Magic: The Gathering teams up with Sonic the Hedgehog for Secret Lair crossover. All you need to know

Magic: The Gathering, a collectable card game from Hasbro, is all set to roll out three new card collections in collaboration with Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog. These will be based on the highly popular Sonic universe, Variety reported. This comes after Magic: The Gathering witnessed several Secret Lair crossovers in 2025, from popular ones like SpongeBob to Deadpool. Magic: The Gathering teams up with Sonic the Hedgehog for Secret Lair crossover

As part of the latest partnership, fans will soon get to witness several of the Sonic the Hedgehog characters reimagined as Magic: The Gathering cards.

The Secret Lair card sets will be one-off, limited-time offerings from the two brands. These remain different from the main cycle of Magic cards, which Wizards of the Coast has been releasing on a regular basis.

Among these is the all-new Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes collection. A description for the same, according to Variety, stated that the drop will feature seven new designs in total. These will help bring the popular Sonic the Hedgehog characters to life.

“Wizards of the Coast paired the new card designs with original art, including some from fan-favourite Sonic artists doing their first-ever work for Magic: The Gathering cards,” it added.

Among the Sonic the Hedgehog characters who have been featured in the seven cards under the Secret Lair collection are Sonic the Hedgehog, Super State and Shadow the Hedgehog.

Other famous characters include Miles Prower, Dr. Eggman, Amy Rose and Knuckles the Echidna.

Apart from Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes, the other two collections under Secret Lair include Secret Lair x Sonic: Turbo Gear and Secret Lair x Sonic: Chasing Adventure.

How to get them?

Fans will be able to get their hands on the Secret Lair collections from 9 AM PT on July 14. These will be made available at MagicSecretLair.com.

For Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes, people will have to pay $39.99 for the standard edition and $49.99 for the foil version.

Similarly, the standard edition of Secret Lair x Sonic: Chasing Adventure can be purchased for $29.99, and $39.99 is set for the foil version. The same pricing applies to Secret Lair x Sonic: Turbo Gear -- $29.99 for standard and $39.99 for foil.

FAQs:

1. Which Sonic the Hedgehog characters will be featured in the Secret Lair collection?

These include Sonic the Hedgehog, Super State, Shadow the Hedgehog, Amy Rose, Knuckles the Echidna, Miles Prower and Dr. Eggman.

2. How to purchase the Secret Lair collection?

Fans can buy the new cards from MagicSecretLair.com.

3. What is Magic: The Gathering?

It is a collectable and digital trading card game.