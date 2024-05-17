Dyson WashG1 has been launched;Read all about it and the top alternatives available in India

We all want to own that ultimate cleaning machine that can help us get through the trivial task of cleaning our homes and office spaces quickly. And who wouldn’t love a solution that works flawlessly and also resolves the issue of needing human help to sustain a clean space and home? With its latest launch, Dyson seems to have offered a solution that will not only help us clean our homes faster but also separate our dry and wet dirt without any hassle. Imagine a smart vacuum that will not result in a gooey mess in its dirt tank. Dyson Wash G1 launches with the best features you can ask in a wet and dry vacuum cleaner(dyson.com)

Dyson has established itself as a leading brand in the vacuum cleaner industry, renowned for its innovative technology and commitment to quality. With a track record of pioneering advancements in cleaning technology, Dyson has earned a reputation as a top choice for consumers seeking powerful and reliable vacuum cleaners.

The Dyson WashG1

Dyson's latest innovation, the Dyson WashG1, marks a significant advancement in floorcare technology, promising to revolutionize the way we approach wet cleaning. With its cutting-edge features and thoughtful design, this new addition to the Dyson lineup aims to simplify household chores and deliver superior cleaning performance. It will also make cleaning up after using your vacuum cleaner very easy with two cylinders that store wet and dry waste separately avoiding mixed waste that cannot be disposed off with ease.

How does the Dyson WashG1 work?

The Dyson WashG1 operates through a sophisticated combination of dual-purpose rollers, and advanced hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies. These rollers effectively pick up both wet and dry debris while automatically separating them for hygienic maintenance. Users can customize the hydration level based on debris type and flooring, ensuring optimal cleaning results. After each use, the WashG1's self-cleaning mode flushes the system with clean water, preparing it for the next cleaning session. With motors in each roller and technology borrowed from the Dyson Omni-glide, the WashG1 offers effortless manoeuvrability and thorough cleaning from corner to corner, setting a new standard in wet cleaning technology.

Top Features of the Dyson WashG1 that everyone is talking about:

Dual-purpose rollers: Equipped with two individually powered rollers, the Dyson WashG1 effectively picks up both wet and dry debris, providing a comprehensive cleaning solution for hard floors.

Hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies: By combining these advanced technologies, the WashG1 removes dirt and stains while automatically separating wet and dry waste for hygienic maintenance.

Customized hydration control: Users can adjust the hydration level based on debris type and flooring, ensuring optimal cleaning results tailored to their specific needs.

Self-cleaning mode: After each use, the WashG1's self-cleaning mode flushes the system with clean water, preparing it for the next cleaning session.

Manoeuvrability and edge-to-edge cleaning: With motors in each roller and technology borrowed from the Dyson Omni-glide, the WashG1 offers effortless manoeuvrability and thorough cleaning from corner to corner.

When will the Dyson WashG1 be available in India?

The Dyson WashG1 is not available in India but is expected to be launched in India as well. It will offer Indian consumers access to its advanced cleaning capabilities. For updates on availability, interested customers can visit Dyson's official website.

Specifications of the Dyson Wash G1:

Specification Details Coverage Area Up to 290 square meters Clean Water Tank Capacity 1 litre Dirty Water Tank Capacity 0.8 litre Roller Filament Density 64,800 filaments per square centimetre Hydration Modes Low, medium, high Sensitivity Settings Three additional settings per mode Self-Cleaning Mode Yes Maneuverability Casters for balance and weight support Availability Not available in India, expected to be launched soon

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Highly efficient wet and dry cleaning: The Dyson Wash G1 offers effective cleaning of both wet and dry debris in one go, making it convenient for households. High price point: The Dyson Wash G1 may be expensive compared to other wet and dry vacuum cleaners in the market. Advanced separation technology: With its pioneering separation technology, the Dyson Wash G1 ensures hygienic disposal and maintenance, reducing the hassle of cleaning the machine. Limited availability: As a new product, the Dyson Wash G1 may have limited availability initially, making it harder to purchase. Customizable hydration control: Users can adjust the hydration level based on debris type and flooring, ensuring optimal cleaning results tailored to their specific needs. Maintenance requirements: While the Dyson Wash G1 offers self-cleaning mode and easy maintenance features, some users may find it cumbersome to maintain over time.

