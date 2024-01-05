Jeffrey Epstein list: Prince Andrew reported to Metropolitan Police, may be evicted from his mansion

Prince Andrew is mentioned in recently unsealed U.S. court documents that talk about many people connected to Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy American convicted of serious crimes. According to reports, the 63-year-old Duke of York, who is often associated with scandals like a lingering shadow, is now accused of being involved in an "underage orgy" on Jeffrey Epstein's island, as mentioned in the recent court documents. However, this time The Daily Mail has described it as the "ultimate blow" for Prince Andrew. Newly released documents name Prince Andrew in Epstein lawsuit(AP/Reuters)

Prince Andrew reported to police

As per The Times, a report about Prince Andrew was brought to London police, alleging that he had sexually abused a 17-year-old girl. These accusations reappeared in recently released court records that linked him to the sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein who was found guilty. The complainant, referred to in the documents as Jane Doe 3, claims that she was told, while she was young, to have sex with the Duke of York in three separate locations.

The documents mention the Duke of York more than 70 times, and there have been allegations that he was involved in an orgy with minors.

Anti-monarchy activist group Republic, posted on social media “It’s time for the Met Police to act,” stating that they have filed a complaint against Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew to be evicted by King Charles

After all the chaos and controversy, some insiders suggest that King Charles may expel Prince Andrew, preventing him from being part of the royal family. Just to recap, Prince Andrew was stripped of his military honors and advised to step back from active royal duties in 2022 when the allegations initially arose. According to insiders, King Charles' dedication to settling the "Andrew problem" has gained pace following the release of the new documents.

A source told Daily Mail, “When it comes to any public role for his brother, there is no way back,”. They further added, “There has always been an agreement that Andrew would be permitted to attend private and family events, as is his right. But not public or official ones. That has not changed.”

The source further refuted all the claims surrounding Prince Andrew’s presence at public events, such as the late Queen's platinum jubilee and the Royal Family's Christmas Day church service. “The Palace can't ignore it, this isn't going away, he paid that vast amount of money to Virginia Roberts. If he thought the money was going to make it go away, it's had the opposite effect. It's given it legs. People think 'no smoke without fire.”