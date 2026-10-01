Hrithik Roshan drops unseen mushy pics with GF Saba Azad on their 5th anniversary, ex-wife Sussanne Khan calls it sweet
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are celebrating five years together with a heartfelt Instagram post showcasing their love and happiest moments.
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, actor-singer Saba Azad, are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. Over the years, their bond has often made headlines, from family gatherings to red-carpet appearances. Recently, Hrithik and Saba completed five years and to mark the special day, Hrithik treated fans to a heartfelt social media post celebrating their romance.
What Hrithik shared
Hrithik took to his Instagram and shared a series of intimate and love-filled moments with Saba. In one picture, the two held each other close on the beach at sunset. In a second picture, they sneaked a selfie on a riverside during what seems to be a vacation recently. In the caption, Hrithik wrote, “It's our birthday. HAPPY 5th my love.”
In the comments section, Hrithik's ex-wife commented, “Soooo sweeet ❤️❤️happy anniversary 🥰🥰.”
About Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's relationship
Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan. However, they both divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. In 2022, Hrithik made his relationship with Saba Azad public by sharing a picture with her on social media. Since then, they have been quite vocal about their relationship and often shared pictures from their vacations together.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's recent work
Hrithik was most recently seen in War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also featured Jr NTR in lead role alongside Kiara Advani. The sixth instalment in YRF spy universe received mixed-to-negative reviews from the critics and earned only ₹ 364.35 crore worldwide at the box office. He will next be making his directorial debut with Krrish 3.
Saba, on the other hand, was last seen in Songs of Paradise. The film also featured Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani in lead roles along with Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from this, she is also a part of Anurag Kashyap's thriller crime drama, Bandar. The film stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles alongside Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Raj B. Shetty and Riddhi Sen in supporting roles. The film premiered at 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and released in theatres in June. It is available to watch on Zee5.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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