Loved the Dyson WashG1? Here are some top contenders in vacuum cleaners from Dyson that you can get your hands on in India:

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners are the most sought-after vacuum cleaners everywhere. These are specifically designed to manage both wet and dry dirt making it easy to attend to coffee spills, wet food spills and more. With this advanced technology, cleaning has become a much easier task daily and makes it very manageable for people with kids and pets where spills and drops are a frequent issue.

Benefits of wet and dry vacuum cleaners:

1. Wet and dry vacuum cleaners offer the convenience of handling both liquid spills and dry debris, eliminating the need for multiple cleaning devices. This versatility makes them suitable for a wide range of cleaning tasks in homes, offices, workshops, and commercial spaces.

2. These vacuum cleaners effectively remove wet spills, such as water, beverages, or pet accidents, along with dry dirt, dust, and debris.

3. By effectively removing liquid messes and dry contaminants, wet and dry vacuum cleaners help maintain a clean and hygienic environment.

Our top 6 picks for wet and dry vacuum cleaners in India which are also the best alternatives to the Dyson WashG1 are:

1. INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner effortlessly tackles both wet and dry messes, making it perfect for everyday cleaning tasks at home. Its powerful 1200-watt motor ensures efficient suction, while the 7-meter hose provides ample reach. Lightweight and compact, it's ideal for anyone seeking hassle-free cleaning solutions.

Specifications of INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner:

Capacity: 10 litres

Hose length: 7 Metres

Wattage: 1200 Watts

Special features: Wet/Dry, Lightweight

2. AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner simplifies home cleaning with its powerful 1600 Watts motor and 21-litre tank capacity. Featuring a blower function and HEPA filter, it effortlessly tackles dust and debris on hard floors. With a durable stainless steel body and included accessories, it's perfect for households seeking efficient cleaning solutions.

Specifications of AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner:

Capacity: 21 litres

Wattage: 1600 Watts

Special features: Wheels, Blower Function

3. KARCHER Wd 3 V-17/4/20 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The KARCHER Wd 3 V-17/4/20 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner combines German engineering with efficient cleaning capabilities. With its 17-litre capacity and blower function, it effortlessly tackles wet and dry messes. Compact and energy-efficient, it's ideal for households seeking powerful yet convenient cleaning solutions.

Specifications of KARCHER Wd 3 V-17/4/20 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner:

Capacity: 17 litres

Hose length: 2 Metres

Wattage: 1000 Watts

Special features: Compact, Blower Function

4. Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo

The Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo is a versatile cleaning solution for homes, boasting 1400 Watts of power and a 20-litre tank capacity. With its powerful suction and blower function, it effortlessly tackles both wet and dry messes. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to handle and comes with six accessories for added convenience.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo Vacuum Cleaner:

Capacity: 20 litres

Wattage: 1400 Watts

Special features: Wet/Dry, Lightweight, Powerful Suction, Compact, HEPA

5. BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner simplify cleaning with its powerful 1000W motor and 8-litre tank capacity. Ideal for all floor types, it effortlessly tackles dust, water, and daily waste. With its bagless design and included accessories, it's a convenient solution for efficient home cleaning.

Specifications of BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner:

Capacity: 8 litres

Wattage: 1000 Watts

Special features: Wet/Dry

6. American MICRONIC Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The American MICRONIC Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile cleaning solution with a powerful 1600 Watts motor and 21-litre stainless steel tank. Its blower function makes it perfect for indoor and outdoor use, while the HEPA filter ensures efficient filtration of particles. With its large capacity and included accessories, it's ideal for various cleaning tasks at home and beyond.

Specifications of American MICRONIC Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner:

Capacity: 21 litres

Hose length: 5 Feet

Wattage: 1600 Watts

Special features: Wet/Dry, Bag, HEPA

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners available in India A similar feature to Dyson WashG1 Standout feature beyond Dyson WashG1 INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Wet/Dry Functionality Lightweight Design AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Wet/Dry Functionality Stainless Steel Body KARCHER Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Wet/Dry Functionality German Engineered Technology Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo Vacuum Cleaner Wet/Dry Functionality Available in India BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Wet/Dry Functionality Budget price point American MICRONIC Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Wet/Dry Functionality HEPA Filtration

While the much-awaited Dyson WashG1 is set to make waves in the cleaning industry, its launch and potentially high price tag might not favour some consumers. Thankfully, there are excellent alternatives available in the market, like the wet and dry vacuum cleaners listed above. These alternatives offer exceptional cleaning capabilities at a more accessible price point, making them a practical choice for budget-conscious consumers.

