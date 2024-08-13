Is the Dyson Corrale same as the Dyson Airstrait? A guide to understanding which is the best hair straightener

With the recent launch of The Dyson Airstrait, everyone is wondering which of the two hair straighteners from Dyson will be the best for them. Between the Dyson Corrale and Dyson Airstrait; one needs to understand the technology used, the hair type they each support and the portability to make a complete and informed decision. The Dyson Airstrait Vs Dyson Corrale

To make this process easier, we have listed everything about these fancy hair tools and compared them for you to help you make that decision easily and say goodbye to the confusion of who needs which hair styling tool.

The Dyson Airstrait

What is the Dyson Airstrait and how does it work?

The Dyson Airstrait is a hair tool that combines drying and straightening. It works by using airflow instead of hot plates to straighten hair, making it gentler and reducing heat damage. You can use it on wet hair, which saves time by drying and styling simultaneously. The device helps maintain your hair’s natural volume and shine. It’s a good choice if you prefer a more natural look and want to avoid extreme heat.

Specifications of the Dyson Airstrait

Feature Details Material Aluminium Wattage 1600 Function Dries and straightens hair simultaneously Heat Technology Uses airflow, no hot plates Temperature Setting Peak temperature: 285 degrees Styling Results Creates natural straight style, maintains volume, protects shine Suitable for Hair Type All hair types

The Dyson Corrale

What is the Dyson Corrale and how does it work?

The Dyson Corrale is a cordless hair straightener that uses flexible manganese copper plates. These plates adapt to your hair, allowing for even styling with less heat. This means less damage compared to traditional straighteners. It has three heat settings and provides up to 30 minutes of use on a full charge. The Corrale heats up quickly and includes an OLED screen for battery level and temperature control. It’s designed to create various hairstyles, including straight, curly, and wavy looks. The cordless feature adds convenience, making it easier to style hair without being tethered to an outlet.

Specifications of the Dyson Corrale

Feature Details Suitable for Hair Type All Power Source Battery Powered Heat Settings Three (330°C, 365°C, 410°C) Battery Life Up to 30 minutes of styling Charging Time Fully recharges in 70 minutes OLED Screen Displays battery level, temperature, and status Plate Material Manganese copper alloy Key Feature Cord-free, intelligent heat control

What are the key differences between The Dyson Corrale and Dyson Airstrait?

Function

Feature Dyson Corrale Dyson Airstrait Primary Use Hair straightener, curls, and waves Drying and straightening simultaneously Styling Types Straightening, curling, waving Straightening with a natural look

Heat Technology

Feature Dyson Corrale Dyson Airstrait Heat Method Flexible manganese copper plates Airflow, no hot plates Temperature Adjustable (330°C, 365°C, 410°C) Peak temperature of 285°C

Usage

Feature Dyson Corrale Dyson Airstrait Hair Type Dry hair Wet hair Usage Straightens, curls, waves Dries and straightens

Cordless vs. Corded

Feature Dyson Corrale Dyson Airstrait Design Cordless Corded Portability High (cord-free) Limited (requires outlet)

Temperature Control

Feature Dyson Corrale Dyson Airstrait Control Precise (three settings) Fixed peak temperature Adjustability Yes No

Styling Results

Feature Dyson Corrale Dyson Airstrait Results Sleek, curls, waves Natural, voluminous straight Versatility High Limited

Portability

Feature Dyson Corrale Dyson Airstrait Travel Ready Yes No Battery Life Up to 30 minutes Not applicable (corded)

What hair type does the Dyson Airstrait support?

The Dyson Airstrait supports all hair types. It is designed to work effectively on wet hair, making it suitable for those with fine, thick, curly, or straight hair. The tool uses airflow to dry and straighten hair simultaneously, helping to maintain natural volume and shine while minimising heat damage. Its design is intended to be gentle on various hair textures, offering a natural-looking finish. Whether you have wavy, coiled, or straight hair, the Airstrait aims to provide efficient styling without compromising hair health.

