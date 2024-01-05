Jimmy Kimmel walks out unfazed by Epstein list rumours, celebrates Jim Carrey’s happy 60th

Jimmy Kimmel is not bothered at all. Laughter filled the air as Hollywood's brightest stars gathered to celebrate comedy legend: Jim Carrey's 60th birthday! While there were whispers about Jimmy Kimmel's past links to Jeffrey Epstein, it didn't seem to bother him on this happy night. Kimmel, seen in pictures looking relaxed and happy with Carrey, seemed unaffected by the rumors. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Jimmy Kimmel attends the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mindy Small/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mindy Small / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Jimmy Kimmel slams Epstein rumors in his style

Things got intense when the late-night host unexpectedly became part of the news this week. This happened following Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' strange belief that Jimmy Kimmel would be included on an upcoming list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates. The celebrity took to Twitter and strongly criticized the athlete, suggesting the possibility of a defamation case.

Jimmy Kimmel however appeared unaffected by the allegations as he joined Adam Sandler, David Spade, Bill Burr, Howie Mandel, and Jeff Ross to celebrate the Truman Show star's birthday at the luxurious San Vincente Bungalows in Los Angeles.

Jimmy Kimmel vs Aaron Rodgers on Epstein list

On Tuesday, Rodgers stated that Jimmy would undoubtedly be on the controversial Epstein list that is about to be made public on Pat McFee's ESPN show. He said, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

Well, it doesn't quite settle with the popular American show host who blasted the athlete in his tweet. “For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality.” Hinting towards a potential court case he said “Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”