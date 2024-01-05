Jeffrey Epstein list live updates: Second batch of documents unsealed

Jeffrey Epstein list's second batch of files have been made public after Giuffre's lawyers uploaded 40 previously redacted documents Wednesday evening. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered their release in December but gave the Jane and John Does two weeks in case they wanted to appeal. The new Jeffrey Epstein documents that were released claim Epstein once told one of his victims that Bill Clinton “likes them young,” referring to young girls (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File, photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Documents unsealed Thursday included more mentions of former President Bill Clinton, who is not accused of wrongdoing, British Prince Andrew, who was accused of wrongdoing, a lengthy collection of emails to and from Giuffre, and more.