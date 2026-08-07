FIR registered day after 3 killed in crash on Delhi Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad

Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified vehicle driver for allegedly causing the death of three people in an early Wednesday morning accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway stretch near Bhojpur in Ghaziabad, officials said on Thursday. The men on a bike were killed after they allegedly crashed into the rear of an unidentified vehicle. (HT Photo)

The men on a bike were killed after they allegedly crashed into the rear of an unidentified vehicle. Police identified the victims as Raj Kumar, 25, a resident of Kankrola village in Haryana’s Gurugram and native of Nanau in Aligarh; his relative, Gyan Prakash, 26, a resident of Kalai in Aligarh; and their friend, Pradeep Kumar, 24.

On a complaint by Rameshwar Singh, the father of Raj Kumar, an FIR was registered under BNS Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving on public way) at Bhojpur police station.

“We are yet to trace the vehicle. The incident happened around 4.30am and it was too dark, while several vehicles passed by. Our teams are scanning the CCTV footage from the stretch,” ACP (Modinagar) Bhaskar Verma told HT.

The ACP on Wednesday said a rotating camera at the site was facing a different direction when the incident occurred.

Police had on Wednesday said that the deceased were not Kanwariyas, pilgrims who undertake the Kanwar Yatra, had no belongings with them and were wearing general clothes.

However, Raj Kumar’s father denied the claim. “Late on Tuesday night, my son took money from his mother to go to Haridwar for the Kanwar Yatra. The motorcycle belonged to Gyan Prakash’s relatives. They were going for the Kanwar yatra, otherwise, there was no reason for them to be on the expressway so early in the morning,” he said.