Jim Carrey, 64, secretly marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah; actor ties knot for third time after years of keeping romance private

Hollywood star Jim Carrey has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Min Ah. A spokesperson for the 64-year-old actor confirmed the marriage to PEOPLE on Wednesday, September 30. The couple has largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, making their public appearances together relatively rare. Their marriage comes seven months after they were photographed together in France while attending the César Awards. Jim Carrey and Min Ah at the 51st Cesar Film Awards in February 2026. (Getty Images.)

Jim Carrey’s sweet tribute to Min Ah During the César Awards, Jim spoke about Min Ah from the stage, referring to her as his “companion” in a speech he delivered entirely in French. He thanked his family during his speech, including his daughter Jane and grandson Jackson, before turning to Min Ah.

“Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah,” he said in French, as his daughter, grandson and girlfriend received ovations from the crowd. “I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father, Percy Joseph Carrey who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter.”

Jim and Min Ah have reportedly been together for at least a few years. In February 2022, Just Jared published photographs of the couple leaving a charity comedy show hosted by Judd Apatow at Largo in Los Angeles.

The actor has otherwise stayed fairly quiet about his personal life. In April 2022, while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2, he spoke to Access Hollywood about the possibility of stepping away from acting and spending more time enjoying a quieter life. When asked if he was serious, he replied, “I'm being fairly serious.”

“It depends,” he explained. “If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break.”

He also spoke about how much he enjoyed life away from the demands of Hollywood, particularly painting, spending time with his family and focusing on his spiritual life. “I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough,” he said.

Carrey’s previous marriages and relationships Before Min Ah, the actor was in a relationship with his Kidding co-star Ginger Gonzaga. The two made their first red carpet appearance together in January 2019 at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood, California. By October that year, Us Weekly reported that the pair had separated after less than a year together.

The Mask star was previously married to Lauren Holly, his Dumb and Dumber co-star. They married in 1996 and divorced the following year. His first marriage was to Melissa Womer, with whom he shares daughter Jane. They were married from 1987 to 1995.