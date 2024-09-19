Myntra Curtain Raiser Deals: Get up to 55% off on premium fragrances, luxury skincare, haircare, makeup, and more

We all love indulging in our skincare sessions, and when we are feeling a little fancy, there is nothing like splurging on a luxury skincare or makeup brand just to get into those premium vibes. While luxury or premium skincare and beauty brands come with a heavy; may be a three-digit price tag attached, how about you get up to 55% off on your loved luxury brands? Myntra curtain raiser deals: Up to 55% off on luxury beauty

Yes, you heard that right! Myntra's Curtain Raiser Deals are currently offering up to 55% off across premium and luxury beauty brands, making it an ideal time to grab discounts on your favourite lipsticks, perfumes, skincare, hair care, and more. The curtain raiser deals are part of Myntra's Big Fashion Festival, which would start September 25 onward.

So, let's grab a sneak peek into the Myntra's curtain raiser deals:



Up to 55% off on luxury perfume for men:

Luxury perfume for men

Splurging in a nice smelling perfume is a luxury in itself. And when you get up to 55% off on the best-selling luxury perfumes; it feels heavenly! Discover irresistible luxury fragrances for men at unbeatable prices. Enjoy up to 55% off on an exclusive range of premium perfumes that are designed to leave a lasting impression. From bold, woody scents to fresh, invigorating notes, there's a fragrance to suit every personality and occasion. You can choose perfumes from luxury brands like CK, Clinique, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana, Police, and many more.

Top luxury perfumes for men:

Police To Be Green Eau De Toilette Spray



AIGNER No.1 Pour Homme EDT



Calvin Klein all Unisex Eau De Toilette Perfume

Paco Rabanne Men 1 Million Royal Eau de Parfum

Clinique Men Happy Cologne Spray



Issey Miyake Men L'Eau D'Issey Pour Homme Eau De Toilette

Brioni Men Intense Eau de Parfum



Salvatore Ferragamo Men Uomo Eau De Toilette



Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Extreme Eau de Parfum



Dolce & Gabbana K Eau de Toilette for Men



Up to 50% off on luxury perfume for women:

Women are fond of fragrances, and there is no denying the fact that the kind of perfume you wear reflects your own personality. So, elevate your elegance and charm with premium brands such as Police, Estee Lauder, GUESS, Versace, Boss, DKNY, and many more brands that are known for their alluring fragrances. Whether you prefer floral, fruity, or musky scents, this collection offers something for every style and mood. Moreover, with up to 50% off on these brands during the big fashion festival, there is no reason to miss out.

Top luxury perfumes for women:

GUESS Woman Bella Vita Eau de Parfum

Estee Lauder Women Beautiful Magnolia Eau De Parfum Spray

Carolina Herrera Women 212 VIP Rose Eau de Parfum

Paco Rabanne Women Olympea Eau de Parfum

Versace Women Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette



Boss Women Ma Vie Eau De Parfum

DKNY Women Bd Golden Delicious Eau de Parfum

Calvin Klien Eternity Women Eau De Parfum

Dolce & Gabbana Women The Only One Eau de Parfum

Chopard Imperiale Iris Malika Eau de Parfum



Up to 25% off on luxury skincare:

Pamper your skin with up to 25% off on luxury skincare products during the Myntra big fashion festival. Choose from a range of high-end moisturizers, serums, cleansers, and treatments, from luxury and premium brands like MAC, YVES, SHISEIDO, Innisfree, and the list is endless. These luxury skincare products are designed to nourish, protect, and rejuvenate your skin. With these exclusive discounts, you can upgrade your skincare routine and achieve that radiant, youthful glow with the best brands in the market. Grab this opportunity to invest in your skin’s health and beauty at a fraction of the price.

Top luxury skincare products:

M.A.C Hyper Real Skin Canvas Balm Moisturizing Cream

Innisfree Perfect 9 Intensive Cream

SHISEIDO Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream

YVES ROCHER Anti-Age Global The Anti-Aging Beautifying Day Cream

Elizabeth Arden Visible Brightening Cica Glow Concentrate

SHISEIDO Waso Color Smart SPF 30 Day Time Moisturizer



Up to 35% off on luxury Hair care:

Time to get salon-like hair at home with these luxury hair care products that are available during the big fashion festival on Myntra at up to 35% off. From nourishing shampoos and conditioners to advanced treatments and hairstyling products, this collection offers the best in hair care innovation. Achieve luscious, healthy, and manageable hair with top-tier brands, all available at incredible discounts. You can pick from luxury brands such as Innisfree, YVES, Forest Essentials, Schwarzkopf, and many more.

Top luxury hair care products:

Innisfree My Hair Recipe Strength Tonic Essence

YVES ROCHER Curls Detangling Cream

Forest Essentials Nourishing Ayurvedic Hair Care Ritual

Schwarzkopf PROFESSIONAL Bonacure Time Restore Shampoo

Godrej Professional Keracare Smooth Renew Shampoo

Up to 15% off on luxury makeup:

Myntra sale on luxury makeup

Upgrade your makeup game with up to 15% off on luxury makeup products on Myntra during the big fashion festival sale. Explore a curated selection of premium foundations, lipsticks, eyeshadows, and more, all designed to give you a flawless, long-lasting finish. You can pick from brands such as SHISEIDO, Elizabeth Arden, Innisfree, and the list is endless. Whether you're looking for everyday essentials or glamorous options for special occasions, now is the time to invest in high-end cosmetics at unbeatable prices.

Top luxury makeup products:

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Sponge-On Cream Makeup Foundation

SHISEIDO 516-Exotic Red ModernMatte Powder Lipstick

SHISEIDO Waso Poreless Matte Primer

Elizabeth Arden Grand Entrance Long-Wear Dramatic Volume Length & Lift Mascara

Innisfree Green Tea Amino Hydrating Cleanse + Hydrate Cleansing Oil



Up to 25% off on luxury men's grooming:

A nicely groomed look is a big turn on. So, enhance your grooming routine with up to 25% off on luxury men's grooming products. Discover premium shaving kits, skincare essentials, beard oils, and more from brands such as TIGI BED, GK, Bath & Body Works, and plenty of more. With this exclusive offer, you can experience the highest level of care and refinement in your daily grooming regimen. Looks sharp, feel confident, and enjoy the benefits of luxurious grooming products at discounted prices.



Top luxury men's grooming products:

Bath & Body Works Men Mahogany Teakwood 3-in-1 shower gel

TIGI BED HEAD Manipulator Matte Hair Wax

Tabac Men Set of Beard Oil Beard Wax

GK HAIR Hair Taming System with Juvexin Leave-In Spray

TIGI BED HEAD Salty Not Sorry Texturizing Salt Hair Spray

Are returns and exchanges allowed during the Big Fashion Festival?

Yes, Myntra typically allows returns and exchanges during the Big Fashion Festival, as per their regular policy. However, it’s advisable to check the return policy for specific products, as some items on deep discounts may have different return conditions.

Can I return luxury beauty products on Myntra?

Myntra's return policy for luxury beauty products varies by item. Generally, unopened and unused products in their original packaging are eligible for returns. However, it’s advisable to check the return policy specific to the product at the time of purchase for clear guidelines.

What brands are available in the luxury beauty category on Myntra?

Myntra offers a range of luxury beauty brands including Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, Bobbi Brown, and Forest Essentials. These brands are known for their high-quality skincare, makeup, and grooming products, designed to offer superior results with premium ingredients and formulations.

