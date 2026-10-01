From Special Ops to A Shop for Killers: 6 intriguing crime thriller OTT series on JioHotstar to add to your binge watchlist

Want a crime thriller that keeps you guessing until the very end? JioHotstar has plenty of options, from undercover missions and organised crime to revenge stories and murder mysteries. While some keep the pace fast with plenty of action, others take their time building the suspense. If you are in the mood for a gripping binge, here are six shows to add to your watchlist. 6 gripping thriller dramas on JioHotstar, from Special Ops to The Worst of Evil. 1. Special Ops The Hindi-language web series stars Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Saiyami Kher, and Muzamil Ibrahim. Special Ops centres on Himmat Singh, a RAW officer who has spent years looking for a connection between a series of terrorist attacks. He is convinced that the same mastermind is behind attacks carried out over nearly two decades, including the 2001 Parliament attack. Himmat’s theory leads him to quietly assemble a team of agents and send them to different parts of the world, including the Middle East and Kashmir. As they gather intelligence and follow leads, the investigation takes them closer to the man Himmat has been trying to find for years. The series shifts between locations and characters, gradually revealing how the different pieces of the investigation fit together.

2. The Worst of Evil Starring Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Im Se Mi, and Bibi, this K-drama takes viewers back to 1990s Seoul, where police officer Park Jun Mo is sent undercover to infiltrate the Gangnam Union. The criminal organisation is expanding its drug trade across South Korea, China and Japan, making Jun Mo’s assignment all the more dangerous. His job is to get close to the gang’s leader, Jung Gi Cheol, earn his trust and gather enough information to bring the organisation down. But the longer Jun Mo stays undercover, the harder it becomes to keep his real identity hidden. The situation takes a more personal turn when he discovers that his wife has a connection to Gi Cheol, putting both his mission and his personal life at risk.

3. Aarya This Hindi-language crime drama stars Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, and Namit Das which has had three seasons. Aarya Sareen’s life changes overnight when her husband is murdered, forcing her to confront a side of her family’s life that she knew little about. She soon learns that they were involved in the illegal drug trade, pulling her into a world she had spent her life staying away from. With her children’s safety at stake, Aarya realises she can no longer remain on the sidelines. She steps into the business, takes on powerful enemies and sets out to find those responsible for her husband’s death. The series tracks her transformation from a protective mother into a woman willing to take control and do whatever it takes to keep her family safe.

4. A Shop for Killers This Korean-language thriller stars Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Jun, Seo Hyun Woo, Jo Han Sun and Park Ji Bin. The story follows Jung Ji An, whose life is turned upside down after the sudden death of her uncle and guardian, Jung Jin Man. What initially appears to be a suicide soon raises questions when Ji An returns home and starts going through his belongings. She soon discovers that her uncle had been hiding a dangerous secret. He was secretly running an online shopping mall on the dark web that supplied weapons and equipment to professional killers. Before Ji An can fully understand what he was involved in, armed mercenaries arrive at the house, putting her life in immediate danger. With nowhere to run, Ji An is forced to fall back on the unusual survival training her uncle gave her while she was growing up. As she fights to stay alive, she also starts looking for answers about his mysterious past and the circumstances surrounding his death. Season 2 takes the story further, revealing more about Jin Man and his secrets while Ji An continues to fight for her own survival.