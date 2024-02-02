Jim Carrey officially returns as Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Despite previously hinting at retirement, Jim Carrey is officially returning to Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The 62-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik in the third film of the Sonic franchise, per Variety. The film, directed by Jeff Fowler, is scheduled to be released on December 20. Alongside Carrey, Ben Schwartz will star as the titular character, Sonic the Hedgehog. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know about the action film: Jim Carrey is set to return as Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

The news comes after The Mask actor's talks about retirement from acting. Fans saw Carrey's Dr. Robotnik dramatically falling off a giant robot in the previous film. However, the post-credits scene set up the stage for Robotnik's comeback after his body was nowhere to be found despite the nearly fatal fall. The outlet adds the combined global box office for Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel was $870.8 million.

Following the huge success of the first two Sonic films, a spin-off series titled Knuckles is under development and set to premiere on Paramount+. Due to its wide fan base, the studio even expanded the iconic character's domain with several video game adaptations. Just days ago, Sony PlayStation confirmed the arrival of the Sonic X Shadow Generations video game in Fall 2024.

Carrey's return was first teased on social media by filmmakers with a teaser that featured the nefarious inventor's iconic cackle. Sonic 3 is being produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Hitoshi Okuno.

Although not much is yet known about the upcoming film, other lead cast members of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 include- Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles "Tails" Prower, Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, and Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone.