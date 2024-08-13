 Is the Dyson Corrale same as the Dyson Airstrait? A guide to understanding which is the best hair straightener - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
Is the Dyson Corrale same as the Dyson Airstrait? A guide to understanding which is the best hair straightener

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Aug 13, 2024 05:46 PM IST

A complete insight into; which Dyson hair straightener is right for you? Read and compare the Dyson Airstrait to the Dyson Corrale.

With the recent launch of The Dyson Airstrait, everyone is wondering which of the two hair straighteners from Dyson will be the best for them. Between the Dyson Corrale and Dyson Airstrait; one needs to understand the technology used, the hair type they each support and the portability to make a complete and informed decision.

The Dyson Airstrait Vs Dyson Corrale
The Dyson Airstrait Vs Dyson Corrale

To make this process easier, we have listed everything about these fancy hair tools and compared them for you to help you make that decision easily and say goodbye to the confusion of who needs which hair styling tool.

The Dyson Airstrait

1.

Dyson Airstrait™ Hair Straightener. Straightens hair from wet or dry - with air. No hot plates, no heat damage (Prussian Blue/Rich Copper)

What is the Dyson Airstrait and how does it work?

The Dyson Airstrait is a hair tool that combines drying and straightening. It works by using airflow instead of hot plates to straighten hair, making it gentler and reducing heat damage. You can use it on wet hair, which saves time by drying and styling simultaneously. The device helps maintain your hair’s natural volume and shine. It’s a good choice if you prefer a more natural look and want to avoid extreme heat.

 

Specifications of the Dyson Airstrait

FeatureDetails
MaterialAluminium
Wattage1600
FunctionDries and straightens hair simultaneously
Heat TechnologyUses airflow, no hot plates
Temperature SettingPeak temperature: 285 degrees
Styling ResultsCreates natural straight style, maintains volume, protects shine
Suitable for Hair TypeAll hair types

The Dyson Corrale

2.

Dyson Corrale™ Straightener

What is the Dyson Corrale and how does it work?

The Dyson Corrale is a cordless hair straightener that uses flexible manganese copper plates. These plates adapt to your hair, allowing for even styling with less heat. This means less damage compared to traditional straighteners. It has three heat settings and provides up to 30 minutes of use on a full charge. The Corrale heats up quickly and includes an OLED screen for battery level and temperature control. It’s designed to create various hairstyles, including straight, curly, and wavy looks. The cordless feature adds convenience, making it easier to style hair without being tethered to an outlet.

Specifications of the Dyson Corrale

FeatureDetails
Suitable for Hair TypeAll
Power SourceBattery Powered
Heat SettingsThree (330°C, 365°C, 410°C)
Battery LifeUp to 30 minutes of styling
Charging TimeFully recharges in 70 minutes
OLED ScreenDisplays battery level, temperature, and status
Plate MaterialManganese copper alloy
Key FeatureCord-free, intelligent heat control

What are the key differences between The Dyson Corrale and Dyson Airstrait?

Function

FeatureDyson CorraleDyson Airstrait
Primary UseHair straightener, curls, and wavesDrying and straightening simultaneously
Styling TypesStraightening, curling, wavingStraightening with a natural look

Heat Technology

FeatureDyson CorraleDyson Airstrait
Heat MethodFlexible manganese copper platesAirflow, no hot plates
TemperatureAdjustable (330°C, 365°C, 410°C)Peak temperature of 285°C

Usage

FeatureDyson CorraleDyson Airstrait
Hair TypeDry hairWet hair
UsageStraightens, curls, wavesDries and straightens

Cordless vs. Corded

FeatureDyson CorraleDyson Airstrait
DesignCordlessCorded
PortabilityHigh (cord-free)Limited (requires outlet)

Temperature Control

FeatureDyson CorraleDyson Airstrait
ControlPrecise (three settings)Fixed peak temperature
AdjustabilityYesNo

Styling Results

FeatureDyson CorraleDyson Airstrait
ResultsSleek, curls, wavesNatural, voluminous straight
VersatilityHighLimited

Portability

FeatureDyson CorraleDyson Airstrait
Travel ReadyYesNo
Battery LifeUp to 30 minutesNot applicable (corded)

What hair type does the Dyson Airstrait support?

The Dyson Airstrait supports all hair types. It is designed to work effectively on wet hair, making it suitable for those with fine, thick, curly, or straight hair. The tool uses airflow to dry and straighten hair simultaneously, helping to maintain natural volume and shine while minimising heat damage. Its design is intended to be gentle on various hair textures, offering a natural-looking finish. Whether you have wavy, coiled, or straight hair, the Airstrait aims to provide efficient styling without compromising hair health.

 

What hair type does the Dyson Corrale support?

The Dyson Corrale supports all hair types. It is designed to style both thick and fine hair, whether it's straight, wavy, or curly. The straightener features flexible plates that adapt to different hair textures, allowing for smooth straightening, curling, and adding waves. With three heat settings, it provides the flexibility to adjust the temperature according to your hair type and styling needs. The Corrale helps to reduce heat damage by using less heat than traditional straighteners, making it suitable for various hair types while promoting healthier-looking results.

 

Which of the two Dyson hair straighteners is better for curly hair?

For curly hair, the Dyson Corrale is usually the better choice. Its flexible plates adjust to different hair types and can straighten or style curls with more precision. The Corrale offers multiple heat settings, allowing you to choose the right temperature for your curls while minimising damage. Its cordless design adds convenience during styling. On the other hand, the Dyson Airstrait uses airflow to straighten hair, which may not handle tight curls as effectively and is more suited for achieving a natural, straight look.

3.

Dyson Corrale™ Straightener

Which of the two Dyson hair straighteners is better for voluminous hair?

For voluminous hair, the Dyson Airstrait is generally the better option. It uses airflow to style hair, which helps maintain natural volume and shine while straightening. This approach is gentler and avoids flattening the hair, preserving its body. The Airstrait can also handle wet hair, which adds to its ability to keep volume during styling. In contrast, the Dyson Corrale, while versatile and effective, uses heat and plates that might flatten voluminous hair more. Although it can create sleek styles, it may not maintain as much natural volume as the Airstrait.

4.

Dyson Airstrait™ Hair Straightener. Straightens hair from wet or dry - with air. No hot plates, no heat damage (Prussian Blue/Rich Copper)

Which Dyson straightener is better for travel?

The Dyson Corrale is better for travel. It is cordless, meaning you can use it without needing an outlet, which is convenient for different locations. It has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 30 minutes, and it works with universal voltage, so you can charge it anywhere in the world. Its compact size makes it easy to pack. On the other hand, the Dyson Airstrait is corded and needs to be plugged in, making it less portable and less suitable for travel.

 

Who should avoid the Dyson Airwrap and choose a straightener instead?

People who prefer precise straightening and want to avoid spending extra time on drying should consider avoiding the Dyson Airwrap and choose a straightener instead. Also, the Airwrap comes with curling barrels which should only be bought if your goal is to curl your hair as well. If curling your hair (occasionally) is not what you want to do then the Airwrap is not for you.

The Airwrap is a multi-styler that focuses on drying and styling with airflow, which might not provide the sleek, straight results some users need. If you have very curly or frizzy hair and want a tool specifically for straightening with precise control and heat, a dedicated straightener like the Dyson Corrale or Dyson Airstrait might be a better choice.

5.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler (Prussian Blue/Copper), Intelligent Heat Control - Long, 1300 Watts

Dyson Airstrait

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Dries and straightens hair simultaneouslyLess effective for creating curls or waves
Minimises heat damage by using airflow instead of platesMay not provide the sleek, straight results some users need
Maintains natural hair volume and shineA fixed peak temperature of 285°C may not suit all hair types
Ideal for use on wet hair, saving timeCorded design limits portability and travel convenience
Gentle on hair, suitable for all hair typesMay not handle very curly or frizzy hair as effectively

Dyson Corrale

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Cordless design allows for more freedom and portabilityBattery life may be insufficient for some users (up to 30 minutes)
Adjustable heat settings for precise styling controlHeavier than some other straighteners due to the battery
Flexible plates reduce heat damage and provide versatile styling optionsHigher price compared to some other straighteners
Quick heat-up time and effective on various hair typesNot as effective for drying wet hair as it is designed for dry hair
Universal voltage makes it travel-friendlyThe need to recharge may be inconvenient for extended use

Understanding the various Dyson hair styling tools

FeatureDyson CorraleDyson AirstraitDyson Airwrap
Primary FunctionStraightening, curling, and wavingDrying and straightening hair simultaneouslyCurling, waving, smoothing, and volumizing
Heat TechnologyFlexible manganese copper plates with adjustable heat settingsAirflow with a peak temperature of 285°CAirflow with no traditional heat settings
UsageDry hair onlyWet hairDamp hair
PortabilityCordless, travel-friendlyCorded, less portableCorded, less portable
VersatilityHigh versatility for different stylesLess versatile, mainly for straighteningHigh versatility for various styles

More Dyson tools for you to explore:

Dyson WashG1 has launched. Read all about it and the top alternatives

A head-to-head comparison of Dyson air purifiers and other top alternatives available in the market: An analysis

How to choose the best robot vacuum cleaner: A comparison of Ecovacs and Dreame

Robot vacuum cleaners: How to buy a modern cleaning device for a spotless home

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Is the Dyson Corrale same as the Dyson Airstrait? A guide to understanding which is the best hair straightener
© 2024 HindustanTimes
