect throughout the day. The strategically arranged brush facilitates application, and helps in getting the right looks. This mascara comes enriched with plant extracts and makes your lower lashes appear more voluminous. Boost the effect and sensual appeal and obtain a darker and denser lashes look that conquers. This is a mascara that you cannot afford to miss wherever you are going!

Formulated with plant extracts for dramatic 3D lashes

Gives an irresistible and powerful look with darker, denser and more dramatic lashes

Benefits Dramatic 3D lashes, precise application Shades Black Waterproof Yes

This mascara's formula delivers beautifully separated lashes with natural, buildable volume, perfect for complementing any eye makeup look. It maintains a perfect arrangement without which lashing tends to form clumps and overload the natural lashes. This formation gives the impression of thick and full lashes, giving the needed definition and enhancement to the eye area. In addition, it gives a glamorous look that improves your physical appearance through its highly polished texture.

The fanned-out effect makes the eyelashes look voluminous

Glossy finish for that glam effect

Benefits No overloads or clumps, fanned-out look Shades Black Waterproof Yes

This mascara is ideal for everyday wear because Maybelline prides itself on offering customers a 24-hour wear product. It is among the top waterproof mascaras in the market. Enriched with bamboo extract and fibers, this formula contributes to the creation of long and voluminous natural-looking lashes. The intense pigment offers a subtle shine, adding a polished touch to your overall look. With this practical mascara in your beauty routine, you can enjoy beautifully enhanced lashes that last all day long!

Bamboo extract and fibres reveal the long, full lashes

Intense pigment for that deep shine

Benefits Intense pigment, 24-hour stay Shades Black Waterproof Yes

Enhance your lashes with Plum’s water-resistant mascara, designed for a comfortable, clump-free application. This formula adds curl, volume, and definition, making your eyes stand out beautifully. As it has a long-lasting wear of up to 24 hours, it is ideal for both formal and casual occasions. With a hint of castor oil, this mascara not only provides the lashes with the added boost in thickness and length but also nutrition. Many people appreciate the opportunity to use a clump-free formula which, at the same time curls and volumises hair while making it look neat.

Stays on upto 24 hours.

Infused with castor oil for nourishment of your lashes

Benefits Clump-free formula, curls, volumises and adds definition Shades Black Waterproof Yes

Make a lasting impression with Staze’s 9to9 mascara, designed for high impact and excellent payoff. This mascara reflects the brand’s dedication to quality, ensuring you get the best results. Its no-clump formula keeps your eyes comfortable throughout the day, allowing for easy application. You’ll enjoy dramatic volume that enhances your lashes beautifully. With a remarkable wear time of up to 12 hours, this mascara is perfect for any occasion. Experience the benefits of bold payoff and long-lasting performance with this reliable mascara that elevates your eye makeup effortlessly with zero worries!

Gives dramatic volume to your lashes

Stays on for an astounding 12 hours

Benefits Bold payoff, stays up to 12 hours Shades Black Waterproof Yes

Revlon’s mascara features lash-extending properties that elevate even the tiniest lashes to impressive lengths with rich colours. With defined lashes that stay fresh all day, you can rely on this mascara for eye-catching makeup. Its non-flaking and non-clumping formula ensures outstanding results, while the specially designed lash-separating brush creates long, soft lashes for a polished look. Enjoy the benefits of lash extension without the hassle, all in a convenient, waterproof formula. With this Revlon mascara in your collection, you’ll achieve beautifully defined lashes that enhance your overall appearance effortlessly!

Has a non-flaking and non-clumping formulation for outstanding results

Comes with a las-separating brush for long and soft lashes

Benefits Lash extending properties, non-flaking and non-clumping formula Shades Black Waterproof Yes

Lamel waterproof mascara is the perfect choice for those seeking budget-friendly options that deliver impressive results. Featuring a lash-lengthening formulation, this mascara is designed to enhance your lashes, making them look beautifully defined and long. Whether you're heading to work or a night out, it’s sure to become your go-to makeup product every time you step out of the house. Its reliable performance ensures your lashes stay in place throughout the day, giving you confidence in your look. Experience the ideal combination of quality and affordability with Lamel, and elevate your everyday beauty routine effortlessly!

