Jeffrey Epstein list live updates: Second batch of documents unsealed
Jeffrey Epstein list's second batch of files have been made public after Giuffre's lawyers uploaded 40 previously redacted documents Wednesday evening. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered their release in December but gave the Jane and John Does two weeks in case they wanted to appeal.
Documents unsealed Thursday included more mentions of former President Bill Clinton, who is not accused of wrongdoing, British Prince Andrew, who was accused of wrongdoing, a lengthy collection of emails to and from Giuffre, and more.
- Jan 05, 2024 08:55 AM IST
Epstein paid $200 for illicit massage services
Records show Epstein paid high school girls $200 for massages and offered additional payments for recruiting new victims.Jan 05, 2024 08:15 AM IST
Maxwell recruited dozens of girls for Epstein
On Thursday, the public got access to 19 more documents from a lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein, the notorious paedophile who killed himself in prison while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking. It reveals the paedophile's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, used to recruit dozens of girls for Epstein's household. Jan 05, 2024 08:13 AM IST
Bill Clinton ‘threatened’ a magazine not to write about Jeffrey Epstein
One of the newly released documents revealed that an email that Virginia Giuffre sent to a journalist in May 2011 suggested that former president Bill Clinton asked Vanity Fair not to publish articles about "his good friend" Epstein, according to Sky News. Jan 05, 2024 07:56 AM IST
9 additional documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein have been unsealed
Thursday saw the public release of 19 unsealed documents linked to a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein. This disclosure comes on the heels of previous document unveilings just a day prior, focusing on the convicted sex offender who died in custody before his trial on sex trafficking allegations.Jan 05, 2024 07:40 AM IST
Jeffrey Epstein list: second batch of files released