What hair type does the Dyson Corrale support?

The Dyson Corrale supports all hair types. It is designed to style both thick and fine hair, whether it's straight, wavy, or curly. The straightener features flexible plates that adapt to different hair textures, allowing for smooth straightening, curling, and adding waves. With three heat settings, it provides the flexibility to adjust the temperature according to your hair type and styling needs. The Corrale helps to reduce heat damage by using less heat than traditional straighteners, making it suitable for various hair types while promoting healthier-looking results.

Which of the two Dyson hair straighteners is better for curly hair?

For curly hair, the Dyson Corrale is usually the better choice. Its flexible plates adjust to different hair types and can straighten or style curls with more precision. The Corrale offers multiple heat settings, allowing you to choose the right temperature for your curls while minimising damage. Its cordless design adds convenience during styling. On the other hand, the Dyson Airstrait uses airflow to straighten hair, which may not handle tight curls as effectively and is more suited for achieving a natural, straight look.

Which of the two Dyson hair straighteners is better for voluminous hair?

For voluminous hair, the Dyson Airstrait is generally the better option. It uses airflow to style hair, which helps maintain natural volume and shine while straightening. This approach is gentler and avoids flattening the hair, preserving its body. The Airstrait can also handle wet hair, which adds to its ability to keep volume during styling. In contrast, the Dyson Corrale, while versatile and effective, uses heat and plates that might flatten voluminous hair more. Although it can create sleek styles, it may not maintain as much natural volume as the Airstrait.

Which Dyson straightener is better for travel?

The Dyson Corrale is better for travel. It is cordless, meaning you can use it without needing an outlet, which is convenient for different locations. It has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 30 minutes, and it works with universal voltage, so you can charge it anywhere in the world. Its compact size makes it easy to pack. On the other hand, the Dyson Airstrait is corded and needs to be plugged in, making it less portable and less suitable for travel.

Who should avoid the Dyson Airwrap and choose a straightener instead?

People who prefer precise straightening and want to avoid spending extra time on drying should consider avoiding the Dyson Airwrap and choose a straightener instead. Also, the Airwrap comes with curling barrels which should only be bought if your goal is to curl your hair as well. If curling your hair (occasionally) is not what you want to do then the Airwrap is not for you.

The Airwrap is a multi-styler that focuses on drying and styling with airflow, which might not provide the sleek, straight results some users need. If you have very curly or frizzy hair and want a tool specifically for straightening with precise control and heat, a dedicated straightener like the Dyson Corrale or Dyson Airstrait might be a better choice.

Dyson Airstrait

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dries and straightens hair simultaneously Less effective for creating curls or waves Minimises heat damage by using airflow instead of plates May not provide the sleek, straight results some users need Maintains natural hair volume and shine A fixed peak temperature of 285°C may not suit all hair types Ideal for use on wet hair, saving time Corded design limits portability and travel convenience Gentle on hair, suitable for all hair types May not handle very curly or frizzy hair as effectively

Dyson Corrale

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Cordless design allows for more freedom and portability Battery life may be insufficient for some users (up to 30 minutes) Adjustable heat settings for precise styling control Heavier than some other straighteners due to the battery Flexible plates reduce heat damage and provide versatile styling options Higher price compared to some other straighteners Quick heat-up time and effective on various hair types Not as effective for drying wet hair as it is designed for dry hair Universal voltage makes it travel-friendly The need to recharge may be inconvenient for extended use

Understanding the various Dyson hair styling tools

Feature Dyson Corrale Dyson Airstrait Dyson Airwrap Primary Function Straightening, curling, and waving Drying and straightening hair simultaneously Curling, waving, smoothing, and volumizing Heat Technology Flexible manganese copper plates with adjustable heat settings Airflow with a peak temperature of 285°C Airflow with no traditional heat settings Usage Dry hair only Wet hair Damp hair Portability Cordless, travel-friendly Corded, less portable Corded, less portable Versatility High versatility for different styles Less versatile, mainly for straightening High versatility for various styles