It lasts all day, so you don’t have to worry about reapplying

Lifts and curls the lashes for a beautiful volumising effect

Benefits Lasts all day, lifts and curls the lashes Shades Black Waterproof Yes

The affordable Rimmel London waterproof mascara offers a unique brown-black shade, perfect for those who prefer a subtler look. Ideal for formal occasions and parties, it’s a great addition to your makeup vanity. Its cruelty-free formulation ensures you can enhance your beauty without compromise. Plus, this lightweight mascara won’t weigh down your lashes, so your eyes remain comfortable throughout the day. You can count on it to deliver a polished appearance without feeling heavy. Enjoy the benefits of an affordable, effective product that beautifully complements your everyday makeup routine!

Cruelty-free formulation

Doesn’t weigh down the lashes, so your eyes don’t feel heavy at the end of a long day

Benefits Lightweight, affordable Shades Brown-black Waterproof Yes

Mascara Application Hack

The wand of mascara can make or break the eye makeup. And the pressure of applying it just right is almost always overwhelming; what if it's not precise and the whole makeup is ruined? Feels quite a task. Right?

But no worries! Here are some tips to apply the the best waterproof mascaras precisely and flawlessly for long-lasting makeup:

Curl Your Lashes: Before applying the mascara, curl your lashes for ease. You can use a curler to do this. If you do not have one, just wet your eyelashes and push the eyelashes with your fingertips.

Before applying the mascara, curl your lashes for ease. You can use a curler to do this. If you do not have one, just wet your eyelashes and push the eyelashes with your fingertips. Get the Mascara Precisely: To ensure even distribution of the mascara, you should extract the mascara by twisting it back and forth. Wipe off the excess product to get that even coat.

To ensure even distribution of the mascara, you should extract the mascara by twisting it back and forth. Wipe off the excess product to get that even coat. Also, do not repeatedly pump the wand in and out because it will quickly push air into the tube and dry out the mascara.

Look Up and Apply: Now, look up and place the wand at the base of the upper lash. Move it towards the tip in a zig-zag and wiggling motion to add volume and even application.

Now, look up and place the wand at the base of the upper lash. Move it towards the tip in a zig-zag and wiggling motion to add volume and even application. Pro tip: Remember the inner and outer corners for a flawless finish.

Remember the inner and outer corners for a flawless finish. Apply on the Lower Lash:The process is quite the same as the upper lash but keep a sponge to avoid the product spreading. Use the wand's tip for the lower lash to avoid clumping or smudging.

What to Consider Before Choosing Your Next Mascara

Different types of mascaras meet the specific purpose. Let us look at the things to consider for the perfect mascara:

Lengthening Mascara: Lengthening mascara will be your go-to pick if you have short lashes. A lengthening mascara gives that professional lift to your eyelashes, making your eye makeup look flawless.

Lengthening mascara will be your go-to pick if you have short lashes. A lengthening mascara gives that professional lift to your eyelashes, making your eye makeup look flawless. Volumising Mascara: A volumising mascara will be a makeup saver for those with sparse eyelashes. You can add the right volume for that dramatic look with the help of volumising mascara.

A volumising mascara will be a makeup saver for those with sparse eyelashes. You can add the right volume for that dramatic look with the help of volumising mascara. Curling Mascara:This type of mascara is best suited for women who have straighter lashes that cover the eyes. Try curling mascara and add a bold and confident touch.

Key Takeaways

Waterproof mascaras will elevate that long-lasting makeup look. With so many features and ophthalmologist-tested options to buy from, make sure you consider your specific needs, such as lash lengthening or curling, before getting your hands on them. Choose the best waterproof mascara for yourself, and get ready to steal the show!

FAQs on Best Waterproof Mascara What are the best waterproof mascaras? Some of the best waterproof mascara brands include Maybelline, Sugar, Swiss Beauty and Plum. You can try any one from our list of best mascaras to get started.

Is waterproof mascara better or worse than regular mascara? Waterproof mascaras are made with higher amounts/different types of waxes and silicones that make them better able to resist being broken down by water. Get one that suits your needs the best, waterproof or regular.

Is waterproof mascara hard to remove? Not at all. Use an oil-based makeup remover to remove waterproof mascara in the best way possible. Avoid rubbing or tugging!

How long does waterproof mascara last? It depends on the brand of mascara you’re using. While some waterproof mascaras last for a good 12 hours, others last even more, even as much as upto 24 hours

Can I swim with waterproof mascara? Yes! Since waterproof mascara resists water, you can easily swim with this product on.

