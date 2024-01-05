Jeffrey Epstein list part 2 released, Maxwell recruited dozens of girls

On Thursday, the public got access to 19 more documents from a lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein, the notorious paedophile who killed himself in prison while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking. It reveals the paedophile's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, used to recruit dozens of girls for Epstein's household. After dozens of previously sealed court documents related to financier Jeffrey Epstein were made public Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, social media users began spreading false accusations about major public figures named in the release — and some who hadn’t been named at all. (Uma Sanghvi/The Palm Beach Post via AP, File)(AP)

The documents, which span over 300 pages, are the second batch of a series that was ordered to be unsealed by a US Appeal judge on December 18, in response to media requests. More documents are expected to be released in the near future.

The unsealed documents are part of a 2015 civil defamation case filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American woman who alleged that Epstein sexually abused her when she was underage and that Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, assisted him in the abuse.

Giuffre and Maxwell reached a settlement in 2017, but the documents from the case were heavily redacted to protect the privacy of the individuals involved. Some of the names and information remain hidden in the unsealed documents.

The documents reveal a variety of information, from legal arguments and evidence to testimonies describing the alleged crimes of Epstein and Maxwell, some of which were already known from other sources, such as media reports and interviews. However, this is the first time that these specific documents have been made public.

The documents are expected to contain nearly 200 names, including some of Epstein’s accusers, prominent businesspeople, politicians and others.

Maxwell allegedly recruited girls for Epstein

One of the documents is a deposition from Joseph Recarey, a detective from Palm Beach who was the lead investigator on a previous case against Epstein in the mid-2000s. In the deposition, Recarey describes how Epstein and Maxwell allegedly used a scheme to find and recruit girls “to perform massages and work at Epstein’s home.”

When a lawyer asked Recarey how many girls he had interviewed about being recruited by Maxwell, Recarey replied, “I would say approximately 30; 30, 33.”

The first batch of documents, which was released on Wednesday, mostly contained names and information that had already been disclosed in other media outlets and court proceedings.

Maxwell is currently in federal prison, serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of sex trafficking in 2021.

“She has consistently and vehemently maintained her innocence,” Maxwell’s lawyers quoted to CNN on Wednesday.