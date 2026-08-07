Noida: Agency selected for construction of exit ramps on Bhangel Road

The Noida Authority on Thursday said that it has selected an agency to construct entry and exit ramps on the Bhangel Elevated Road to improve connectivity for residents of nearby sectors and residential areas. The 4.5km elevated road, which stretches from Agahpur pump in Sector 51 to Noida SEZ, lacked exit loops since it opened in November last year. The project was announced in July and is estimated to cost ₹51.84 crore. It will be ready by August 2028, said officials. (HT Archive)

The project was announced in July and is estimated to cost ₹51.84 crore. It will be ready by August 2028, said officials.

It was taken up after demand from residents in the surrounding area — sectors 41, 42, 47, 48, 107 and the 7x cluster (sectors 74 through 79) with a population of nearly 200,000 — unable to use the route.

AK Arora, general manager, Noida Authority, said, “The project aims to provide access to the elevated corridor from nearby sectors. The Authority had floated a tender for the construction of loop ramps measuring 7.5 metres wide and about 500 metres long. The financial bids have now been opened. We have selected an agency to develop the project in two years.”

Under the proposed route, a diamond-shaped interchange will connect Vishwakarma Road near Sunworld Vanalika in Sector 107. It will have four ramps in a diamond configuration to enable continuous traffic flow and reduce congestion, said officials.

Proposed in 2013, construction of the elevated road began only in June 2020 with the original December 2022 deadline pushed repeatedly due to funding gaps, design changes and slow approvals.

The six-lane flyover, built at ₹608 crore, cuts travel time between Noida and Dadri from nearly 40 minutes to about five, said officials.