Jimmy Kimmel walks out unfazed by Epstein list rumours, celebrates Jim Carrey’s happy 60th
Jimmy Kimmel joins star-studded birthday celebration despite Epstein rumors
Jimmy Kimmel is not bothered at all. Laughter filled the air as Hollywood's brightest stars gathered to celebrate comedy legend: Jim Carrey's 60th birthday! While there were whispers about Jimmy Kimmel's past links to Jeffrey Epstein, it didn't seem to bother him on this happy night. Kimmel, seen in pictures looking relaxed and happy with Carrey, seemed unaffected by the rumors.
Jimmy Kimmel slams Epstein rumors in his style
Things got intense when the late-night host unexpectedly became part of the news this week. This happened following Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' strange belief that Jimmy Kimmel would be included on an upcoming list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates. The celebrity took to Twitter and strongly criticized the athlete, suggesting the possibility of a defamation case.
Jimmy Kimmel however appeared unaffected by the allegations as he joined Adam Sandler, David Spade, Bill Burr, Howie Mandel, and Jeff Ross to celebrate the Truman Show star's birthday at the luxurious San Vincente Bungalows in Los Angeles.
Jimmy Kimmel vs Aaron Rodgers on Epstein list
On Tuesday, Rodgers stated that Jimmy would undoubtedly be on the controversial Epstein list that is about to be made public on Pat McFee's ESPN show. He said, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out.”
Well, it doesn't quite settle with the popular American show host who blasted the athlete in his tweet. “For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality.” Hinting towards a potential court case he said “Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”