Weekend Planner (October 3 and 4): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Drishyam 3
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat
Prem Keetanu
Cast: Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi
Baththa
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Lijomol Jose
Digger
Cast: Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller
Verity
Cast: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett
BITE STOP
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
India in a glass
Where: Cafe Delhi Heights, all outlets
Time: Noon to Midnight
Coffee Hangout
Where: ORO, Good Earth Business Bay 2, Sector 58, Gurugram
Time: 9am to 8pm
PLAY DATE
SATURDAY
Chuppi & 12 Chehre Ek Faisla
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
Time: 3pm
SUNDAY
Who Gives A S***?? Ft. Jeeveshu Ahluwalia
Where: House of Arts, G-16B, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar
Time: 8.30pm
Arz Kiya Hai Ft. Mukul Sharma — A Poetry & Storytelling Show
Where: Hideout Studio, 1 Anupam Complex, Saket
Time: 4pm
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav
Where: Purana Qila (Old Fort), Mathura Road
Time: 6.30pm
GROOVE IT
SATURDAY
Gurdas Maan in Concert
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
Time: 7pm
Sarpdansh & Big Scratch Live
Where: Odella, A-3, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Green Park Extension
Time: 7pm
SUNDAY
Raahgiri Day Ft. Euphoria Band
Where: Central Park, Connaught Place
Time: 7am to 10am
POWER HOUR
SATURDAY
Play4Passion Badminton Championship 2026
Where: Smashtress, 6, Makanpur, Nyay Khand I, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad
Time: 3pm
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction