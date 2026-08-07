Delhi govt begins process to appoint DERC chairperson

New Delhi: The Delhi government has initiated the process of appointing a new chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) and already interviewed eligible candidates for the post, officials aware of the development said on Thursday. Notably, in May, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the Delhi government to appoint the DERC chairperson and two members within two months. (Hindustan Times)

In June, the power department had invited applications for the posts of chairperson and two members, with July 3 as the deadline. A total of 231 applications were received for the three vacancies, said officials.

“Interviews for the post of chairperson were conducted last Saturday while the interviews for the two member positions are scheduled to be held this Saturday,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

Notably, in May, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the Delhi government to appoint the DERC chairperson and two members within two months.

The government informed the apex court in the same month that it had constituted a selection committee, and this month, the government has informed it to have initiated the appointment process, said officials.

According to another official, all three appointments are expected to be finalised within next four to six weeks.

A three-member selection committee, constituted by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu to shortlist candidates, is headed by Justice S.L. Bhayana, a retired judge of the Delhi High Court. The others comprise Delhi chief secretary Rajeev Verma and Ghanshyam Prasad, the chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority. After shortlisting candidates, the panel will forward its recommendations to the LG for approval.

The chairperson and members will serve a five-year term or until they attain the age of 65, whichever is earlier. They will receive a fixed monthly remuneration of ₹2.25 lakh, adjusted against any pension they may already be drawing.

Notably, the post of DERC chairperson has been vacant since Justice Umesh Kumar retired in July 2025, just months after taking charge in March that year. His predecessor, Justice (retd) Jayant Nath, who had been appointed as pro-tem DERC chairperson by the apex court, stepped down following formation of the new government in the Capital.