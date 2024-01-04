How London's Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Became a Viral Sensation

Tis the season of strawberry which is known for its versatility in the realm of dessert and chocolate covered strawberries is one of them which is all over the internet these days. The dessert not only gained popularity in its birthplace London, where the dessert is widely being sold at Borough Market, but has grabbed attention of many in other parts of the world too with people trying out their own versions. India is one such country where chefs have curated their version of this dessert and shared on social media platforms. The dessert made with fresh strawberries coated in a rich, smooth and silky chocolate

Recently, baker and food stylist Shivesh Bhatia Saransh Goila took to social media to recreate this recipe and wrote, "Thinking of making the viral chocolate-covered strawberries in the comfort of your kitchen? This is your cue to stop scrolling and make this incredibly simple and decadent dessert. I tried them recently on my trip to London and am very happy to inform you that they are as impressive as the OG ones."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Ingredients

8-10 strawberries

1/2 cup milk chocolate

2 tbsp oil

Method-

1. Chop the milk chocolate into fine chunks.

2. Set up a double boiler by placing a saucepan filled with some water over medium heat. Then put a glass bowl over the saucepan.

3. In the bowl, add in the chopped chocolate and oil. Let it melt completely together.

4. Now in a glass, add in the whole strawberries and pour the melted chocolate over it and enjoy!

Also, chef and food content creator Saloni Kukreja shared her version of this decadent dessert on Instagram. She captioned her post along with the recipe, "This is your sign to make London’s Viral Chocolate Strawberry in your own kitchen..because you can!"

Process:

- Soak the strawberries in a mix of 2 teaspoons baking soda + 1/2 tablespoon vinegar + water

- ⁠Rinse 3-4 times properly after soaking

- ⁠Transfer to a plate or tray and let them dry out- cut the tops off

- ⁠Melt the milk chocolate on a double boiler or in a microwave

- ⁠After it has melted add melted butter or coconut oil or neutral vegetable oil as required (I added 1-2 tablespoons of coconut oil)

- ⁠Serve immediately and enjoy!

So now no need to jet off to London for relishing this gooey chocolate offering as India has plenty options to devour.