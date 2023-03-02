Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic takes fans on a nostalgic trip back to the original set

Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic, a revival of the original Pokemon TCG experience, was announced during the annual Pokemon Day live-stream on Monday (27 February, 2023). The Pokemon Company revealed that the Classic set is a non-tournament legal set, which features three pre-constructed decks centred around the original final evolution: Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise.

Each of the decks includes 60 cards, and new cards like Lugia ex, Ho-Oh ex, and Suicune ex will be added to the mix to allow for new ways to play. A teaser video was shown during the live-stream, which revealed the black briefcase-looking setup used to play the game, complete with special damage counters.

The case opens up into a play area with designated card zones, and some of the cards that will be included in the set were briefly shown. All the cards looked identical to those found in the Pokemon TCG Base Set from 1999.

A foldable game board designed for two players with designated card placement zones, a toolbox that stores all game accessories including metal orbs, stackable damage counters, and status markers as tokens, and themed deck boxes with Poké Ball card sleeves will be included in the upcoming release of the Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic.

The set aims to target the nostalgia of individuals who grew up playing the game and now have the opportunity to relive their childhood memories. However, the release date and price of the set have not been disclosed yet.

Additionally, it is important to note that this classic set is not the only release, as there has been a leak about the full re-issue of the original 150 Base Set cards earlier this year, but it remains uncertain if booster packs of these cards will be available for purchase or tournament legal in competitive play.