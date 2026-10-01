Alia Bhatt and ‘smooth operator’ F1 driver Carlos Sainz reunite for L’Oréal Paris Italian ad promo, internet calls it the ‘best collab ever’. Watch.

Now, an advertising campaign that they seem to have shot together at the time is being aired on Italian television. In the new ad, which is going viral on social media and being shared by fans, the two are promoting L’Oréal Paris Elvive, the brand’s popular global haircare range designed to address different hair concerns, including damage, dryness, and lack of shine.

The two stars first grabbed attention with their L’Oréal Paris collaboration at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The brand brought together several of its global ambassadors for a campaign reel featuring Alia, Carlos and fellow F1 driver Charles Leclerc.

Alia Bhatt and Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz are an unlikely pairing, but that is exactly what has caught fans’ attention. The Bollywood actor and Spanish racing driver have come together for a L’Oréal Paris campaign that is now airing on Italian television. Both Alia and Carlos are global ambassadors for the beauty brand, but seeing them share the screen has still come as a surprise to fans. The campaign brings together Alia’s Bollywood following and Carlos' Formula 1 fanbase, creating a crossover that has quickly entered online conversations.

Internet reacts The campaign has also sparked plenty of reactions on X, formerly Twitter. Fans have been sharing clips and comments about seeing Alia alongside Carlos, with some clearly more jealous than others.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "They keep pairing Carlos with Indian baddies in these ads 😭" Another reacted, "Bruuuh this is so cool I wanna see it all 😭." One fan jokingly summed up their feelings about the pairing, writing, "My girl Alia with smooth operator I'm jealous of you girl!!!"

Some fans have even called the collaboration the "best collab ever", with the unusual combination becoming one of the main talking points around the campaign.